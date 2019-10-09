American Girl Cooking: Recipes for Delicious Snacks, Meals More was created ( Williams-Sonoma )

Now a 2016 Parents’ Choice Award® winner! The second book from Williams-Sonoma and American Girl, American Girl Cooking, is packed with great recipes fit for any occasion! Learn how to whip up tasty treats for movie nights, picnics, fiestas, family dinners, and more! Filled with delicious snacks, soups and salads, main dishes, and side dishes, you’ll be on your way to becoming the best chef in town. Cook up some fun with American Girl Cooking—the perfect cookbook for the emerging chef (and American Girl fan) in your family. Packed with great, easy-to-follow recipes fit for any occasion, this new title will inspire young cooks to get in the kitchen and create delicious, wholesome dishes and give a great sense of accomplishment. Being able to cook good food is a skill you’ll enjoy and benefit from your entire life. With this book as your very own cooking coach, learn how to make tasty and nutritious snacks, soups, salads, main dishes, and more to share with your friends and family.

Snacks:

From caprese kebabs to lemony hummus to hot cheese dip, these recipes are perfect for sharing and satisfying between-meal cravings.

Soups & Salads:

Featuring comforting favorites like chicken noodle soup and creamy tomato soup with cheese toasts and lighter fare like taco and BLT salads, there’s something here for everyone.

Main Dishes:

A wide range of impressive-yet-easy dinners, such as rosemary roast chicken, spaghetti and meatballs, and fish tacos with slaw, are both nourishing and delectable.

Side Dishes:

Buttery peas with mint, creamiest mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, cheesy garlic bread, and more round out any meal.American Girl Cooking goes with the exclusive line of cookware products from Williams-Sonoma and American Girl, but these delicious recipes can also be made with the utensils you already have in your home. This companion title to American Girl Baking will be a staple in the kitchen for your little chef.

