  1. 1. Ética y Sociedad Contemporánea Reflexión ética y política Filosofía no es No es orientadora de comportamiento Procesos Reflexivos Doctrinas Filosóficas Cambios de la sociedad Diferencias Ventajas? Desventajas? Diálogo del Alma Convivencia = Reflexión Valeska Vallenilla IEC 151-00007
  2. 2. La Ética, los Derechos y la Justicia. Comunidades Homogéneas Significado Sociedades Multiculturales Sociedad Civil Disciplina de Campo Valeska Vallenilla IEC 151-00007Racionalidad Moral Discurso Práctico Realismo Jurídico Ética y Política Reflexión y Conciencia Moral
  3. 3. Lenguaje Símbolos Imágenes Tecnología Transmiten información Abel Cordero
  4. 4. Cultura política y cultura mediática. Extravíos de los comunicólogos. Espectáculo político-mediático desde los códigos. Medios y los espacios de la esfera pública. Sujetos sociales de la esfera pública.Control de los medios y la democracia. ELOY AGUIAR
  5. 5. Ética: Una visión global de la conducta humana El problema de los valores. El problema de la moral. El problema de la libertad El problema del hombre. Los problemas específicos de la moral. Estructuras morales. ELOY AGUIAR
  6. 6. PROBLEMAS ÉTICOS Y MORALES DE LA CIENCIA La Retorica del impacto Jenibeth Perez Ciencia y Etica: Un falso dilema La Retorica de la invasión Metaforas cruzadas Alteracion metaforica La demarcacion como guerra
  7. 7. Entretener Informar impartir valores y códigos. FUNCIÓN A las diversas Sociedades. Abel Cordero
  8. 8. LAS ÉTICAS MODERNAS Y CONTEMPORÁNEAS EL EMOTIVISMO DE DAVID HUME EL RACIONALISMO TRASCENDENTAL DE KANT. EL UTILITARISMO DE BENTHAM Y DE STUART MILL NIETZSCHE Y LA CRÍTICA GENEALÓGICA A LA ÉTICA Y A LA MORAL La teoría de la justicia como imparcialidad de John Rawls La teoría del discurso de Jürgen Habermas Jenibeth Perez
  9. 9. PRINCIPIOS ÉTICOS DE LA SOCIEDAD ACTUAL

×