Copy Link Here : https://greatfull.readbooks.link/164739807X

Kids will start with the basics by learning how to follow a recipe, kitchen safety essentials, and when to ask for help. Then, pint-size chefs can try simple, delicious recipes for every meal, including Pumpkin Pancakes, Chicken Taquitos, and Baked Ravioli?many of which they can accomplish all on their own. Handy indicators of the recipe's level of difficulty make it easy to pick dishes that work for you.

