Presentación Taller "Trabajo en equipo" "Team work"

OBJETIVO DEL TALLER Interiorizar los elementos estratégicos del trabajo en equipo, que fortalecen y desarrollan habilidade...
Contenido temático: 1. Diferencia entre grupo y equipo 2. ¿Por qué fallan los equipos? 3. Fases y desarrollo de un equipo ...
Grupo de trabajo Equipo de trabajo Selecciona una pareja Escribe las diferencias entre un grupo y un equipo de trabajo 10 ...
• Actividad: nudo humano
• Todos pueden aportar algo útil • Se necesita de la participación de todos para poder lograr objetivos comunes • A veces ...
Coincidencias bizarras
Rally team work
Pista 1 • Alrededor
Para tener una buena comunicación: No tomes las cosas de manera personal. No supongas, pregunta o actúa Se tolerante co...
Da retroalimentación positiva Dar instrucciones claras y explicar consecuencias Haz peticione positivas Da No asertivos
• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itBLSKocD4o
Presenta tu ejemplo de una retro positiva
Pasos para una retroalimentación positiva 1.Establece solo los hechos o la situación (lo que sucede es………) 2.Evita juzgar,...
• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXUOVYiNG58
Tricky thought de la confianza No comunicar por temor a no entrar en conflictos y quedarnos callados en confusión con ser ...
No puedes abarcarlo todo y tienes que soltar actividades e información. Que elementos construyen confianza en un equipo: 1...
• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3W5LhlNUVgg
Tricky thought de la confianza Pensar por el otro o abusar de su tiempo y recursos
Video confianza
Muestra la confianza en tus compañeros
Dinámica de confianza
Valorar el trabajo del otro ¿Qué puedo aprender de el?
• Video herramientas
Complementariedad en su equipo
• ¿Cuándo es conveniente que alguien coordine? • Coordinar no es ordenar sino dirigir y ayudar a realizar
Tricky thought de la coordinación No dar el ejemplo Solo delegar y supervisar
Actividad de coordinación
Asumir responsabilidad en los aciertos y errores Algunas expresiones de uso común que tienden a enmascarar la responsabili...
Tricky thought del compromiso Nos hemos acostumbrado a creer que son los demás quienes se equivocan cuando no satisfacen n...
• Muestra tus compromisos
Mis principios del trabajo en equipo son:
Conclusión “El talento individual gana partidos, pero el trabajo en equipo se lleva los campeonatos”. Michael Jordan
Contacto • Sandoval.lizette@hotmail.com • Facebook: comunica Inteligente • 6622011927
Recursos del taller trabajo en equipo, impartido en Nearsoft

  1. 1. OBJETIVO DEL TALLER Interiorizar los elementos estratégicos del trabajo en equipo, que fortalecen y desarrollan habilidades para construir y/o consolidan relaciones estables entre equipos de trabajo, potenciando la productividad y consecución de objetivos comunes.
  2. 2. Contenido temático: 1. Diferencia entre grupo y equipo 2. ¿Por qué fallan los equipos? 3. Fases y desarrollo de un equipo 2. Las 5 c’s 2.1. La comunicación dentro del equipo
  3. 3. Grupo de trabajo Equipo de trabajo Selecciona una pareja Escribe las diferencias entre un grupo y un equipo de trabajo 10 min
  4. 4. • Actividad: nudo humano
  5. 5. • Todos pueden aportar algo útil • Se necesita de la participación de todos para poder lograr objetivos comunes • A veces toca hablar y otras veces toca escuchar
  6. 6. Coincidencias bizarras
  7. 7. Rally team work
  8. 8. Pista 1 • Alrededor
  9. 9. Para tener una buena comunicación: No tomes las cosas de manera personal. No supongas, pregunta o actúa Se tolerante con la forma de pensar de los demás y respeta las diferencias Lo que no se comunica no existe Si no tienes nada positivo que decir, mejor no digas nada
  10. 10. Da retroalimentación positiva Dar instrucciones claras y explicar consecuencias Haz peticione positivas Da No asertivos
  11. 11. • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itBLSKocD4o
  12. 12. Presenta tu ejemplo de una retro positiva
  13. 13. Pasos para una retroalimentación positiva 1.Establece solo los hechos o la situación (lo que sucede es………) 2.Evita juzgar, calificar, generalizar 3. Si hay algo negativo que señalar hazlo con las actitudes y no con la persona. (Tu comportamiento es irresponsable…….) 4. Escucha la versión del otro (¿que sucedió?, ¿Por qué paso esto..? 5. Establece la necesidad y una petición positiva Necesitamos que….. porque y requerimos…………..
  14. 14. • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXUOVYiNG58
  15. 15. Tricky thought de la confianza No comunicar por temor a no entrar en conflictos y quedarnos callados en confusión con ser asertivos.
  16. 16. No puedes abarcarlo todo y tienes que soltar actividades e información. Que elementos construyen confianza en un equipo: 1. Que todos tengan la información suficiente 2. Que no te enfoques solo en tus objetivos, sino también en los grupales 3. Que muestres interés por lo demás y empatía 4. Que comprendas cuando te dicen “NO”
  17. 17. • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3W5LhlNUVgg
  18. 18. Tricky thought de la confianza Pensar por el otro o abusar de su tiempo y recursos
  19. 19. Video confianza
  20. 20. Muestra la confianza en tus compañeros
  21. 21. Dinámica de confianza
  22. 22. Valorar el trabajo del otro ¿Qué puedo aprender de el?
  23. 23. • Video herramientas
  24. 24. Complementariedad en su equipo
  25. 25. • ¿Cuándo es conveniente que alguien coordine? • Coordinar no es ordenar sino dirigir y ayudar a realizar
  26. 26. Tricky thought de la coordinación No dar el ejemplo Solo delegar y supervisar
  27. 27. Actividad de coordinación
  28. 28. Asumir responsabilidad en los aciertos y errores Algunas expresiones de uso común que tienden a enmascarar la responsabilidad “ Me enoja que todos me pidan cosas………” “La tarea falló porque el no lo hizo bien………” “ Me siento abrumado porque todos me piden cosas…..” “Tuve que ……..……..” “Me desespera que no entiendan……”
  29. 29. Tricky thought del compromiso Nos hemos acostumbrado a creer que son los demás quienes se equivocan cuando no satisfacen nuestras necesidades o las necesidades del equipo. Cuando delegas la culpa al otro pierdes el control.
  30. 30. • Muestra tus compromisos
  31. 31. Mis principios del trabajo en equipo son:
  32. 32. Conclusión “El talento individual gana partidos, pero el trabajo en equipo se lleva los campeonatos”. Michael Jordan
  33. 33. Contacto • Sandoval.lizette@hotmail.com • Facebook: comunica Inteligente • 6622011927

