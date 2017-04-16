Audiobook Summary (Romance) Brighter Than the Sun
Written By: Maya Banks Narrated By: Tad Branson Publisher: Penguin Audio Date: March 2017 Duration: 9 hours 28 minutes Gen...
The Kelly Group International (KGI): A super- elite, top secret, family-run business. Qualifications: High intelligence, r...
Joe is more than ready to risk life and limb on any mission he’s assigned to, but when it comes to love, he’ll keep his di...
But it’s the gorgeous smile and tender words of Joe Kelly that begin to weaken her resolve to never risk her heart again. ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Audiobook Summary (Romance): Brighter than the sun

37 views

Published on

Audiobook Summary (Romance): Brighter than the sun

Listen to thousands of best sellers and new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any audiobook FREE during your Free Trial.

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
37
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Audiobook Summary (Romance): Brighter than the sun

  1. 1. Audiobook Summary (Romance) Brighter Than the Sun
  2. 2. Written By: Maya Banks Narrated By: Tad Branson Publisher: Penguin Audio Date: March 2017 Duration: 9 hours 28 minutes Genres: Romance > Mystery Romance > General Summary: Searing action and passion ignite the latest KGI novel from the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Darkest Before Dawn.
  3. 3. The Kelly Group International (KGI): A super- elite, top secret, family-run business. Qualifications: High intelligence, rock-hard body, military background. Mission: Hostage/kidnap victim recovery. Intelligence gathering. Handling jobs the U.S. government can’t... As the last unattached member of the Kelly clan,
  4. 4. Joe is more than ready to risk life and limb on any mission he’s assigned to, but when it comes to love, he’ll keep his distance. He’s content to watch his brothers become thoroughly domesticated. Zoe’s had nothing but heartbreak in her life, and she’s determined to start over with a completely new identity, thanks to her college friend, Rusty Kelly.
  5. 5. But it’s the gorgeous smile and tender words of Joe Kelly that begin to weaken her resolve to never risk her heart again. And Joe will have to put everything on the line to save Zoe, when secrets of her past resurface—and threaten to tear them apart… Listening To This Full Audiobook Visit: http://tiny.cc/youraudiobooks

×