Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison- Wesley Signature Series (Cohn))...
Book details Author : Mitch Lacey Pages : 480 pages Publisher : Addison-Wesley Professional 2015-12-22 Language : English ...
Description this book Thousands of organizations are adopting Scrum to transform the way they execute complex projects, in...
Balancing predictability and adaptability in release planning* Running productive daily scrums* Fixing failing sprints* Ac...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Click below for free Download [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-We...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey

3 views

Published on

Synnopsis :
Thousands of organizations are adopting Scrum to transform the way they execute complex projects, in software and beyond. This guide will give you the skills and confidence needed to deploy Scrum, resulting in high-performing teams and satisfied customers. Drawing on years of hands-on experience helping companies succeed, Certified Scrum Trainer (CST) Mitch Lacey helps you overcome the major challenges of Scrum adoption and the deeper issues that emerge later. Extensively revised to reflect improved Scrum practices and tools, this edition adds an all-new section of tips from the field. Lacey covers many new topics, including immersive interviewing, collaborative estimation, and deepening business alignment. In 35 engaging chapters, you ll learn how to build support and maximize value across your company. Now part of the renowned Mike Cohn Signature Series on agile development, this pragmatic guide addresses everything from establishing roles and priorities to determining team velocity, setting sprint length, and conducting customer reviews. Coverage includes * Bringing teams and new team members on board* Creating a workable definition of "done"* Planning for short-term wins, and removing impediments to success* Balancing predictability and adaptability in release planning* Running productive daily scrums* Fixing failing sprints* Accurately costing projects, and measuring the value they deliver* Managing risks in dynamic Scrum projects* Prioritizing and estimating backlogs* Working with distributed and offshore teams* Institutionalizing improvements, and extending agility throughout the organization Packed with real-world examples straight from Lacey s experience, this book will be invaluable to anyone transitioning to Scrum, seeking to improve their early results, or trying to get back on track.

Author : Mitch Lacey
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Mitch Lacey ( 5✮ )
Link Download : https://merasatertekan.blogspot.com/?book=0133853624

Published in: Lifestyle
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey

  1. 1. [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison- Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey
  2. 2. Book details Author : Mitch Lacey Pages : 480 pages Publisher : Addison-Wesley Professional 2015-12-22 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0133853624 ISBN-13 : 9780133853629
  3. 3. Description this book Thousands of organizations are adopting Scrum to transform the way they execute complex projects, in software and beyond. This guide will give you the skills and confidence needed to deploy Scrum, resulting in high-performing teams and satisfied customers. Drawing on years of hands-on experience helping companies succeed, Certified Scrum Trainer (CST) Mitch Lacey helps you overcome the major challenges of Scrum adoption and the deeper issues that emerge later. Extensively revised to reflect improved Scrum practices and tools, this edition adds an all-new section of tips from the field. Lacey covers many new topics, including immersive interviewing, collaborative estimation, and deepening business alignment. In 35 engaging chapters, you ll learn how to build support and maximize value across your company. Now part of the renowned Mike Cohn Signature Series on agile development, this pragmatic guide addresses everything from establishing roles and priorities to determining team velocity, setting sprint length, and conducting customer reviews. Coverage includes * Bringing teams and new team members on board* Creating a workable definition of "done"* Planning for short-term wins, and removing impediments to success*
  4. 4. Balancing predictability and adaptability in release planning* Running productive daily scrums* Fixing failing sprints* Accurately costing projects, and measuring the value they deliver* Managing risks in dynamic Scrum projects* Prioritizing and estimating backlogs* Working with distributed and offshore teams* Institutionalizing improvements, and extending agility throughout the organization Packed with real- world examples straight from Lacey s experience, this book will be invaluable to anyone transitioning to Scrum, seeking to improve their early results, or trying to get back on track.Download direct [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey Don't hesitate Click https://merasatertekan.blogspot.com/?book=0133853624 Thousands of organizations are adopting Scrum to transform the way they execute complex projects, in software and beyond. This guide will give you the skills and confidence needed to deploy Scrum, resulting in high-performing teams and satisfied customers. Drawing on years of hands-on experience helping companies succeed, Certified Scrum Trainer (CST) Mitch Lacey helps you overcome the major challenges of Scrum adoption and the deeper issues that emerge later. Extensively revised to reflect improved Scrum practices and tools, this edition adds an all-new section of tips from the field. Lacey covers many new topics, including immersive interviewing, collaborative estimation, and deepening business alignment. In 35 engaging chapters, you ll learn how to build support and maximize value across your company. Now part of the renowned Mike Cohn Signature Series on agile development, this pragmatic guide addresses everything from establishing roles and priorities to determining team velocity, setting sprint length, and conducting customer reviews. Coverage includes * Bringing teams and new team members on board* Creating a workable definition of "done"* Planning for short-term wins, and removing impediments to success* Balancing predictability and adaptability in release planning* Running productive daily scrums* Fixing failing sprints* Accurately costing projects, and measuring the value they deliver* Managing risks in dynamic Scrum projects* Prioritizing and estimating backlogs* Working with distributed and offshore teams* Institutionalizing improvements, and extending agility throughout the organization Packed with real-world examples straight from Lacey s experience, this book will be invaluable to anyone transitioning to Scrum, seeking to improve their early results, or trying to get back on track. Download Online PDF [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey , Download PDF [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey , Read Full PDF [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey , Read PDF and EPUB [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey , Download PDF ePub Mobi [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey , Downloading PDF [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey , Download Book PDF [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey , Read online [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey , Read [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey Mitch Lacey pdf, Download Mitch Lacey epub [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey , Read pdf Mitch Lacey [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey , Download Mitch Lacey ebook [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey , Download pdf [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey , [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey Online Download Best Book Online [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey , Download Online [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey Book, Download Online [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey E-Books, Read [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey Online, Read Best Book [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey Online, Download [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey Books Online Read [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey Full Collection, Read [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey Book, Download [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey Ebook [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey PDF Download online, [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey pdf Download online, [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey Read, Read [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey Full PDF, Read [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey PDF Online, Read [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey Books Online, Download [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey Full Popular PDF, PDF [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey Download Book PDF [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey , Download online PDF [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey , Download Best Book [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey , Read PDF [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey Collection, Download PDF [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey Full Online, Download Best Book Online [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey , Read [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey PDF files, Read PDF Free sample [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey , Read PDF [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey Free access, Read [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey cheapest, Download [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison- Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey Free acces unlimited
  5. 5. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  6. 6. Click below for free Download [GIFT IDEAS] Scrum Field Guide, The: Agile Advice for Your First Year and Beyond (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn)) by Mitch Lacey Click this link : https://merasatertekan.blogspot.com/?book=0133853624 if you want to download this book OR

×