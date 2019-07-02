Successfully reported this slideshow.
¿QUÉ ES LA HEMORRAGIA POST OP QUIRÚRGICA? • Es el sangrado presentado posterior a una intervención quirúrgica, puede ser i...
¿CUÁLES SON LAS CAUSAS? 1. Daño vascular por ligación con suturas 2. Desfase de las suturas 3. Oclusión vascular inadecuad...
FACTORES DE RIESGO • F. Personales: Edad avanzada, Sexo femenino. Peso bajo. Historia familiar o personal de tendencia al ...
¿CÓMO PREVENIRLO? 1. Asesoría preoperatoria detallada para identificar pacientes con historia de sangrado o pacientes que ...
TRUST Y TRACK SCORES • Se ha informado el desarrollo de dos tablas de puntuaciones de riesgo de transfusión en una cohorte...
RIESGO DE SANGRADO (HAS-BLED) • Se han publicado diversas clasificaciones para estratificar el riesgo de hemorragia de los...
¿CUÁL ES EL MANEJO? 1. Instaurar reanimación inmediatamente (reposición de volumen, y transfusión de GRE si está indicado)...
MANEJO POSTOPERATORIO DE CX CARDIOVASCULAR • El cuidado intensivo postoperatorio (POP) de la cirugía cardíaca, tiene como ...
MANEJO POSTOPERATORIO DE CX CARDIOVASCULAR • Se han implementado guías de manejo y protocolos de tránsito rápido, facilita...
POST OPERATORIO DE CIRUGÍA CARDIOVASCULAR
BIBLIOGRAFÍA • Kerry L. Hammond, M.D. and David A. Margolin, M.D. “Surgical Hemorrhage, Damage Control, and the Abdominal ...
Hemorragia post operatoria quirúrgica, ¿que es?, causas, factores de riesgo, prevención, manejo, tablas de riesgo hemorragico.

  1. 1. HEMORRAGIA POST OPERATORIA QUIRÚRGICA Universidad de Panamá Facultad de Medicina Cátedra de Cirugía general Estudiante Linda Villarreal
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES LA HEMORRAGIA POST OP QUIRÚRGICA? • Es el sangrado presentado posterior a una intervención quirúrgica, puede ser inmediato o no, y no es única de la herida quirúrgica. • Hirshberg et al describió los signos directos e indirectos de hemorragia post operatoria, mencionamos: Directas Indirectas 1. Sangrado proveniente de drenajes u otra evidencia de sangrado externo 1. Inestabilidad hemodinámica (taquicardia, taquipnea, oliguria) 2. Disminución del hematocrito 3. Distensión abdominal
  3. 3. ¿CUÁLES SON LAS CAUSAS? 1. Daño vascular por ligación con suturas 2. Desfase de las suturas 3. Oclusión vascular inadecuada 4. Heridas iatrogénicas al hígado o bazo 5. Condiciones no reconocidas de disfunción hemostática o plaquetaria 6. Coagulopatías (No Cx) 7. Medicamentos (heparinas, etc) y radioterapia (No Cx)
  4. 4. FACTORES DE RIESGO • F. Personales: Edad avanzada, Sexo femenino. Peso bajo. Historia familiar o personal de tendencia al sangrado (a veces no detectable con los análisis habituales), • Comorbilidades: Anemia preoperatoria, Coagulopatías, Hepatopatía, Insuficiencia renal, ICC, FEy<40%, Diabetes, Enfermedad vascular periférica, Malabsorción , Anemia, Lupus, Amiloide, Neoplasias, Quimioterapia…) con Crp >1,3 mg/dL, IP ↓, Albúmina < 3gr/dL, INR>1,4, Hgb <12, trombopenia…) • Intervenciones complejas (cirugía cardiaca previa, procedimientos combinados, cirugía de aorta torácica, parada circulatoria hipotérmica, prolongado tiempo de CEC, injerto AMI bilateral) • Terapia preoperatoria antiplaquetaria y/o anticoagulante.
  5. 5. ¿CÓMO PREVENIRLO? 1. Asesoría preoperatoria detallada para identificar pacientes con historia de sangrado o pacientes que consuman agentes anticoagulantes o antiplaquetarios. 2. Instaurar la oportuna cesación de agentes hemostáticos para evitar hemorragias masivas. 3. Refinar las técnicas quirúrgicas. 4. Anamnesis completa y adecuada. 5. Valoración de riesgo hemorrágico.
  6. 6. TRUST Y TRACK SCORES • Se ha informado el desarrollo de dos tablas de puntuaciones de riesgo de transfusión en una cohorte de pacientes con cirugía cardíaca multicéntrica que pueden usarse para informar decisiones de tratamiento individuales, comparar el manejo de la sangre entre instituciones, y enriquecer cohortes para la investigación clínica. La utilidad de estas requiere más validación externa independiente. Mas en estudios recientes se valida su uso
  7. 7. RIESGO DE SANGRADO (HAS-BLED) • Se han publicado diversas clasificaciones para estratificar el riesgo de hemorragia de los pacientes tratados con anticoagulantes orales; la clasificación HAS-BLED se ha incorporado en las guías de práctica clínica de la ESC. A partir de una cohorte del «mundo real» formada por 3.978 sujetos europeos con FA del EuroHeart Survey, se estableció una clasificación nueva y simple del riesgo de sangrado, el HAS-BLED. Letra Característica clínica* Puntos H Hipertensión 1 A Funciones renal y hepática alteradas (1 punto cada una) 1 o 2 S ACV 1 B Sangrado 1 L INR lábil 1 E Edad avanzada (> 65 años) 1 D Fármacos o alcohol (1 punto cada uno) 1 o 2 Máximo, 9 puntos
  8. 8. ¿CUÁL ES EL MANEJO? 1. Instaurar reanimación inmediatamente (reposición de volumen, y transfusión de GRE si está indicado) 2. Si no hay mejoría, se instaura protocolo de transfusión masiva (GRE, plaquetas, plasma fresco congelado y crioprecipitado por pérdidas dilucionales) 3. Si el sangrado disminuye, se permite el manejo expectante junto con tests de coagulación. 4. Si el sangrado no se detiene, la reexploración del sitio hemorrágico puede estar indicada (algunas veces angiografía con o sin embolización arterial)
  9. 9. MANEJO POSTOPERATORIO DE CX CARDIOVASCULAR • El cuidado intensivo postoperatorio (POP) de la cirugía cardíaca, tiene como objetivo primario la recuperación de la homeostasis que se ve afectada por los cambios fisiopatológicos generados por el uso de la circulación extracorpórea, los fenómenos de isquemia-reperfusión en el corazón, la hipotermia, trastornos en el sistema de coagulación y los efectos adversos de las transfusiones y el sangrado.
  10. 10. MANEJO POSTOPERATORIO DE CX CARDIOVASCULAR • Se han implementado guías de manejo y protocolos de tránsito rápido, facilitando la extubación temprana, la remoción precoz de líneas de monitoreo, la transferencia a unidades intermedias y la estancia hospitalaria corta. Las áreas de mayor trabajo han sido: 1. Modificación hacia técnicas anestésicas con despertar rápido y control agresivo del dolor postoperatorio (2). 2. Cambios en técnicas quirúrgicas como la cirugía mínimamente invasiva y la revascularización miocárdica sin bomba (OPCAB), las cuales, sin embargo, no están exentas de complicaciones. 3. Modificación y uso racional de los paraclínicos, eliminándose la rutina en los laboratorios. 4. Terapia física y respiratoria. 5. Educación del paciente y de la familia.
  11. 11. POST OPERATORIO DE CIRUGÍA CARDIOVASCULAR
  12. 12. BIBLIOGRAFÍA • Kerry L. Hammond, M.D. and David A. Margolin, M.D. “Surgical Hemorrhage, Damage Control, and the Abdominal Compartment Syndrome”. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2780116/ • Jennifer Curnow, Leonardo Pasalic, and Emmanuel J. Favaloro. “Why Do Patients Bleed?”. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5553458/ • 2006 Koch. Morbidity and mortality risk associated with red blood cell and blood- component transfusion in isolated coronary artery bypass grafting. Crit Care Med; 34:1608 • R. Goudie “Risk scores to facilitate preoperative prediction of transfusion and large volume blood transfusion associated with adult cardiac surgery” • Jairo Iván Betancourt Rodríguez, MD. “Manejo postoperatorio de cirugía cardiovascular del adulto”. Cuidado crítico cardiovascular pág. 193. • Guindo, J. “Evaluación de riesgo tromboembólico y hemorrágico de los pacientes con fibrilación auricular”

