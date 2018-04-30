Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO SE VISTEDE GALAPARACELEBRARELD�ADELIDIOMA
INSTITUCI�N EDUCATIVA CARLOS LLERAS RESTREPO
INSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO LAINSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO SE VISTEDE GALAPARACELEBRARELD�ADELIDI...
INSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO
INSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO
INSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO FELICITACIONESA LOSMEJORESPROMEDIOSESPA�OLY MARTESDE PRUEBA1R PERIODO.
INSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO FELICITACIONESA ESTOSGRANDESARTISTAS.
INSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO FELICITACIONESA ESTOSGRANDESARTISTAS.
INSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO FELICITACIONESA ESTOSGRANDESARTISTAS.
INSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO FELICITACIONESA ESTOSGRANDESARTISTAS.
INSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO
INSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO FELICITACIONESDEPARTAMENTODE ESPA�OL
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dia idioma llerista 2018

72 views

Published on

Nuestra IE Carlos Lleras Restrepo se vistió de gala para celebrar un importante acto en honor al día del idioma.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dia idioma llerista 2018

  1. 1. INSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO SE VISTEDE GALAPARACELEBRARELD�ADELIDIOMA
  2. 2. INSTITUCI�N EDUCATIVA CARLOS LLERAS RESTREPO
  3. 3. INSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO LAINSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO SE VISTEDE GALAPARACELEBRARELD�ADELIDIOMA
  4. 4. INSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO
  5. 5. INSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO
  6. 6. INSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO FELICITACIONESA LOSMEJORESPROMEDIOSESPA�OLY MARTESDE PRUEBA1R PERIODO.
  7. 7. INSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO FELICITACIONESA ESTOSGRANDESARTISTAS.
  8. 8. INSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO FELICITACIONESA ESTOSGRANDESARTISTAS.
  9. 9. INSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO FELICITACIONESA ESTOSGRANDESARTISTAS.
  10. 10. INSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO FELICITACIONESA ESTOSGRANDESARTISTAS.
  11. 11. INSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO
  12. 12. INSTITUCI�NEDUCATIVACARLOSLLERASRESTREPO FELICITACIONESDEPARTAMENTODE ESPA�OL

×