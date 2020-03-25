Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Instructivo Básico de Normas APA.
2 Introducción: Es común en los estudiantes busquen un poco de comodidad a la hora de hacer trabajos, y para ahorrase un p...
3 Contextualización: Las normas APA (American Psychological Association), es un conjunto de estándares más reconocido a ni...
4  Tipo de letra y tamaño de letra. la fuente a elegir es Times New Roman, con un tamaño de 12 puntos. Aunque es una acci...
5  Interlineado: el interlineado debe ser con un tamaño de 2.0 puntos: Img #2  Sangría: se debe aplicar 5 espacios, en l...
6 Img #4  márgenes de la página: las márgenes superior, inferior, izquierda y derecha, deben llevar la medida de 2,54 cm....
7  Enumeración de la página: esta enumeración debe ser ubicada en la parte superior de la página al lado derecho. Img # 6...
8  Alineación del texto: siempre se ha tenido una exigencia de que el texto siempre se debe justificar, pero en esta ocas...
9  Título de Nivel 2: encabezado alineado a la izquierda en negrita y punto final. Solo con mayúscula inicial en cada pal...
10 CITAS: Una de las principales funciones de las normas APA es la de dictar estándares para la citación de textos, evitan...
11 REFERENCIAS: Las referencias es el listado de todas las citas que se implementaron en todo el documento; toda la inform...
12 Referencia Centro de Escritura Javeriano.(2019).Normas APA, sexta edición. Cali, Colombia: Pontificia Universidad Javer...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Instructivo normas apa, para elkin

6 views

Published on

si

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Instructivo normas apa, para elkin

  1. 1. 1 Instructivo Básico de Normas APA.
  2. 2. 2 Introducción: Es común en los estudiantes busquen un poco de comodidad a la hora de hacer trabajos, y para ahorrase un poco de tiempo, solo siguen lo que les piden los profesores y muchas veces, toman de otros trabajos la información que necesitan, desconociendo que están cometiendo un acto de plagio, que, les parece algo absurdo y algo sin importancia realizar un copie y pegue. Como muchos dirán, “nadie se dará cuenta” o “solo es un trabajo, lo que importa es la nota”; pero la razón de realizar el ejercicio de aplicar las Normas APA en los proyectos, es para evitar que haya problemas y/o represarías en un futuro, ya que, si van a seguir con sus estudios de que educación superior, hay tener mucho énfasis, no solo en la redacción y presentación de trabajos, también en la legalidad que contiene el documento que se esté creando. Es por esta razón que en este documento tipo instructivo, contiene los más importantes y principales parámetros de las Normas APA, para que se tenga facilidad en la aplicación de estas normas en sus proyectos a presentar.
  3. 3. 3 Contextualización: Las normas APA (American Psychological Association), es un conjunto de estándares más reconocido a nivel mundial, creado con el principal fin de ser aplicados a trabajos escritos. A medida que han transcurrido los años, desde su creación, se ha tenido una constante actualización de estos estándares. Para el año actual (2019), se encuentra vigente la sexta edición. A continuación, se dará a conocer los principales parámetros que se exige en esta sexta edición para trabajos escritos, especialmente tipo proyecto. Edición general del formato de página y tipo de letra. Es importante recordar que la página debe ser tipo carta. Es preferible realizar esta edición antes de iniciar con la redacción del proyecto, en el que se debe tener en cuenta los parámetros de tipo de letra, tamaño de letra, sangría, interlineado, enumeración de la página, margen de página y alineación de texto.
  4. 4. 4  Tipo de letra y tamaño de letra. la fuente a elegir es Times New Roman, con un tamaño de 12 puntos. Aunque es una acción fácilmente de realizar, no está de sobra dar muestra en qué lugar de la barra de herramientas se puede realizar esta función. Mirar imagen número 1. Img #1.
  5. 5. 5  Interlineado: el interlineado debe ser con un tamaño de 2.0 puntos: Img #2  Sangría: se debe aplicar 5 espacios, en la primera línea de cada párrafo, a lo que equivale 0,5 cm. Este no aplica para los títulos. Img #3
  6. 6. 6 Img #4  márgenes de la página: las márgenes superior, inferior, izquierda y derecha, deben llevar la medida de 2,54 cm. Img # 5
  7. 7. 7  Enumeración de la página: esta enumeración debe ser ubicada en la parte superior de la página al lado derecho. Img # 6 Img #7
  8. 8. 8  Alineación del texto: siempre se ha tenido una exigencia de que el texto siempre se debe justificar, pero en esta ocasión, en la sexta edición, no se exige justificar el texto, se debe alinear a la izquierda y sin espacio entre párrafos. Img #9 Img #8 TITULOS. En la redacción de proyectos normalmente se dividen en subtemas, que por consecuente se generen, además de un título principal, subtítulos. Los diferentes títulos que se presente, debe tener una característica que lo diferencie, para tener un correcto orden y darle estética al documento. En el caso de los parámetros de las normas APA, se clasifican los títulos en niveles de la siguiente forma con las siguientes características:  Título de Nivel 1: encabezado centrado en negrita sin punto final. Solo con mayúscula inicialen cada palabra.
  9. 9. 9  Título de Nivel 2: encabezado alineado a la izquierda en negrita y punto final. Solo con mayúscula inicial en cada palabra.  Título de Nivel 3: encabezado de párrafo con sangría, negrita y punto final. Solo con mayúscula inicial  Título de Nivel 4: encabezado de párrafo con sangría, negrita, cursiva y punto final. Solo mayúscula inicial.  Título de Nivel 5: encabezado de párrafo con sangría, sin negrita, con cursiva y punto final. Solo mayúscula inicial. TABLAS Y FIGURAS. Sin en alguno de sus proyectos contiene tablas, se debe enumerar y dar un nombre corto y claro. Al final se ubica una nota con una breve descripción de lo que trata, y, al final de la nota se ubica la cita, si la requiere, si es de su propia creación debe ubicar: autoría propia. Si llegase el caso de tener figuras, se debe nombrar con números, el cual debe ir en cursiva. A lo igual que las tablas, debe llevar en la parte baja una breve descripción, ubicar la cita y si no es el caso, poner que es de ser autoría propia. Tanto las tablas como figuras deben tener el mismo tipo de letra de todo el documento y un tamaño de letra de 10 puntos, para evitar complicaciones de estética de la tabla.
  10. 10. 10 CITAS: Una de las principales funciones de las normas APA es la de dictar estándares para la citación de textos, evitando el plagio. Aparentemente es algo complicado citar los textos que se toman de otras autorías, pero si se toman los datos debidamente y según como lo dicta la sexta edición no habrá problema alguno. A continuación, se dará a conocer las principales citaciones de más uso en la redacción de proyectos:  Cita textual: en los estudiantes es común tomar fragmentos o ideas textuales de otros documentos y transcribirlos en sus trabajos. Según la forma en que se toma la idea textual, se debe realizar lo siguiente: I. Citas menos de 40 palabras. se debe ubicar dentro del texto entre comillas, y entre paréntesis el apellido del autor el año y el numero página en que fue tomado. Al finalizar se pone punto final. II. Cita de más de 40 palabras. el fragmento tomado se debe ubicar aparte del texto y sin comillas. Se ubica los datos como se mencionó anteriormente. III. Cita de parafraseo. es una de las citas más comunes. Consiste en tomar la idea del autor, pero escribirlo con las propias palabras de las personas que lo tomo. Al finalizar la idea, se ubica entre paréntesis el apellido del autor y el año, al finalizar se ubica un punto final.
  11. 11. 11 REFERENCIAS: Las referencias es el listado de todas las citas que se implementaron en todo el documento; toda la información que aparezca allí debe coincidir con las citas utilizadas. Se debe ubicar en orden alfabético con una sangría francesa. NOTA: Este documento tiene los parámetros más relevantes de las Normas APA, por lo que si se requiere profundizar más la información puede acceder a videos tutoriales para tener mejor manejo de las herramientas de Word y para tener mejor información de las Normas APA puede acceder a la guía de “NORMAS APA, Sexta Edición” de la Pontificia Universidad Javeriana. A continuación, se referenciará la guía de la universidad, y se dejará el link del video, los cuales se implementaron para este instructivo. Link video tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=diW8f-d2aus
  12. 12. 12 Referencia Centro de Escritura Javeriano.(2019).Normas APA, sexta edición. Cali, Colombia: Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, seccional Cali. recuperado de https://www.javerianacali.edu.co/centro-escritura/recursos/manual-de-normas-apa

×