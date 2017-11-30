HOW TO WRAP TEXT LIM TIAN BON BG17160572
Select the cells you want to wrap
Select the Wrap Text command on the Home tab.
The text in the selected cells will be wrapped.
WRAP TEXT FOR EXCEL

HOW TO WRAP TEXT

