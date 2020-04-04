Redacciondetitulodeproyecto 130430072837-phpapp02

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Es una presentaci�n simplificada del tema que se propone estudiar en el marco del problema planteado. En general, es la ma...
Se debe redactar de tal manera que le facilite al lector formarse una idea clara de su contenido global.
  1. 1. Es una presentaci�n simplificada del tema que se propone estudiar en el marco del problema planteado. En general, es la manera como se ha llegado a conceptualizar y definir el problema de investigaci�n. Titulo del ProyectoTitulo del Proyecto
  2. 2. Se debe redactar de tal manera que le facilite al lector formarse una idea clara de su contenido global.
