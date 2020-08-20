You tube seo tools to boost your video rankings

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Using VidRanks for youtube SEO optimization free of charge.
It's the new app that has 10 + of the most effective tools to help your YouTube channel expand.

Published in: Business
  2. 2. The good people watching YouTube consume more than 1 billion hours every single day. That’s why YouTube, which is owned by Google, became the second largest search engine on the internet in short order. The good people watching YouTube consume more than 1 billion hours every single day. That’s why YouTube, which is owned by Google, became the second largest search engine on the internet in short order. That’s why optimizing video content is critical to ranking and accessing the audience on YouTube. Fortunately, a lot of the rules for traditional SEO are similar. Pay attention to the right keywords – highly searched, rarely used. Keep your finger on the pulse of recent trends, analyze your competition, etc. By doing that, you’ll better deliver videos and their corresponding text-based content (title, metadata, description, etc.) that elicit viewers and keep them watching (something YouTube’s algorithm likes. With that said, here’s a rundown of tools to help you manage your YouTube SEO. Some are your general, run-of-the-mill SEO tools. Others are designed specifically for YouTube. But every single one is useful for growing your YouTube presence. Look up topics in Google Trends Turn to this unique and free application provided by Google itself. Lookup any topic on Google Trends to see how much interest it generates. While you may be familiar with the overall Google Trends feature, click on “YouTube Search” to explore the video-related opportunities. Given that the data is coming from Google itself, it’s as trustworthy as it gets. Identify the best keywords To get your video content found, you need to use the right keywords in your text-based content (i.e., title, description).
  3. 3. You can use YouTube’s autocomplete feature – type your primary search phrase in the bar and see how YouTube interprets it by showing autocomplete versions. You can use that in tandem with Google’s Keyword Planner. You also can use tools that expand their features seamlessly. Rank Tracker (disclosure, I am the creator) lets you tap for free into a database of relevant keywords to see the number of searches, expected visits, competition keyword difficulty, costs per click, etc. Keywordtool.io and Kparser are paid solutions for keyword research that give CPC and search volume. Keyword Keg is a similar tool. The free version is limited, but the paid version is suitable for marketers running larger-volume campaigns. For something lighter and more convenient, look into Keywords Everywhere. This tool is a convenient extension for your browser. It greatly augments the autocomplete features of YouTube with valuable metrics. Research the most profitable tags Click for more information Opening a ranking video’s source code, you can find its keyword tags. But as usual, tools can make this process more convenient. RapidTags generate multiple tags related to your topic. Put in the URL or topic of your next video and see what tags come up. RapidTags shows the level of engagement needed to rank for a query. One downside, though, its free version is limited.
  4. 4. Alternatively, you could look into BetterWayToWeb’s free tag generator. TagsYoutube gives tips on optimization and a great variety of tags. Tags for YouTube is an extension that shows the tags for each YouTube video you’ve opened. It provides a nice overview of any video that is currently ranking for your topic. Manage and audit your channel Always keeping an eye on your successes and failures is a natural necessity. Knowing what videos are working for your brand – and which ones don’t – can help understand the effect of your current keywords and inform future opportunities. YouTube Analytics (YouTube’s native tool) gives an overview of your channel. It’s accessible through your channel’s dashboard. It tells you who your audience is, and what other stuff they enjoy watching. You can see the timeline of views/engagement with your audience as well. It’s made for people who already have a certain number of videos and want to survey their success. Also worth a mention is TubeBuddy. It is the most feature-rich app for running and optimizing your channel on the market. You can analyze your channel’s stats and perform competition research. You also can edit your video data – editing thumbnails, annotations, and descriptions. Alternatives to those two are tools like video, which is an all-in-one YouTube SEO solution. It gives tips on publishing times, suggests your niche’s influencers connect with, and so on. A handy browser extension lets you, research competitors, in the same way.
  5. 5. Tubics is a similar tool. It provides you with the tools for keyword research, channel audit, and more. Though quantity is not specifically created for YouTube, it is easy to integrate. In addition to data on subscribers, engagement, watch time, and so on, it provides a convenient reporting feature. Research your competitors By using tools like Rival IQ you can get a full profile of your competitors’ YouTube presence. You can see a general outline of their growth, what works, what doesn’t, what tags they are using, etc. Use this information to create more effective videos and text-based content. Alternatively, you can use NoxInfluencer. Not only does it help you evaluate your channel, but you can see the best-performing videos in a category or location. That makes it indispensable in SEO research. YouTube Competitors Analysis Tool by Socialinsider provides an in-depth look at the history of ranking and performance of your and your competitors’ content.

