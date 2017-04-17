Невтайко В. Шура і Шурко

І посилки, і листи Носить листоноша. Хоч від нас далеко пошта — Це приємна ноша. Я подякую йому, Чаю теплого наллю.
АН ЧУДА гелО і окрЮ вутьжи у вієКи. кулітУ инов дутьїпо ан учад. маТ евиж дусьді менСе. рядПо з молес сіл і акір Інгул. ит...
ПЕРЕВІРКА ДОМАШНЬОГО ЗАВДАННЯ Гра «Хто краще?» Конкурс на краще виразне читання оповідання Василя Сухомлинського «Не загуб...
Всеволод Нестайко — беззаперечний класик сучасної української дитячої та підліткової літератури
Всеволод Зіновійович Нестайко - автор, чиї твори для дітей увійшли до золотого фонду дитячої літератури. Вони видавалися 1...
«Тореадори з Васюківки» (1964-1970 )
Уперше книжку знаменитого письменника проілюстрували діти. Ці юні художники — твої ровесники з художніх та звичайних шкіл.
Самостійно прочитати статтю «Всеволод Нестайко» — Де народився Всеволод Зіновійович Нестайко? — Якою була його сім’я? — Що...
Гра «Передбачення» — Прочитайте заголовок. — Як ви вважаєте, про що може йтися в оповіданні з таким заголовком? — Чи можна...
Читання оповідання комбінованим способом (учитель — учні) — Чи сподобалося вам оповідання? — Які думки воно у вас викликал...
Словникова робота Читання колонок слів «луною» за вчителем, потім — «буксиром» у парах Футляр вперше оторопів операції зні...
Читання тексту учнями «ланцюжком» Аналіз змісту оповідання з елементами вибіркового читання — Чому Шурко не злюбив Шуру? —...
— Чому Шурко потрапив до лікарні? — Як він уперше зустрівся з мамою Шури? — Яка розмова відбулася між ними? Прочитайте. — ...
Шура добр... щир... запальн... товариськ... задирикуват... недисциплінован... Шурко старанн... терпляч... сором’язлив... м...
Вправа на розвиток техніки читання Знайдіть і дочитайте речення до кінця. Пронумеруйте речення у порядку розвитку подій. А...
Робота за ілюстрацією — Розгляньте ілюстрацію до цього оповідання. — Кого художник зобразив на ілюстрації? - - Які кольори...
ПІДСУМОК УРОКУ — З яким твором ознайомилися на уроці? — Хто його автор? — Чого нас навчає це оповідання? ДОМАШНЄ ЗАВДАННЯ ...
Презентацію створено на основі конспекту уроку ВСЕВОЛОД НЕСТАЙКО. ШУРА І ШУРКО http://metodportal.net/node/78439 Автор нев...
Викачати можна тут
http://mykids.ucoz.ru

Published in: Education
  1. 1. І посилки, і листи Носить листоноша. Хоч від нас далеко пошта — Це приємна ноша. Я подякую йому, Чаю теплого наллю.
  3. 3. ПЕРЕВІРКА ДОМАШНЬОГО ЗАВДАННЯ Гра «Хто краще?» Конкурс на краще виразне читання оповідання Василя Сухомлинського «Не загубив, а знайшов»
  4. 4. Всеволод Нестайко — беззаперечний класик сучасної української дитячої та підліткової літератури
  5. 5. Всеволод Зіновійович Нестайко - автор, чиї твори для дітей увійшли до золотого фонду дитячої літератури. Вони видавалися 136 разів багатьма мовами світу, в незалежній Україні - 53 видання. Загальний наклад - понад 2 млн. примірників. Перші оповідання для дітей Всеволод Нестайко почав друкувати в журналах «Барвінок» та «Піонерія». Перша книжка «Шурка і Шурко» побачила світ у 1956 році. Майже п'ятдесятилітній шлях у дитячій літературі він засвідчив виданням близько тридцяти книжок оповідань, казок, повістей і п’єc.
  6. 6. «Тореадори з Васюківки» (1964-1970 )
  7. 7. Уперше книжку знаменитого письменника проілюстрували діти. Ці юні художники — твої ровесники з художніх та звичайних шкіл.
  8. 8. Самостійно прочитати статтю «Всеволод Нестайко» — Де народився Всеволод Зіновійович Нестайко? — Якою була його сім’я? — Що він згадував про своє дитинство? — На кого похожі деякі герої книг Всеволода Нестайка? — Які книги були видані за життя поета?
  9. 9. Гра «Передбачення» — Прочитайте заголовок. — Як ви вважаєте, про що може йтися в оповіданні з таким заголовком? — Чи можна за заголовком здогадатися, хто є головними героями оповідання? Опрацювання оповідання Всеволода Нестайка «Шура і Шурко»
  10. 10. Читання оповідання комбінованим способом (учитель — учні) — Чи сподобалося вам оповідання? — Які думки воно у вас викликало? — Кому з героїв ви співчували? — Чиї вчинки засуджували?
  11. 11. Словникова робота Читання колонок слів «луною» за вчителем, потім — «буксиром» у парах Футляр вперше оторопів операції зніяковів бормашину зміркував найнеприємніше передостанній недисциплінований Прочитайте спочатку всі дієслова, потім — іменники. — Доберіть синонім до слів оторопів, зміркував.
  12. 12. Читання тексту учнями «ланцюжком» Аналіз змісту оповідання з елементами вибіркового читання — Чому Шурко не злюбив Шуру? — Чому Ольга Борисівна посадила його на першу парту? — Чим Шура дратувала Шурка? — Як хлопчик почав мучити однокласницю? — Як Шура реагувала на образи? — Ким мріяла бути Шура? — Чому Шурко терпіти не міг лікарів? — Яке прізвисько він придумав Шурі?
  13. 13. — Чому Шурко потрапив до лікарні? — Як він уперше зустрівся з мамою Шури? — Яка розмова відбулася між ними? Прочитайте. — Чому змінилося його ставлення до лікарів? — Хто з’явився наступного дня біля лікарняного ліжка Шурка? — Що вона розказала своєму однокласнику? — Як Шура наступного разу відвідала Шурка? — Чи Шурі і Шурку вдалося стати справжніми друзями?
  14. 14. Шура добр... щир... запальн... товариськ... задирикуват... недисциплінован... Шурко старанн... терпляч... сором’язлив... мовчазн... доброзичлив... чуйн... Характеристика головних героїв оповідання — Визначте риси характеру героїв оповідання, вставте потрібне закінчення
  15. 15. Вправа на розвиток техніки читання Знайдіть і дочитайте речення до кінця. Пронумеруйте речення у порядку розвитку подій. А поруч нього мовчазне... (2) Відтоді Шурко став називати... (4) А втім, він сам винен,... (1) І потихеньку Шурко став... (3) Другого дня прокинувшись,... (5) Через два тижні Шурко вперше... (7) Хлопчик від несподіванки здригнувся... (6)
  16. 16. Робота за ілюстрацією — Розгляньте ілюстрацію до цього оповідання. — Кого художник зобразив на ілюстрації? - - Які кольори він використав? — Який настрій вони створюють? Як передають характер персонажів оповідання? — Яким рядкам оповідання відповідає ілюстрація? — Які малюнки створили б ви за сюжетом оповідання?
  17. 17. ПІДСУМОК УРОКУ — З яким твором ознайомилися на уроці? — Хто його автор? — Чого нас навчає це оповідання? ДОМАШНЄ ЗАВДАННЯ Переказувати оповідання. Скласти його продовження.
  Презентацію створено на основі конспекту уроку ВСЕВОЛОД НЕСТАЙКО. ШУРА І ШУРКО http://metodportal.net/node/78439 Автор невідомий

