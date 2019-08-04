Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
)5((.LOOLQJ.USWRQLWH’HVWUR:KDW6WHDOV<RXU6WUHQJWK$XGLRERRN’RZQORDG6WUH 0S2QOLQH )5((.LOOLQJ.USWRQLWH’HVWUR:KDW6WHDOV<RXU6WU...
.LOOLQJ.USWRQLWH’HVWUR:KDW6WHDOV<RXU6WUHQJWK <RX&DQ’HVWUR:KDW6WHDOV<RXU6WUHQJWK -XVWOLNH6XSHUPDQZKRFDQOHDSRYHUDQKXUGOHDQGG...
.LOOLQJ.USWRQLWH’HVWUR:KDW6WHDOV<RXU6WUHQJWK
.LOOLQJ.USWRQLWH’HVWUR:KDW6WHDOV<RXU6WUHQJWK
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

FREE Killing Kryptonite Destroy What Steals Your Strength Audiobook Download Streaming Mp3 Online

3 views

Published on

FREE Killing Kryptonite Destroy What Steals Your Strength Audiobook Download Streaming Mp3 Online

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

FREE Killing Kryptonite Destroy What Steals Your Strength Audiobook Download Streaming Mp3 Online

  1. 1. )5((.LOOLQJ.USWRQLWH’HVWUR:KDW6WHDOV<RXU6WUHQJWK$XGLRERRN’RZQORDG6WUH 0S2QOLQH )5((.LOOLQJ.USWRQLWH’HVWUR:KDW6WHDOV<RXU6WUHQJWK$XGLRERRN’RZQORDGPS6WUHDPLQJRQOLQH_’2:1/2$’.LOOLQJ .USWRQLWH’HVWUR:KDW6WHDOV<RXU6WUHQJWK$XGLRERRN)UHHPS2QOLQH6WUHDPLQJ /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
  2. 2. .LOOLQJ.USWRQLWH’HVWUR:KDW6WHDOV<RXU6WUHQJWK <RX&DQ’HVWUR:KDW6WHDOV<RXU6WUHQJWK -XVWOLNH6XSHUPDQZKRFDQOHDSRYHUDQKXUGOHDQGGHIHDWHYHUIRHIROORZHUVRI&KULVWKDYHWKHVXSH DELOLWWRFRQTXHUWKHFKDOOHQJHVZHIDFH%XWWKHSUREOHPIRUERWK6XSHUPDQDQGXVLVWKHUH¶VDNUSW VWHDOVRXUVWUHQJWK 2IFRXUVHERWK6XSHUPDQDQGNUSWRQLWHDUHILFWLRQDO%XWVSLULWXDONUSWRQLWHLVQRW 7KLVERRNRIIHUVDQVZHUVWRZKVRPDQSHRSOH"DQGWKHFKXUFKHVWKHDWWHQG"DUHXQDEOHWRH[SHULHQF VWUHQJWKWKDWZDVHYLGHQWDPRQJWKHILUVWFHQWXU&KULVWLDQV ,Q.LOOLQJ.USWRQLWH-RKQ%HYHUHUHYHDOVZKDWWKLVNUSWRQLWHLVZKLW¶VFRPSURPLVLQJRXUFKXUFKHV EUHDNIUHHIURPLWVERQGDJH 1RWIRUWKHIDLQWRIKHDUW.LOOLQJ.USWRQLWHLVDQWKLQJEXWDVSLULWXDOVXJDUKLJK7KLVLVVHULRXVWU &KULVWIROORZHUZKRORQJVWRHPEUDFHWKHFKDOOHQJLQJEXWUHZDUGLQJSDWKRIWUDQVIRUPDWLRQ
  3. 3. .LOOLQJ.USWRQLWH’HVWUR:KDW6WHDOV<RXU6WUHQJWK
  4. 4. .LOOLQJ.USWRQLWH’HVWUR:KDW6WHDOV<RXU6WUHQJWK

×