Guia 1 ac 2

COLEGIO CORTIJO VIANEY I.E.D. “FORMACION DE CIUDADANOS PARTICIPES EN CULTURA DE LA DIVERSIDAD” ACELERACIÓN SECUNDARIA BIOL...
4. CLASES DE CELULAS NERVIOSAS: El sistema nervioso consta de células no excitables denominadas células gliales y de célul...
Según el texto anterior, mencione a Cuál de los dos sistemas nerviosos autónomos ( parasimpático o simpático) dirige las s...
14. ACTO REFLEJO Realiza el dibujo y ubica en cada recuadro el término que se asocia a esta acción. 1. MUSCULO 2. MEDULA E...
  1. 1. COLEGIO CORTIJO VIANEY I.E.D. “FORMACION DE CIUDADANOS PARTICIPES EN CULTURA DE LA DIVERSIDAD” ACELERACIÓN SECUNDARIA BIOLOGIA 2 1. De acuerdo a la gráfica indique las partes de la neurona 1.______________________ 2.______________________ 3.______________________ 4.______________________ 5.______________________ 6.______________________ 7.______________________ 8.______________________ 2. LEE EL SIGUIENTE TEXTO Y RESUELVE LAS PREGUNTAS: Las neuronas Son las encargadas de recibir, transportar y dar respuesta a estímulos. Están formadas por las dendritas, el soma o cuerpo neuronal los axones y los botones presinápticos. El Axón es una sola prolongación que sale del soma en dirección opuesta a las dendritas. La función del axón es la de conducir un impulso nervioso desde el soma hacia otra neurona, músculo o glándula del cuerpo. El axón tiene varias estructuras distintivas: La capa de mielina - Son capas de una sustancia grasosa que cubre partes de la superficie del axón. Estas capas facilitan la transmisión del impulso nervioso. Esta sustancia es producida por las células Schumann. La falta de mielina está asociada con dificultad en la transmisión de impulso nervioso. Además, su ausencia en los infantes explica sus limitaciones motrices. No todo el axón está cubierto de mielina. Los Nódulos de Ranvier son los espacios del axón donde hay ausencia de mielina y desempeñan una función de disminuir la velocidad de la transmisión del impulso nervioso. Los botones presinápticos son ramificaciones al final del axón que permiten que el impulso nervioso se propague en diferentes direcciones. En los botones sinápticos hay vesículas sinápticas que contienen neurotransmisores (NT). Los NT se encargan de pasar el impulso nervioso hacia otra neurona, músculo o glándula. a. ¿Qué consecuencias traería para el individuo si las neuronas se mueren? b. ¿Cuál es el papel de la mielina en el axón? c. ¿Qué pasaría si no existieran los nódulos de Ranvier? d. ¿ Cuál es la función de los Botones presinápticos? 3. En la siguiente sopa de letras hay nueve palabras relacionadas con el sistema nervioso periférico. Búscalas y completa con ellas los enunciados que aparecen en la parte inferior: • El sistema nervioso ________________________ está conformado por fibras nerviosas sensoriales y ____________________________. • Las actividades motoras conscientes se hacen a través del sistema _______________ - _______________. • Los nervios _________________________ son considerados nervios mixtos. • El nervio __________________________ mueve los músculos de la cara. • El sistema nervioso ______________________ provee control involuntario sobre los órganos internos. • El sistema _________________________ hace parte del sistema nervioso autónomo. • El nervio __________________________ es un nervio mixto. ASIGNATURA BIOLOGIA GRADO AC 2 FECHA ABRIL /17 DOCENTE LILIANA TORRES CICLO 4 CREDITOS 20 TEMA SISTEMA NERVIOSO HUMANO 1 2 3 4 5 6 8 7
  2. 2. 4. CLASES DE CELULAS NERVIOSAS: El sistema nervioso consta de células no excitables denominadas células gliales y de células excitables llamadas neuronas. Las primeras brindan soporte, defensa y nutrientes a las neuronas; según su función existen varios tipos ( se muestran en el cuadro) y las neuronas son las que reciben, conducen y transmiten los impulsos nerviosos. De acuerdo a la información anterior, Escribe en el recuadro la letra que se refiere al tipo de célula glial que corresponda: A. Microglia Células de Defensa Neuronal B. Astrocitos Células que forman parte de la barrera hematoencefálica. C. Células de Shwann Forman la vaina de ielina en el SNC D. Oligodendrocitos Componen la Vaina de mielina en SNP E. Ependimocitos Células que tapizan las cavidades por donde circula el líquido cefalorraquídeo 6. Consulta cuál es la función del LIQUIDO CEFALORRAQUIDEO 7. Menciona las partes del Encéfalo 1. _______________________________ 2. ________________________________ 3. _________________________________ 4._________________________________ 5. _________________________________ 6. _________________________________ 7. __________________________________ 8. __________________________________ 8. menciona las partes de la médula espinal 1. _______________________ 2. ______________________ 3. _______________________ 4. _____________________________ 5. _______________________ 6. _____________________________ 7. _______________________ 8 _________________________________ 9. SISTEMA NERVIOSO PERIFERICO El sistema Nervioso Periférico (SNP) conecta al SNC con los órganos receptores y efectores. El SNP se soporta en dos sistemas Sistema Aferente que conduce las señales sensoriales (ESTÍMULOS) desde los órganos de los sentidos hasta el SNC. Y El sistema Eferente donde las neuronas eferentes o motoras llevan la información desde el SNC hasta el órgano Efector sea éste un órgano o un musculo. A su vez se encuentra dividido en dos sistemas: Sistema Nervioso Autónomo (SNA) y Sistema Nervioso Somático (SNS). El Sistema Nervioso Autónomo es un sistema motor con sus propios grupos de fibras separados que se encarga de controlar las funciones vitales del organismo de tipo involuntario que se conectan con el SNC. Está subdividido en dos sistemas anatómicamente diferentes: sistema Simpático y el Parasimpático. El sistema simpático está formado por un conjunto de ganglios ubicados en la región espinal, torácica y lumbar y es responsable de activar el organismo y prepararlo para responder a situaciones de estrés y excitación ya que secretan dos neurotransmisores noradrenalina y adrenalina. Mientras que el sistema parasimpático está formado por ganglios que están ubicados en la región espinal y sacra y se encarga de secretar el neurotransmisor Acetilcolina inhibe el músculo cardiaco y generan mantenimiento y relajación de los recursos corporales. Tipo de célula glial Estructura y función Astrocitos Células que poseen ramificaciones, formando parte de la barrera hematoencefálica( permite circulación sanguínea) Oligodendrocitos Forman la vaina de mielina en SNC Células de Shwann Componen la vaina de mielina en SNP Microglia Célula de defensa neuronal Ependimocitos Células que tapizan cavidades por donde circula el líquido Cefalorraquídeo en SNC
  3. 3. Según el texto anterior, mencione a Cuál de los dos sistemas nerviosos autónomos ( parasimpático o simpático) dirige las siguientes acciones:  CORRER  DORMIR  ESTUDIAR  LEER  MONTAR EN BICICLETA  TRABAJAR DE ALBAÑIL  NADAR  ESCUCHAR MUSICA  MEDITAR  RELAJA LA VEGIGA  INHIBE LA SALIVACIÓN  ESTIMULA LA ACTIVIDAD DIGESTIVA  DILATA LA PUPILA  REDUCE EL LATIDO CARDIACO  RELAJA EL RECTO  ESTIMULA LA VESICULA BILIAR  CONTRAE LOS BRONQUIOS 10. Consulta cuántos nervios perifericos hay según su zona de ubicación. 11. EL IMPULSO NERVIOSO Observa el siguiente grafico de como sucede un impulso nervioso - Ahora resuelve los espacios enumerando los términos según el orden: Las neuronas no forman redes continuas, sino que existe un pequeño espacio entre ellas ( ) que debe atravesar el impulso nervioso para pasar de una neurona a otra. La es la zona de transferencia de información de una neurona a otra. Tiene tres elementos:  La (componente presináptico), cuyo libera neurotransmisores a la neurona siguiente.  Espacio o .  a la sinapsis (componente postsináptico), que contiene que captan los neurotransmisores liberados desde otras neuronas. Dos neuronas adyacentes están unidas mediante la sinapsis. Cuando el impulso nervioso llega al extremo del dendritas (componente presináptico), las vesículas que contienen los neurotransmisores los liberan en la , el pequeño espacio que queda entre las dos neuronas, adhiriéndose a los receptores específicos de las (componente postsináptico) de la siguiente neurona. 12. Consulta que son neurotransmisores y cuáles son frecuentres en nuestro proceso de transmisión de estímulos en el SN. 13. ORGANOS RECEPTORES - Consultar que son fotorrectores, mecanorreceptores y quimiorreceptores y qué órganos de los sentidos los componen. - Realizar dibujo de los órganos de los sentidos con sus partes - COMPLETA EL SIGUIENTE MAPA CONCEPTUAL
  4. 4. 14. ACTO REFLEJO Realiza el dibujo y ubica en cada recuadro el término que se asocia a esta acción. 1. MUSCULO 2. MEDULA ESPINAL 3. SENTIDO DEL TACTO 4. NERVIO MOTOR 5. NERVIO SENSITIVO 15. Realiza un friso con las siguientes enfermedades que afectan al sistema nervioso tenga en cuenta los siguientes puntos para cada una causas, características y tratamiento Enfermedad de Parkinson. Enfermedad de Alzheimer. Esclerosis múltiple. Epilepsia. Enfermedad de Huntington. Esquizofrenia. 16. Existen otras enfermedades de tipo social que afectan el modo de vida y que pueden ser evitadas como:  Anorexia y bulimia nerviosa.  Ansiedad.  Depresión.  Estrés.  Drogadicción. En grupo de cuatro estudiantes elige uno de estos y realizar una exposición teniendo en cuenta: CAUSAS, CONSECUENCIAS Y TRATAMIENTO. ORGANOS RECEPTORES MECANORRECEPTORES FOTORRECEPTORES QUIMIORRECEPTORES VISTA, CORPUSCULOS GUSTATIVOS O PAPILAS, BULBO OLFATIVO, VISION COLOR, PITUITARIA AMARILLA, VISIÓN PENUMBRA, OIDO, ONDAS SONORAS, GUSTO, FOSA NASAL, NERVIO AUDITIVO, TACTO Y PIEL, DERMIS, DULCE, ACIDO, EPIDERMIS, SALADO, SENSACIONES EN CORPUSCULOS DE MALPIGHI, OLFATO, AMARGO,

