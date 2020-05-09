Successfully reported this slideshow.
Actividad 7: Relación entre Genética y Comportamiento Curso: Biología Presentación por: Lauren Lizeth Paz Sánchez ID.10007...
GENETICA Es la rama de la biología que estudia el mecanismo de la herencia biológica. Estudia el ADN, su composición, orga...
COMPORTAMIENTO Los seres humanos poseen la mitad de los genes de nuestra madre y la otra mitad de nuestro padre, pero no s...
GENÉTICA DEL COMPORTAMIENTO La genética conductual, también conocida como genética del comportamiento, es una disciplina q...
CELULA Y GENES GENES Los genes son las unidades de almacenamiento de información genética, segmentos de ADN que contienen ...
DESARROLLO DEL COMPORTAMIENTO ANTISOCIAL: FACTORES PSICOBIOLOGICOS, AMBIENTALES E INTERACCIONES GENOTIPO-AMBIENTE La Inves...
CATEGORÍAS DE ENFERMEDADES GENÉTICAS Los siguientes son los diferentes tipos de enfermedades genéticas:  Anomalías en los...
  1. 1. Actividad 7: Relación entre Genética y Comportamiento Curso: Biología Presentación por: Lauren Lizeth Paz Sánchez ID.100070463 Zully Magaly Perea Santana ID.100072347 Elssy Lorena Olaya Obando ID. 100070460 Yeini Paola Moreno Camacho ID.100070439 Presentado A: Nicolás Guevara Corporación Universitaria Iberoamericana Ciencias Humanas y Sociales Psicología virtual 10-mayo-2020
  2. 2. GENETICA Es la rama de la biología que estudia el mecanismo de la herencia biológica. Estudia el ADN, su composición, organización, como se estructura en genética que es la unidad básica de información genética y en cromosomas, además de cómo se produce la herencia de los caracteres bilógicos. La replicación del ADN y la regulación de la expresión genética también se encuentran dentro de su objeto de estudio
  3. 3. COMPORTAMIENTO Los seres humanos poseen la mitad de los genes de nuestra madre y la otra mitad de nuestro padre, pero no se saben como se van a combinar con el nuevo individuo a veces las alteraciones genéticas se producen por agentes externos el avance de la genética esta permitiendo descubrir vínculos de ciertos genes en el comportamiento en la timidez o comportamiento antisocial GENETICA Y COMPORTAMIENTO Los seres humanos poseen la mitad de los genes de nuestra madre y la otra mitad de nuestro padre, pero no se saben como se van a combinar con el nuevo individuo a veces las alteraciones genéticas se producen por agentes externos el avance de la genética esta permitiendo descubrir vínculos de ciertos genes en el comportamiento en la timidez o comportamiento antisocial
  4. 4. GENÉTICA DEL COMPORTAMIENTO La genética conductual, también conocida como genética del comportamiento, es una disciplina que estudia el rol de influencias ambientales y genéticas sobre el comportamiento, con subespecialidades enfocadas en la genética conductual de humanos y animales. También los genetistas conductuales estudian la herencia de rasgos y desórdenes del comportamiento. En los humanos, aquella información es frecuentemente recolectada por medio de investigaciones de familia y de asociación genética, incluyendo los estudios sobre gemelos y adopción. En cambio, para los animales, las técnicas comunes son las de reproducción, transgénesis, y bloqueo de genes.
  5. 5. CELULA Y GENES GENES Los genes son las unidades de almacenamiento de información genética, segmentos de ADN que contienen la información sobre cómo deben funcionar las células del organismo. ... Se encuentran en los cromosomas, en el núcleo de las células. Célula La célula es una estructura constituida por tres elementos básicos: membrana plasmática, citoplasma y material genético (ADN). Las células tienen la capacidad de realizar las tres funciones vitales: nutrición, relación y reproducción (ver t13). La forma de las células está determinada básicamente por su función.
  6. 6. DESARROLLO DEL COMPORTAMIENTO ANTISOCIAL: FACTORES PSICOBIOLOGICOS, AMBIENTALES E INTERACCIONES GENOTIPO-AMBIENTE La Investigaciones recientes han puesto de relieve alteraciones cerebrales que están asociadas al comportamiento violento, tanto desde el punto de vista estructural como funcional o bioquímico. La investigación genética también ha realizado avances en este terreno, como la detección de algunos genes –como el de la monoaminooxidasa A (MAOA)– relacionados con el comportamiento antisocial. Sin embargo, no debemos olvidar los factores ambientales en el desarrollo de éste. Estudios recientes indican que aquellos individuos portadores de una versión poco funcional del gen MAOA y que reciben un grave maltrato son más proclives al comportamiento antisocial. La significación biológica de esta interacción es relevante, ya que ciertos mecanismos biológicos subyacentes pueden explicar la etiopatogenia del comportamiento antisocial, aunque sea a un nivel muy elemental. También los estudios mostrados, a pesar de ser pioneros, tienen una gran limitación, y es que a pesar de las evidencias de que todas las variables presentadas están asociadas al comportamiento antisocial, no hay una evidencia causal directa sobre su efecto en éste último. Sin duda, el estudio futuro de los mecanismos Psicobiologicos y la comprensión de su modulación ambiental ofrecerán dianas terapéuticas y de prevención para el abordaje del comportamiento antisocial en todas sus vertientes.
  7. 7. CATEGORÍAS DE ENFERMEDADES GENÉTICAS Los siguientes son los diferentes tipos de enfermedades genéticas:  Anomalías en los cromosomas  Defectos de un gen único  Problemas de factores múltiples (multifactoriales)  Problemas teratogénicos El síndrome de Turner ocurre cuando una parte o todo el cromosoma X están ausentes en la mayoría o en todas las células del cuerpo de una niña. Una niña normalmente recibe un cromosoma X de cada progenitor. El error que hace que falte un cromosoma aparentemente ocurre durante la formación del óvulo o el esperma. CAUSAS El síndrome de Turner es un trastorno genético que afecta el desarrollo de las niñas. La causa es un cromosoma X ausente o incompleto. Las niñas que lo presentan son de baja estatura y sus ovarios no funcionan en forma adecuada. Síndrome de Turner
