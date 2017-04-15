Unidad 2: Modelos Aplicados a los Campos Paso 3 Trabajo Grupal 403021 -107 Leidy Romo Erazo – Código: 1085257071 Milser Ra...
Que hacer ante los diferentes problemas sociales ?
(Augusto Comte) -Es necesario liberar a la ciencia social de las ideas metafísicas y teológicas en las que ha quedado atra...
. La vida del ser humano está motivada por el logro de la felicidad y dirigida a la consecución del máximo beneficio en to...
Cumple con varias Funciones para Solucionar los problemas mejorando la calidad de vida y bienestar de las personas y la co...
Se define como el conjunto de procesos de reorganización de significados y comportamientos que actúan como un escudo atenu...
Resiliencia de Mínimos – Adaptación Resiliencia de Máximos Transformación y crecimiento. Acciones que fortalecen: El conte...
el enfoque psicosocial hace Énfasis en la importancia de los factores internos y externos en relación con la capacidad de ...
Resiliencia en el ámbito del maltrato infantil desde el modelo ecológico Es importante reconocer que el abuso y maltrato a...
Proceso de Resiliencia desde el Modelo Ecológico Desde el niño y su familia Hasta las políticas Públicas Donde podemos obs...
Dimensiones de Riesgo/ protección Contextuales Escuela - hospital Redes de apoyo Vecinos Nivel socioeconómico Valores cult...
 Blanco, A & Valera, S (2007). Los Fundamentos de la Intervención Psicosocial. Capítulo 1. Ed Prentice Hall Madrid, Españ...
Aplicación Modelos Disciplinares grupo 403021_107

  1. 1. Unidad 2: Modelos Aplicados a los Campos Paso 3 Trabajo Grupal 403021 -107 Leidy Romo Erazo – Código: 1085257071 Milser Ramos Alvear - Código: 1082774972 Liliana Del Socorro Portillo – Código: 10825245929 Edward Yamit Mesías – Código: 1085259196 Luz Virginia Tulcan Ramos – Código: 1084221531 Tutor: Boris Geovanny Delgado Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia - UNAD Escuela de Ciencias Sociales Artes y Humanidades - ECSAH Programa Psicología El Tambo Nariño Abril-2017
  2. 2. Que hacer ante los diferentes problemas sociales ?
  3. 3. (Augusto Comte) -Es necesario liberar a la ciencia social de las ideas metafísicas y teológicas en las que ha quedado atrapada. -Así como conciliar el orden y el progreso abriendo la participación del proletariado en los beneficios del sistema industrial -Mejorar las condiciones de la clase trabajadora -Todo ello conduce, de manera prácticamente inevitable, a una decidida apuesta por el cambio social . (Martín Baró) Es necesario reinstalar la Psicología en el contexto social, en la realidad histórica en la que viven las personas a las que supuestamente va dirigida, situar en la historia concreta el conocimiento y la intervención -Una Psicología que cifre su objetivo en la liberación esta comprometida con el cambio de aquellas condiciones personales y sobre todo socio- estructurales -El principio liberación invita a una tarea fundamentalmente práctica. Se trata de una actividad transformadora de aquella realidad que crea condiciones que hacen imposible la consecución del bienestar en sus clásicas dimensiones física, social y psicológica.
  4. 4. . La vida del ser humano está motivada por el logro de la felicidad y dirigida a la consecución del máximo beneficio en todos los ámbitos de su existencia. . Es determinante la calidad de vida individual como grado de ajuste entre las características de la situación y las expectativas, capacidades y necesidades de la persona, tal y como ella las percibe. Modelo donde el sujeto pertenece a un contexto, un sujeto socio-histórico inserto dentro de una red de relaciones interpersonales e intergrupales cuyas experiencias vitales no son ajenas a los acontecimientos del mundo que lo rodea donde busca encontrar el sentido de su vida. Blanco, A & Valera, S (2007) Los fundamentos de la intervención psicosocial. Capítulo 1. Ed Prentice Hall Madrid, España
  5. 5. Cumple con varias Funciones para Solucionar los problemas mejorando la calidad de vida y bienestar de las personas y la comunidad. Atención directa Asesoramiento y Consultoría Supervisión Investigación y Evaluación Planificación y Programación Dirección y Gestión
  6. 6. Se define como el conjunto de procesos de reorganización de significados y comportamientos que actúan como un escudo atenuando o neutralizando en una familia sometida al estrés o circunstancias adversas para recuperar y mantener sus niveles óptimos de funcionamiento y bienestar, equilibrando recursos y necesidades familiares; La investigación en resiliencia familiar debería ser longitudinal, incluir mediciones anteriores y posteriores a una crisis y recolectar información a nivel familiar (no únicamente individual). Si bien en algún momento todas las familias pasan por crisis, algunas presentan mayor desorganización , escasa comunicación, abandono, negligencia y maltrato infantil y aislamiento o exclusión social que causan un daño que termina por desintegrar la familia o trabajar en su recuperación para lograr su reorganización
  7. 7. Resiliencia de Mínimos – Adaptación Resiliencia de Máximos Transformación y crecimiento. Acciones que fortalecen: El contexto, nivel de desarrollo, el dialogo y compartir celebraciones familiares o las rutinas y tradiciones familiares. Familias multiproblemas, vulnerabilidad Pobreza, abuso sexual, depresiones y adicciones, eventos traumáticos, enfermedades y todo lo que aumente las posibilidades negativas o patológicas. Gómez, E; Kotliarenco, M (2010). Resiliencia Familiar: un enfoque de investigación e intervención con familias multiproblemáticas
  8. 8. el enfoque psicosocial hace Énfasis en la importancia de los factores internos y externos en relación con la capacidad de las personas para hacer frente a las tensiones cotidianas de la vida actual en busca de la reconstrucción Social que incluye principios como los de dignidad, apoyo mutuo, solidaridad, vida con calidad, enfoque de derechos, enfoque de género y desarrollo humano integral en salud mental. Ha logrado La visibilización de las víctimas de violencia política. La apertura del estado por la presión de los movimientos de víctimas y la comunidad internacional. Auge de las ONG. Aumento de proyectos psicosociales Villa, D (2012) La acción y el enfoque psicosocial en la Intervención de los contextos sociales
  9. 9. Resiliencia en el ámbito del maltrato infantil desde el modelo ecológico Es importante reconocer que el abuso y maltrato afecta el desarrollo de los niños por eso la Resiliencia es una herramienta que al aplicarlo en etapas temprana puede recatarlos de hechos traumáticos que depende de factores internos (personales) y externos (contextuales), tanto de riesgo como protectores. Aspectos sociales y culturales Aspectos económicos Aspectos de salud (física y mental) Aspectos históricos Bronfenbrenner (1979-1987) contempla un buen desenvolvimiento entre los individuos con el medio ambiente, dicho modelo lo componen cuatro núcleos los cuales están: proceso, persona, contexto y tiempo para una mejor comprensión del niño resiliente en su entorno. En la ecología social del niño en riesgo y su descripción de los subsistemas incluyen un subsistema que se torna muy importante: el ontosistema, el cual estaría constituido por características internas.
  10. 10. Proceso de Resiliencia desde el Modelo Ecológico Desde el niño y su familia Hasta las políticas Públicas Donde podemos observar su autoconcepto habilidades y capacidades personales El seguimiento cercano de la familia y los niños en riesgo. la vinculación de los niños, la familia, los docentes, líderes comunitarios y demás actores sociales que puedan formar redes de apoyo. Revisar las oportunidades de empleo y nivel socioeconómico, los problemas sociales de violencia como la intervención de los diferentes programas propiciar espacios de discusión de leyes de protección con políticas públicas viables
  11. 11. Dimensiones de Riesgo/ protección Contextuales Escuela - hospital Redes de apoyo Vecinos Nivel socioeconómico Valores culturales Políticas sociales Biológicos Psicológicos Neuropsicológicos
  12. 12.  Blanco, A & Valera, S (2007). Los Fundamentos de la Intervención Psicosocial. Capítulo 1. Ed Prentice Hall Madrid, España. Recuperado el 02 de abril de 2017 de: http://www.psicosocial.net/grupo-accion- comunitaria/centro-de-documentacion-gac/trabajo-psicosocial-y-comunitario/modelos-de-trabajo/619-los- fundamentos-de-la-intervencion-psicosocial/file  Villa, D (2012). La Acción y el Enfoque Psicosocial en la Intervención de los Contextos Sociales. (pp. 345 - 365). Recuperado el 03 de abril de 2017 de: http://www.scielo.org.co/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S1657- 80312012000200005  Gómez, E; Kotliarenco, M (2010). Resiliencia Familiar: un Enfoque de Investigación e Intervención con Familias Multiproblemáticas. En Revista de Psicología, Vol. 19, Nº 2, (pp. 203-224). Recuperado el 04 de abril de 2017 de: http://www.tecnovet.uchile.cl/index.php/RDP/article/viewArticle/17112  Morelato, G (2011). Resiliencia en el Maltrato Infantil: aportes para la comprensión de actores desde un Modelo Ecológico. Revista de Psicología Vol. 29. Universidad del Aconcagua. Argentina. Recuperado el 05 de abril de 2017 de: http://www.redalyc.org/articulo.oa?id=337829520001 Referencias Bibliográficas

