How to Create FDA Compliant Label Design for 2019
Presentation Outline Introduction Food Name Net content Nutrition Facts Panel Conclusion
Introduction The product label design is a crucial step in grabbing the attention of your potential customer but it has to...
One of the most obvious items that must be on your food label is the name of your product If your product has a defined st...
Net Contents The net quantity statement provides the consumer with an accurate weight or volume of how much product they a...
Nutrition Facts Panel A nutrition panel is required on almost all food products as it’ s the only way the consumer can und...
Conclusion The product label design is a crucial step in grabbing the attention of your potential customer but it has to b...
You’ve spent endless hours perfecting your recipe, tasting it with friends, family and co-workers, found the perfect package design, and now it’s time to create your product label. One of the most obvious items that must be on your food label is the name of your product. Your ingredient statement is arguably your most important part of your label. The nutritional facts label should be placed by the ingredient statement and the name and address. For more information, visit http://www.liendesign.com/blog/2019/1/12/how-to-create-fda-complaint-label-design-for-2019

