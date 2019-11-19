

Student writing is only as good as the feedback we give

In this remarkable book, Patty McGee shares research-based how-to's for responding to writers that you can use immediately whether you use a writing program or a workshop model. Put down the red-pen, fix-it mindset and help your writers take risks, use grammar as an element of craft, discover their writing identities, elaborate in any genre, and more. Includes lots of helpful conference language that develops tone and trust and forms for reflecting on writing.

