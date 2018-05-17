[NEWS] The Out-of-Sync Child by Carol Stock Kranowitz Free

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Drawing on the latest research into the ailment, The Out-of-Sync Child describes sensory processing disorder, which can manifest itself in children with excessively high or low activity levels, problems with motor skills, oversensitivity or undersensitivity to sensations and movements, and other symptoms.
Author : Carol Stock Kranowitz
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Carol Stock Kranowitz ( 7? )
Link Download : https://azuszenfonm1.blogspot.ca/?book=0399531653
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment