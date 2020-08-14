Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL CONECTIVISMO DOCTORADO EN EDUCACIÓN CON MENCIÓN EN GESTIÓN EDUCATIVA Asignatura ESTRATEGIAS DIDÁCTICAS AVANZADAS Docent...
“Conocer significa estar posicionado en una red de tal forma que se tenga fácil acceso a aquello que necesitemos en difere...
¿Qué es el conectivismo? Es una teoría de aprendizaje para la era digital pretende explicar los cambios producidos en la e...
Principios del conectivismo 1. El aprendizaje y conocimiento se encuentran en la diversidad de opiniones. 2. El aprendizaj...
George Siemens La habilidad de aprender Lo necesario para el futuro es más importante de lo que se sabe ahora.
“Esta teoría se presenta como una propuesta pedagógica que proporciona a quienes aprenden la capacidad de conectarse unos ...
¿Cuál es el rol del docente en el conectivismo? Es el de acompañante del proceso de enseñanza- aprendizaje… 1. Enseñar com...
https://www.youtube.com/watc h?v=V3LUFOjR17M En el marco del Ciclo de Conferencias Internacionales de Educación y Tecnolog...
Algunas ideas que me gustaría destacar de esta entrevista: 1. Para construir nuestro entorno personal de aprendizaje tenem...
4. El alumnado necesita aprender a participar en entornos distribuidos. 5. No podemos esperar que el alumnado aprenda de f...
REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS https://innovaciondocentetecsup.blogspot.com/2019/09/principios- de-la-teoria-del-conectivismo....
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN
El conectivismo
El conectivismo

''El conectivismo es la integración de principios explorados por las teorías de caos, redes, complejidad y auto-organización''.

El conectivismo

  1. 1. EL CONECTIVISMO DOCTORADO EN EDUCACIÓN CON MENCIÓN EN GESTIÓN EDUCATIVA Asignatura ESTRATEGIAS DIDÁCTICAS AVANZADAS Docente Dra. MILAGROS CECILIA HUAMAN CASTRO PRESENTADO POR: Mag. LILIANA ESTHER ALMANZA MACHACA
  2. 2. “Conocer significa estar posicionado en una red de tal forma que se tenga fácil acceso a aquello que necesitemos en diferentes contextos”. George Siemens
  3. 3. ¿Qué es el conectivismo? Es una teoría de aprendizaje para la era digital pretende explicar los cambios producidos en la era del CONOCIMIENTO por las tecnologías de la información.
  4. 4. Principios del conectivismo 1. El aprendizaje y conocimiento se encuentran en la diversidad de opiniones. 2. El aprendizaje es un proceso de conexión especializada de nodos o fuentes de información. 3. El aprendizaje puede residir en artefactos no humanos. 4. La capacidad para conocer más, es más importante que lo actualmente conocido. 5. Alimentar y mantener las conexiones es necesario para facilitar el aprendizaje continuo. 6. La habilidad para identificar conexiones entre áreas, ideas y conceptos, es esencial. 7. La toma de decisiones es un proceso de aprendizaje en sí mismo. 8. Seleccionar qué aprender y el significado de la información entrante, es visto a través de los lentes de una realidad cambiante.
  5. 5. George Siemens La habilidad de aprender Lo necesario para el futuro es más importante de lo que se sabe ahora.
  6. 6. “Esta teoría se presenta como una propuesta pedagógica que proporciona a quienes aprenden la capacidad de conectarse unos a otros a través de las redes sociales o herramientas colaborativas. Siemens (2003) indica que en este contexto el rol del educador es crear ecologías de aprendizaje, dar forma a comunidades y liberar al interior del medio ambiente a quienes han aprendido. De esta manera, se asegura la reproducción del conocimiento a través de la interacción de los nodos”.
  7. 7. ¿Cuál es el rol del docente en el conectivismo? Es el de acompañante del proceso de enseñanza- aprendizaje… 1. Enseñar como descubrir y organizar la información de forma eficiente. 2. Guiar al alumno cuando no sepa que hacer orientando su labor.
  8. 8. https://www.youtube.com/watc h?v=V3LUFOjR17M En el marco del Ciclo de Conferencias Internacionales de Educación y Tecnología, realizada por Fundación Telefónica (EducaRed), presentamos a George Siemens: autor de la teoría de aprendizaje para la era digital conocida como Conectivismo, fue director asociado de Investigación y Desarrollo con el Centro de Tecnologías del Aprendizaje en la Universidad de Manitoba, y actualmente está afiliado al Instituto de Investigación del Conocimiento Mejorado por la Tecnología (TEKRI) en la Universidad de Athabasca, Alberta, Canadá.
  9. 9. Algunas ideas que me gustaría destacar de esta entrevista: 1. Para construir nuestro entorno personal de aprendizaje tenemos que estar dispuestos a experimentar, no todas las respuestas son iguales, cada uno tenemos distintas necesidades, diferentes puntos de partida, distintos objetivos. 2. Los entornos personales de aprendizaje nos permiten conectar (y aprender) con otras personas fuera de los espacios controlados por las instituciones, y conectar otros recursos diferentes de los que nos ofrecen. 3. Cito textualmente: “…La razón mas importante para aprender o desarrollar un entorno personal de aprendizaje es informarse como educadores del modo en que funciona y se desarrolla el conocimiento en una era que es, ante todo, digital”.
  10. 10. 4. El alumnado necesita aprender a participar en entornos distribuidos. 5. No podemos esperar que el alumnado aprenda de forma social y conectiva si los docentes no trabajamos de forma social y conectiva. 6. El conocimiento está hoy mucho mas fragmentado, lo cual nos ofrece la oportunidad de conectar de múltiples formas el mismo. A mayor fragmentación más conexiones posibles y por tanto más respuestas y mejor adaptadas a las necesidades y objetivos de cada persona. 7. Uno de los grandes valores de estar en redes es evaluar los conocimientos que somos capaces de ensamblar a partir de esos objetos mínimos de conocimiento. 8. Finalmente, la importancia de los valores que la cultura de cada comunidad puede aportar al resto del mundo, es decir, los contenidos generados por otras comunidades debemos pasarlos por el tamiz de nuestra propia identidad y cultura, adaptarlos, apropiarnos de ellos y devolverlos a la red tras este proceso.
  11. 11. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS https://innovaciondocentetecsup.blogspot.com/2019/09/principios- de-la-teoria-del-conectivismo.html Siemens, G. (2004), Conectivismo, una teoría de aprendizaje para la era digital. https://eaprendizaje.wordpress.com/2012/12/31/entrevista-a- george-siemens/ https://docs.google.com/document/d/1z0V8iflwVdMEg5GbdUG9nPbgLHa0 JtweYZNRysTszmg/edit
  12. 12. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN

