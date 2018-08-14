-
Be the first to like this
Published on
----<>----
SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :
Title: Microbiology( An Introduction) Binding: Hardcover Author: GerardJ.Tortora Publisher: Benjamin-CummingsPublishingCompany
BOOK DETAIL :
-Author : Gerard J. Tortora
-Language : English
-Grade Level : 1-4
-Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
-Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
-Format : DOC
-Seller information : Gerard J. Tortora ( 1* )
-Link Download : https://hjgchj567uy.blogspot.com/?book=0321733606
----<>----
Do not hesitate !!!
( Reviewing the best customers, read this book for FREE GET IMMEDIATELY LINKS HERE https://hjgchj567uy.blogspot.com/?book=0321733606 )
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment