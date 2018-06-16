Synnopsis :

Say goodbye to scratching your head in confusion This accounting book could be the answer you re looking for... This book is intended for people who want to know something about the fundamentals of financial accounting without becoming an accountant. Many people are in this position; small business owners, employers, employees, business owners, stockholders, investors, and many, many more. Most of these folks do not need a deep understanding of accounting; they just need to learn what accounting is and how they should be using it. Just as important, they need to understand what accountants are talking about in their reports. They must learn the vocabulary and the most important terms. If you are one of those, you have found the right book for you. We will examine this subject in some detail, discussing accounting fundamentals, the various areas where accounting professionals work and the information they produce. We will also examine the measures and ratios that accountants use to analyze an organization s performance and the important relationship between time and money. The fact that information is the product of accounting will remain foremost in this book. Here are just some of the topics that are discussed within this book: Accounting is Different From BookkeepingUnderstanding the VocabularyAccounting Reports: The Income StatementThe Balance SheetThe Cash Flow StatementThe Accounting EquationThe CPA and Public AccountingJobs in Accounting: Financial AccountingTax AccountingAccounting ConsultantsForensic AccountingPersonal AccountingMeasures and RatiosAccounting SoftwareAnd Much, Much MoreGet your copy of this great accounting book now!



Author : Greg Shields

