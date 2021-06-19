Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MAQUETA DE UN BIORREACTOR DE FIBRA HUECA O QUE UTILIZAN TECNOLOGÍA MBR(MEMBRANE BIO- REACTORS) DOCENTE: BLGO. SOTO GONZALE...
INTRODUCCION Un biorreactor es considerado el centro de todo un proceso biotecnológico. Los equipos MBR emplean membranas ...
OBJETIVO Objetivo general: o Elaboración de la maqueta de fibra hueca o membrana, usando materiales reciclables de esta ma...
BIORREACTOR: MEMBRANAS: BIORREACTOR DE MEMBRANA MBR: REVISION LITERARIA El biorreactor es el centro de todo proceso biotec...
MATERIALES  Sorbetes  Caja de madera (reciclada de las frutas)  Silicona liquida  Silicona en barra  Pistola de silic...
PROCEDIMIENTO Paso 1 Cortamos y medimos las maderitas de ancho 36 cm y 41 cm de largo, y usamos los clavos como soporte pa...
RESULTADOS Problemática de la PTAR Chía (Colombia) Esta PTAR se encuentra localizada en el municipio de chía (Cundinamarca...
Tratamiento aguas urbanas e industriales. El efluente obtenido en un equipo MBR es apto para su reutilización en cualquier...
Inconvenientes: A pesar de que la utilización de MBRs para el tratamiento de aguas residuales ofrece muchas ventajas compa...
Maqueta de un biorreactor de fibra hueca o que utilizan tecnología MBR
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
32 views
Jun. 19, 2021

Maqueta de un biorreactor de fibra hueca o que utilizan tecnología MBR

MAQUETA DE UN BIORREACTOR DE FIBRA HUECA O QUE UTILIZAN TECNOLOGÍA MBR(MEMBRANE BIO-REACTORS)

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
System Identification: Tutorials Presented at the 5th IFAC Symposium on Identification and System Parameter Estimation, F.R. Germany, September 1979 Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free
Energy Conservation in Buildings: The Achievement of 50% Energy Saving: An Environmental Challenge? Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free
Young Men and Fire: Twenty-fifth Anniversary Edition Norman Maclean
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncommon Carriers John McPhee
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(5/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(4.5/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
Connected: The Surprising Power of Our Social Networks and How They Shape Our Lives Nicholas A. Christakis
(4/5)
Free
The Perfectionists: How Precision Engineers Created the Modern World Simon Winchester
(4.5/5)
Free
Four Fish: The Future of the Last Wild Food Paul Greenberg
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Maqueta de un biorreactor de fibra hueca o que utilizan tecnología MBR

  1. 1. MAQUETA DE UN BIORREACTOR DE FIBRA HUECA O QUE UTILIZAN TECNOLOGÍA MBR(MEMBRANE BIO- REACTORS) DOCENTE: BLGO. SOTO GONZALES, HEBERT HERNAN CURSO: BIOTECNOLOGÍA ESTUDIANTE: COAQUERA ZANGA, LIDIA MARLENI CICLO: VII UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE MOQUEGUA Escuela Profesional De Ingeniería Ambiental
  2. 2. INTRODUCCION Un biorreactor es considerado el centro de todo un proceso biotecnológico. Los equipos MBR emplean membranas de micro o ultrafiltración de baja presión, eliminando, por tanto, la necesidad de una etapa de clarificación y tratamiento terciario adicional. Los MBR producen un agua de muy alta calidad apta para su reutilización directa o como una fuente de agua de muy alta calidad para equipos de filtración por osmosis inversa. (Bioazul, 2003).
  3. 3. OBJETIVO Objetivo general: o Elaboración de la maqueta de fibra hueca o membrana, usando materiales reciclables de esta manera contribuimos a su mejora. Objetivos específicos: o Explicar la metodología de aplicación de la Biorreactor de Membrana MBR. o Demostrar como aprendizaje didáctico la elaboración de maqueta. o Detallar las ventajas y desventajas del uso del Biorreactor de Membrana MBR. o Describir los lugares donde puede ser aplicado.
  4. 4. BIORREACTOR: MEMBRANAS: BIORREACTOR DE MEMBRANA MBR: REVISION LITERARIA El biorreactor es el centro de todo proceso biotecnológico. El diseño y análisis del comportamiento de un biorreactor dependen del conocimiento de la cinética de las reacciones biológicas y de los balances de materia y energía Las membranas son barreras físicas semipermeables que se disponen entre dos fases separándolas e impidiendo su contacto, pero que permiten el movimiento de las moléculas a través de ellas de forma selectiva. Este proceso combina los tratamientos biológicos convencionales con fangos (CAS), con procesos de filtrado mediante membranas. Al final, resulta un sistema más robusto y eficaz, con mejores resultados en la purificación (Hai et al., 2014).
  5. 5. MATERIALES  Sorbetes  Caja de madera (reciclada de las frutas)  Silicona liquida  Silicona en barra  Pistola de silicona  Lana (reciclada)  Manguera transparente  Tijeras  Cartulina negra  Tempera  Cúter  Clavos  Regla
  6. 6. PROCEDIMIENTO Paso 1 Cortamos y medimos las maderitas de ancho 36 cm y 41 cm de largo, y usamos los clavos como soporte para las membranas. Medimos el cartón en el cual damos de 36 de largo y 3 cm de ancho, para que sirva de soporte de las membranas. Paso 2 Paso 3 Proseguimos a cortar la lana en a 36 cm de largo que serán las membranas, para aproximadamente para 9 membranas Paso 4 Después de ello unimos la lana cortada con los pedazos de cartón unidos, lo cual da a formar las membranas. Paso 5 Luego de ello pones todas las membranas en la caja. Paso 6 Una vez puestas esta se procede a poner los tubos por el cual saldrá el agua tratada en este caso. Paso 7 Luego de ello ponemos como parte final los tubos que generaran aeración para que el agua sea tratada. Finalmente obtenemos el biorreactor de membrana, todo ello con material reciclado. Paso 8
  7. 7. RESULTADOS Problemática de la PTAR Chía (Colombia) Esta PTAR se encuentra localizada en el municipio de chía (Cundinamarca) la cual realiza el tratamiento de agua residual de aproximadamente 133000 habitantes Según los datos del diagnóstico realizado de la PTAR de chía y los datos obtenidos de la ficha técnica de la membrana se puede concluir que el porcentaje de eficiencia del DBO es de 98%, la eficiencia de los sólidos suspendidos totales es del 100%, la eficiencia de la turbidez es del 100% y la eficiencia de los nitritos y nitratos es del 93%. Implementación del sistema de MBR en la PTAR Chía: Su funcionamiento se basa en que el agua del reactor biológico es filtrada pasando a través de las paredes de una membrana. El agua filtrada es extraída del sistema mientras el fango y los compuestos de tamaño superior al poro de la membrana quedan retenidos y permanecen o retornan al reactor biológico.
  8. 8. Tratamiento aguas urbanas e industriales. El efluente obtenido en un equipo MBR es apto para su reutilización en cualquiera de los usos previstos en el Real Decreto 1620/2007 de reutilización de aguas depuradas • Usos urbanos • Usos agrícolas • Usos industriales • Usos recreativos • Usos ambientales o Calidad del agua tratada • Retención de toda la materia particulada • Desinfección del agua tratada • Retención de parte del sustrato coloidal por parte de la membrana, lo que permite mayor tiempo de contacto e hidrólisis. o Compactación • Tasas de depuración 3-5 veces mayor que sistemas convencionales • Relación Área / Volumen. Retención de toda la biomasa o Producción de fangos • Menor producción a SRTs similares a sistemas convencionales. Aplicaciones de MBR: Las ventajas del proceso MBR:
  9. 9. Inconvenientes: A pesar de que la utilización de MBRs para el tratamiento de aguas residuales ofrece muchas ventajas comparado con los sistemas tradicionales, existen algunas limitaciones que por el momento impiden su mayor difusión: o Ensuciamiento de membranas o Coste de instalación y sustitución de membranas o Consumo energético o Acumulación de sustancias tóxicas en el biorreactor BIBLIOGRAFÍA • Borhorquez Rincon, G. C., & Sarmiento Higuera, D. A. (2017). Analisis del Uso de Biorreactores de Membrana para Tratamiento de Aguas Residuales y Posible Implementacion en Colombia. Universidad Catolica de Colombia, 1-88. Recuperado el 17 de Junio de 2021 • Ruíz-Leza, H. A., Rodríguez-Jasso, R. M., Rodríguez- Herrera, R., Contreras-Esquivel, J. C., & Aguilar, C. N. (2007). Diseño de biorreactores para fermentación en medio sólido. Revista Mexicana de Ingeniería Química, 33-40. Recuperado el 19 de Mayo de 2021, de https://www.redalyc.org/pdf/620/62060105.pdf • Vasquez R, E. D. (2015). Estudio de biorreactor de membrana para el tratamiento de aguas residuales urbanas. Escuela Politecnica Superior. Recuperado el 16 de Junio de 2021, de https://iuaca.ua.es/es/master-agua/documentos/- gestadm/trabajos-fin-de-master/tfm09/tfm09- edgardo-vasquez-rodriguez.pdf Inconvenientes:

×