Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PDF Raptors in Captivity: guidelines for care & management
DESCRIPTION A first-of-its-kind resource, Raptors in Captivity is designed as a reader-friendly reference tool covering a ...
training. Raptors in Captivity is the recommended US Fish & Wildlife Service 'bible' for the care and keeping of raptors i...
complying with permits. Covers a range of topics from making the decision to keep raptors and choosing suitable species, t...
if you want to download or read Aqualeo's The Book of Raptors in Captivity: guidelines for care & management, click button...
Download or read Aqualeo's The Book of Raptors in Captivity: guidelines for care & management, by click link below MORE DE...
Raptors in captivity guidelines for care &amp; management
Raptors in captivity guidelines for care &amp; management
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Raptors in captivity guidelines for care &amp; management

9 views

Published on

rr

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Raptors in captivity guidelines for care &amp; management

  1. 1. PDF Raptors in Captivity: guidelines for care & management
  2. 2. DESCRIPTION A first-of-its-kind resource, Raptors in Captivity is designed as a reader-friendly reference tool covering a wide range of topics from choosing a suitable species, to housing and transportation, diet, medical care, equipment,
  3. 3. training. Raptors in Captivity is the recommended US Fish & Wildlife Service 'bible' for the care and keeping of raptors in captivity -- an incredible endorsement! If you're a zoo, rehab center or a falconer, here are the guidelines for safely caring for raptors -- and
  4. 4. complying with permits. Covers a range of topics from making the decision to keep raptors and choosing suitable species, to housing and transportation, diet, medical care, equipment, training, and recovering a lost bird..
  5. 5. if you want to download or read Aqualeo's The Book of Raptors in Captivity: guidelines for care & management, click button download in the last page
  6. 6. Download or read Aqualeo's The Book of Raptors in Captivity: guidelines for care & management, by click link below MORE DESCRIPTION OR

×