INFORME DE geodesia

1 INFORME TÉCNICO DE GEORREFERENCIACION POR POSICIONAMIENTO GEODÉSICO ESTÁTICO RELATIVO CON RECEPTORES DE SISTEMA SATELITA...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 2 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barri...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 4 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barri...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 6 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barri...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 8 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barri...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 1 0 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 1 2 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 1 4 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 1 6 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 1 8 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 2 0 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 2 2 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 2 4 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 2 6 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 2 8 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 3 0 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 3 2 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 3 4 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 3 6 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 3 8 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 4 0 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 4 2 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 4 4 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 4 6 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 4 8 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 5 0 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 5 2 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 5 4 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 5 6 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 5 8 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 6 0 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 6 2 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 6 4 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 6 6 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 bar...
INFORME DE geodesia

Informe geodesia

INFORME DE geodesia

  1. 1. 1 INFORME TÉCNICO DE GEORREFERENCIACION POR POSICIONAMIENTO GEODÉSICO ESTÁTICO RELATIVO CON RECEPTORES DE SISTEMA SATELITAL DE NAVEGACION GLOBAL (GNSS) PROYECTO: “CREACIÓN DE SERVICIO DE AGUA PARA RIEGO EN LA LOCALIDAD DE RIPÁN, DISTRITO DE JIVIA- PROVINCIA LAURICOCHA REGIÓN HUÁNUCO” SERVICIO DE ESTABLEC IMIENTO DE PUNTOS DE CONTROL TERRESTRE (PUNTOS GEODESICOS DE APOYO PFCH), DE APOYO PARA LEVANTAMIENTO TOPOGRAFICO A DETALLE SERVICIO DE ESTABLECIMIENTO DE PUNTOS DE CONTROL TERRESTRE (PUNTOS GEODESICOS DE ORDEN C), DE APOYO PARA LEVANTAMIENTO TOPOGRAFICO A DETALLE
  2. 2. 1 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 1 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com GEORREFERENCIACION POR POSICIONAMIENTO GEODÉSICO ESTATICO RELATIVO CON RECEPTORES DE SISTEMA SATELITAL DE NAVEGACION GLOBAL (GNSS) NOMBRE DEL SOLICITANTE: MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL DE JIVIA PARA EL PROYECTO: “CREACIÓN DE SERVICIO DE AGUA PARA RIEGO EN LA LOCALIDAD DE RIPÁN, DISTRITO DE JIVIA- PROVINCIA LAURICOCHA REGIÓN HUÁNUCO” ELABORADO POR: CORPORACION JOHELIF Ing. TITO JAIME BARRIOS SALDAÑA -- Gerente General REVISADO POR: CORPORATIONCIMARQ S.A.C OFICINA DE PROYECTOS Queda terminantemente prohibido su impresión o difusión sin permiso expreso de la empresa CORPORACION JOHELIF E. I. R. L. INFORME TECNICO
  3. 3. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 2 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos CONTENIDO 1. GENERALIDADS ...................................................................................................................................................3 1.1 UBICACIÓN Y ACCESOS........................................................................................................................4 1.2 PERIODO YDURACION DE LOS TRABAJOS ...................................................................................7 1.3 OBJETIVOS YMETAS.............................................................................................................................7 1.4 RECURSOS EMPLEADOS...........................................................................................................7 2. DESCRIPCIÓN METODOLÓGICA EMPLEADA – MARCO TEÓRICo..............................................................11 2.1 GEODESIA: .............................................................................................................................................11 2.2 GEORREFERENCIACIÓN....................................................................................................................11 2.3 LEVANTAMIENTO ESTÁTICO CON POST PROCESO.................................................................11 3 PROCEDIMIENTO Y EJECUCION......................................................................................................................12 3.1 PLANEAMIENTO YRECOPILACIÓN DE INFORMACIÓN:...........................................................12 3.2 RECONOCIMIENTO-MONUMENTACIÓN DE PUNTOS GEODÉSICOS DE ORDEN “C”:......13 3.3 TRABAJOS DE CAMPO........................................................................................................................13 3.4 GEORREFERENCIACIÓN....................................................................................................................13 3.5 ESPECIFICACIONES DEL PROYECTO GPS..................................................................................15 3.5.1 CONTROL HORIZONTAL................................................................................................................15 3.5.2 CONTROL VERTICAL ......................................................................................................................16 3.6 CÁLCULOS DE GABINETE:.................................................................................................................17 3.7 RESULTADOSOBTENIDOS...............................................................................................................18 4 CONCLUSIONES Y RECOMENDACIONES.......................................................................................................19 4.1 CONCLUSIONES...................................................................................................................................19 4.2 RECOMENDACIONES..........................................................................................................................19 5 ANEXOS ...............................................................................................................................................................20 21 5.1 FORMULARIO DEINFORMACIÓNDE LA ESTACIONGNSSDE RASTREO PERMANENTE “HU03” DEL IGN ACTUALIZADO 16/07/2020...............................................................................................21 5.2 INFORME DE PROCESAMIENTO DE...............................................................................................26 5.3 DIARIO DE OBSERVACIONES GPS.................................................................................................48 5.4 TRANSFORMACION DE COORDENADAS LOCALES UTM ATOPOGRAFICAS....................51 5.4.1 PROCEDIMIENTO DE CALCULO:.................................................................................................52 5.5 CERTIFICADO DE OPERATIVIDAD DEL EQUIPO.........................................................................53 5.6 PANEL FOTOGRAFICO........................................................................................................................55 5.7 Factura: de lacompra deFICHATECNICAERP HUANUCO........................................................66
  4. 4. 3 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 3 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com GEORREFERENCIACION 1. GENERALIDADS Con el objetivo de realizar el proceso de Georreferenciación del proyecto “CREACIÓN DE SERVICIO DE AGUA PARA RIEGO EN LA LOCALIDAD DE RIPÁN, DISTRITO DE JIVIA- PROVINCIA LAURICOCHA REGIÓN HUÁNUCO”, el Gobierno Regional de Huánuco, en concordancia con la normatividad vigente (Resolución Jefatural N° 139 2015/IGN/UCCN, “Norma Técnica para posicionamiento Geodésico EstáticoRelativo con receptores del sistemasatelital de navegación global”), para la correcta georreferenciación del proyecto y en coordinación con el jefe del proyecto ha contratado nuestros servicios para establecer 02 (DOS) puntos de control terrestre o puntos de control geodésico, debidamente georreferenciados a la red geodésica geocéntrica nacional oficial (REGGEN), establecida por el Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN), previos a Realizar el Levantamiento Topográfico a Detalle del mencionado proyecto, los cuales fueron ubicados de manera adecuada en el área de estudio, utilizando métodos globales de posicionamiento por Satélites con receptores GNSS diferenciales de doble frecuencia y precisión milimétrica, para ello utilizamos la técnica de lectura en modo Estático con Post Proceso; dejando los hitos debidamente monumentados con concreto y placas de bronce como PG-01 y PG-02, con marcas en bajo relieve, que permita la identificación precisa de cada punto. Para realizar los trabajos se coordinó con el equipo técnico de la empresa consultora CORPORATION CIMARQ S.A.C. y se decidió enlazar el presente trabajo al punto geodésico de control permanente del IGN que se encuentra ubicado en el Gobierno Regional de Huánuco con el código según a la ERP del IGN HU03.
  5. 5. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 4 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos 1.1 UBICACIÓN Y ACCESOS Evidentemente está localizada en la parte Sur Oestede la provincia de Huánuco y de la región del mismonombre. En una altitud aproximada de 3,000 a 5,900 m.s.n.m. Está a 09°58’24″ de Latitud Sur y 76°40’28″ de Longitud Oeste, en conformidad al Meridiano de Greenwich. Norte y Nor Oeste, con las provincias de Bolognesi del departamento de Ancash y Dos de Mayo, Sur-Este y Sur Oeste, con las provincias Daniel Carrión del departamento de Pasco y las provincias de Oyón y Cajatambo del departamento de Lima, Este, con las provincias de Huánuco y Ambo de la región Huánuco y la provincia Daniel Carrión del departamento de Pasco, Oeste, con la provincia de Bolognesi del departamento de Ancash. COORDENADAS UTMDE LAPROVINCIADE LAURICOCHA LATITUD SUR LONGITUD OESTE ALTITUD PROMEDIO 09°58´24" 76° 40´ 28" 3000 a 5900 m.s.n.m. FUENTE: Trabajo de Campo ELABORACION: Equipo Técnico La localidad de Ripan serán los beneficiarios del proyecto, el tiempo promedio de viaje en camioneta desde la ciudad de Huánuco hasta la localidad de Ripan Distrito de Jivia es de 3.00 hora. En camioneta. Fig. 01: Se aprecia el esquema general de un levantamiento geodésico en modo estáticocon POSTPROCESO
  6. 6. 5 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 5 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com  UBICACIÓN POLITICADEL PREDIO:  Lugar : Localidad de Ripan  Distrito : Jivia.  Provincia : Lairicocha  Departamento: Huánuco.  UBICACIÓN CARTOGRAFICA:  Carta Nacional: 20-k (Huánuco) Escala 1/100 000  Zona UTM : 18 Sur MACRO LOCALIZACIONPROVINCIADE LAURICOCHA REGIÓNHUANUCO MICRO LOCALIZACIONDEL DISTRITO DEJIVIA
  7. 7. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 6 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos PROVINCIA DE LAURICOCHA DISTRITO DE JIVIA Ubicación Geográfica de la población Afectada Como se mencionó anteriormente la población afectada se localiza en la localidad de Ripan, la cual se encuentra localizada en la parte sierra del departamento de Huánuco, exactamente en el Distrito de Jivia, Perteneciente a la Provincia de Lauricocha, a continuación, se describe la coordenada de ubicación de la Localidad. COORDENADASDEUBICACIÓNDELALOCALIDADDERIPAN LOCALIDAD LONGITUD LATITUD ALTITUD RIPAN 09°53’5.05 76°30’3.374” 3380m.s.n.m
  8. 8. 7 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 7 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com 1.2 PERIODO Y DURACION DE LOS TRABAJOS El establecimiento de los puntos geodésicos, se realizó en diferentes etapas, los trabajos de campo(monumentacion y lectura) duraron 02 días, la fase de gabinete tomo 04 día y se realizó en el mes de agosto del 2020. 1.3 OBJETIVOS Y METAS Para el desarrollo del presente proyecto, se han establecido los siguientes objetivos: Ejecutar la georreferenciación amarrado a la Red Geodésica Geocéntrica Nacional (REGGEN) del proyecto, para apoyo de los trabajos destinados al levantamiento topográfico mediante técnicas clásicas, utilizando el punto geodésico, dicho punto esta enlazado a la ERP del Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN), denominado HU03, ubicado en las instalaciones del Gobierno Regional Huánuco. Obtener coordenadas en Datum WGS84 en el sistema de Proyección Oficial para Perú (UTM) de dos (02) puntos geodésicos auxiliares o puntos de apoyo (PFCH) por métodos globales de posicionamiento por satélites usando receptores (GNSS) diferenciales de doble frecuencia y precisión milimétrica, mediante la técnica ESTATICO CON POST PROCESO. 1.4 RECURSOS EMPLEADOS Para el desarrollo del presente servicio empleamos los siguientes recursos: RECURSOS HUMANOS:  Especialista en Geodesia y Georreferenciación TITO JAIME BARRIOS SALDAÑA 02 AUXILIARES DE CAMPO EQUIPOS Y MATERIALES:  Receptors GNSS CHCNAV i80 02  Trípode y Bases nivelantes 02  Tripodin 01  Batería de 7.4 voltios 04  Laptop personal 01  Software de gabinete CHC Geomatics office 2  Wincha de 05 metros 01  Navegador GPS Garmin 01  Cemento, hormigón, agua, formaletes 01
  9. 9. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 8 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos  Comunicación (Radio y Celular RPM y RPC) 02  Camioneta doble cabina 4X4 01 DATOS TÉCNICOS DEL RECEPTORGNSS CHCNAV i80  220 canales  GPS - Glonass – Galileo, BDS  Preparado para todas las nuevas señales a integrarse  RTK a 100 Hz.  Radio interna Integrada  Modem interno para comunicación RTK vía Celular GSM  Máxima resistencia a golpes y caídas  08 GB de memoria interna  Avanzada Antena GNSS - UHF  Parámetros de categoría: Generación RTK
  10. 10. 9 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 9 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com
  11. 11. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 1 0 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos CARACTERÍSTICAS FÍSICAS  Caja Cubierta de aleación de magnesio  Tamaño  Peso FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN  Batería SI  Tiempo de funcionan. a 68° F (20° C) 15 HRAS  Cargador SI Fig. 03 se observa el equipo con que se realizó el trabajo. Fig. 04 Especificaciones del SOFTWARE CHC Geomatics Office 2 para el Post Proceso de datos.
  12. 12. 11 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 1 1 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com 2. DESCRIPCIÓN METODOLÓGICAEMPLEADA – MARCO TEÓRICO 1.1 GEODESIA: La geodesia es la ciencia que estudia la forma y dimensiones de la Tierra. Esto incluye la determinación del campo gravitatorio externo de la tierra y la superficie del fondo oceánico. Dentro de esta definición, se incluye también la orientación y posición de la tierra en el espacio. Una parte fundamental de la geodesia es la determinación de la posición de puntos sobre la superficie terrestre mediante coordenadas (latitud, longitud, altura). La materialización de estos puntos sobre el terreno constituye las redes geodésicas, conformadas por una serie de puntos (vértices geodésicos o también señales de nivelación), con coordenadas que configuran la base de la cartografía de un país, por lo que también se dice que es "la infraestructura de las infraestructuras". Los fundamentos físicos y matemáticos necesarios para su obtención, sitúan a la geodesia como una ciencia básica para otras disciplinas, como la topografía, fotogrametría, cartografía, ingeniería civil, navegación, sistemas de información geográfica, sin olvidar otros tipos de fines como los militares. 1.2 GEORREFERENCIACIÓN La georreferenciación es la técnica de posicionamiento espacial de una entidad en una localización geográfica única y bien definida en un sistema de coordenadas y datum específicos. Es una operación habitual dentro de los Sistemas de Información Geográfica (SIG) tanto para objetos ráster (imágenes de mapa de píxeles) como para objetos vectoriales (puntos, líneas y polígonos que representan objetos físicos). La georreferenciación es un aspecto fundamental en el análisis de datos geoespaciales, pues es la base para la correcta localización de la información de mapa y, por ende, de la adecuada fusión y comparación de datos procedentes de diferentes sensores en diferentes localizaciones espaciales y temporales. Por ejemplo, dos entidades georreferenciadas en sistemas de coordenadas diferentes pueden ser combinables tras una apropiada transformación afín (bien al sistema de coordenadas del primer objeto, bien al del segundo). 1.3 LEVANTAMIENTO ESTÁTICO CON POST PROCESO  Método clásico para líneas largas y alta precisión.  Medición clásica para líneas base GPS, donde cada línea se observa por lo menos durante una hora y media.  El tiempo de observación es proporcional a la longitud de la línea
  13. 13. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 1 2 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos  Método aplicado para líneas mayores de 20 Km.  Se graban datos crudos de los satélites y se procesan mediante software en oficina 2 PROCEDIMIENTO Y EJECUCION En esta parte describimos de manera detallada las diferentes actividades realizadas para la colocación de los puntos de control geodésicos de orden “C”, que servirán de apoyo para el levantamiento topográfico en la zona de estudio en los siguientes distritos de Jivia. Desarrollaremos las siguientes actividades: 2.1 PLANEAMIENTO Y RECOPILACIÓN DE INFORMACIÓN: La etapa del planeamiento consistirá en el establecimiento de las condiciones geométricas, técnicas, económicas y de factibilidad que permitan la elaboración de un anteproyecto para realizar un levantamiento dado, destinado a satisfacer una determinada necesidad. Esta etapa está ligada con la pre evaluación, la cual deberá tener en cuenta factores de precisión requerida, disponibilidad de equipo, materiales, personal y demás facilidades, o sus requerimientos, incluyendo la consideración de factores ambientales previstos, de modo que sea posible hacer un planeamiento óptimo y establecer las normas y procedimientos específicos del levantamiento de acuerdo a las normas contenidas en este documento o las requeridas en casos específicos o especiales. La presente fase se realizó en coordinación con el personal de campoy para ello se compró la información y los datos disponibles referentes a la estación de rastreo permanente ubicada en la sede del Gobierno Regional Huánuco, de orden “0” y con código “HC03” al Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN), así mismo en coordinación con el Equipo Técnico de CORPORATIONCIMARQ S.A.C, se planifico las rutas de acceso y posibles ubicación de los puntos geodésicos apoyándonos en las cartas nacionales, hoja 20-k (Huánuco) escala 1:100000 elaborado por el IGN y software libre para visualización de imágenes. Las precisiones en posición para el presente proyecto según normas técnicas geodésicas vigentes y las lecturas mínimas son de 4:00 horas por punto observado.
  14. 14. 13 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 1 3 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com 2.2 RECONOCIMIENTO-MONUMENTACIÓN DE PUNTOS GEODÉSICOS DE ORDEN “C”: El reconocimiento y la monumentación consistirán en operaciones de campo destinado a verificar sobre el terreno las características definidas por el planeamiento y a establecer las condiciones y modalidades no previstas por el mismo. Las operaciones que en este punto se indican deben desembocar necesariamente en la elaboración del proyecto definitivo. Por otra parte, esta etapa contempla el establecimiento físico de las marcas o monumentos del caso en los puntos pre-establecidos, de acuerdo con las normas generales. En lo que respecta a movilización se designó una brigada y un vehículo, Se realizó la visita de campo, previo a las observaciones insitu, verificando y anotando las obstrucciones naturales y artificiales; determinando el probable emplazamiento óptimo de la marca de estación y lectura, hicimos un reconocimiento del área de trabajo y determinamos la ubicación de los hitos de concreto distribuyendo de manera adecuada en toda el área del proyecto. Para efectos de documentación de puntos de orden C en función al lugar elegido las marcas pueden ser incrustadas en la loza existente. 2.3 TRABAJOS DE CAMPO Los trabajos de campo constituyeron el conjunto de observaciones que se realizan directamente sobre el terreno para realizar las mediciones requeridas por el proyecto, de acuerdo con las normas aplicables. Los cálculos y comprobaciones de campo se considerarán como parte integral de las observaciones, deberán hacerse inmediatamente al final de las mismas. Tendrán como propósito verificar la adherencia de los trabajos a las normas establecidas. 2.4 GEORREFERENCIACIÓN Para la Georreferenciación se tomó como Punto Base las Estación de Rastreo Permanente (ERP)de Huánuco con codificación HC03, ubicada en el techo del segundo piso del Gobierno Regional de Huánuco en la localidad de Huánuco. Que Pertenece a la Red Geodésica Geocéntrica Nacional (REGGEN), establecido por Instituto Geográfico Nacional. En el terreno se determinaron dos puntos, denominados: “HCO05026” hasta el “HCO03005”; los cuales están materializados en hitos de concreto con placa inoxidable de diámetro de 70 mm y dos aceros de ½”, de largo 0.75 cm, incrustado con una marca en bajo relieve, tipo Punto.
  15. 15. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 1 4 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos Fig. 05 Antena del receptor de la estación de rastreo permanente HC03 NOTA: El Formulario de Información de la Base se muestra en el Anexo I y las Descripciones Monográficas de los dos puntos georreferenciados se muestran en el Anexo III Fig. 06: Punto Geodésico de apoyo (PFCH) dejados en la localidad de Ripan.
  16. 16. 15 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 1 5 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com 2.5 ESPECIFICACIONES DEL PROYECTO GPS. Para el establecimiento de este trabajo se han establecido los siguientes parámetros geodésicos  Unidades lineales en metros (m).  Unidades angulares en grados sexagesimales (°).  Datum horizontal Elipsoide WGS 84.  Meridiano central -75° W (huso 18S)  Proyección cartográfica transversal de Mercator.  Sistema de coordenadas UTM. 2.5.1 CONTROL HORIZONTAL Para el control Horizontal, se utilizó el método Diferencial o Estático, el cual consiste en obtener los datos lecturados durante el día de la estación de control permanente en formato (RINEX), para este proyecto se utilizó el punto de la Estación GPS: de Orden “0”, instalado dentro de las Instalaciones de Gobierno Regional de Huánuco la cual esta enlazada a la Red Geodésica Nacional del Instituto Geográfico Nacional del Perú a través del punto HU03. En este proyecto, se usó 02 receptores Diferenciales GPS L1/L2, de doble frecuencia y precisión milimétrica de la marca CHC I80, para tener lecturas simultaneas y optimizar la geometría de la red geodésica. Los receptores GPS diferenciales (ESTATICOS), recibieron las ondas de radio emitidas por los satélites simultáneamente de dos en dos, por cada pareja de puntos leídos. Los parámetros de medición, utilizados para este trabajo fueron los siguientes:  La Distancia de la Estación tomada como base del GRH con codificación HU03, a la zona de trabajo es de 70 km aproximadamente en promedio, con este dato y las Especificaciones Técnicas para Levantamientos Geodésicos, se determinó que el tiempo de rastreo para los puntos de apoyo (PFCH) es de 03 hrs por punto como mínimo.  El ángulo de elevación fue de 10° con respecto al horizonte.  Los datos se registraron en épocas con un intervalo de 5”.  La geometría de Posición de los Satélites “Dillution of precisión”, o PDOP para este trabajo va desde 1.822 a 1.767. Se presentan los siguientes cuadros de Resumen:
  17. 17. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 1 6 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos Sistema Estático diferencial GPS Equipos 02 GPS Rover frecuencias L1/L2 Tiempo 03:30 hasta 6:30 horas Continuas, de toma de información por punto como promedio N° de satelites 4 satélites Como mínimo. 3 para la posición y 1 para la altura Intervalo de grabación Cada 5 segundos Mascara de elevación 15 grados dilución PDOP 1.921 – 2.258 2.5.2 CONTROL VERTICAL Para el control vertical, (elevaciones) se ha utilizado la corrección por el modelo de ondulación, utilizando el EGM96. Este modelo Geopotencial EGM96 es uno de los modelos de la Tierra que consta de los coeficientes armónicos esféricos para completar el grado y orden 360. Se trata de una solución compuesta, que consta de: (1) Una combinación solución a grado y el orden 70. (2) Un bloque diagonal solución de grado 71 a 359. (3) La solución de cuadratura en grado 360. Actualmente es el modelo utilizado por el Instituto Geográfico Nacional de nuestro país.
  18. 18. 17 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 1 7 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com Fig. 07 Modelo de ondulación geoidal utilizado para el control vertical 2.6 CÁLCULOS DE GABINETE: Los cálculos de gabinete procederán inmediatamente a la etapa anterior y estarán constituidos por todas aquellas operaciones que, en forma ordenada y sistemática, calculan las correcciones y reducciones a las cantidades observadas y determinan los parámetros de interés mediante el empleo de criterios y fórmulas apropiadas que garanticen la exactitud requerida. El ajuste o compensación deberá seguir, cuando sea aplicable, al cálculo de gabinete. En este documento no se tratará esta etapa, en consideración a la alta variedad de métodos a los que se puede recurrir. Terminados los trabajos de campo la información almacenada en los receptores GNSS, es transferida a una computadora, estos datos son ingresados al software CHC Geomatics Office 2; se inicia el Post-proceso de las Líneas Base formadas entre el Punto perteneciente a la Red Geodésica Geocéntrica Nacional (REGGEN), establecido por Instituto Geográfico Nacional, ubicado en las instalaciones del Gobierno Regional Huánuco (HCO3) y los Puntos Base hasta el Rover se verifica la información (Raw Data) proveniente de campo y se edita las sesiones. Empleando técnicas de posicionamiento diferencial con post procesamiento se determinan las coordenadas UTM y geográficas en el sistema WGS 84, la elevación para los puntos es calculado con el modelo geoidal EGM96, los informes de las líneas basen generadas para los puntos Rover se muestran en el anexo II.
  19. 19. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 1 8 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos 2.7 RESULTADOS OBTENIDOS Terminados los trabajos de campo la información almacenada en los receptores GNSS, es transferida a una computadora; se analizó la información (Raw Data) proveniente de campo y se realizó el Post Proceso de las líneas base, para la determinación de los valores de las coordenadas. Estos datos son ingresados al software CHC OFICINA DE CHC GEOMATICS OFFICE 2; se inicia el Post-proceso de las Líneas Base formadas entre el punto geodésico ubicado en las instalaciones del Gobierno Regional de Huánuco y que esta enlazada a la Red Geodésica Geocéntrica Nacional (HU03 de orden 0) y los puntos Rovers GRH 2019 – PG- 01 y GRH 2019 – PG- 02. Estableciéndose 02 puntos distribuidos de tal manera que existe visibilidad entre ellos y con los cuales se establecerían las bases para el control horizontal del futuro levantamiento topográfico. Los valores de las coordenadas obtenidas se muestran a continuación: COORDENADASUTM WGS 84 PUNTO ESTE (m) NORTE(m) ELEVACION GEOIDAL (m) ORDEN PUNTO GEODESICO PG-01 315374.28397 8892158.96254 3584.26657 APOYO PG-02 314763.53156 8891428.63055 3588.05351 APOYO COORDENADASGEODÉSICAS WGS 84 PUNTO LATITUD LONGITUD ALT.ELIPSOIDAL PG-01 10°01′03.69948″S 076°41′04.09890″W 3610.62141 PG-02 10°01′27.36714″S 076°41′24.27639″W 3614.43670 FACTORES DE ESCALA PUNTO DE PROYECCION DE ALTURA COMBINADA PG-01 1.0004191 0.9994337 0.9998525 PG-02 1.0004219 0.999433 0.9998546
  20. 20. 19 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 1 9 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com 3 CONCLUSIONES Y RECOMENDACIONES 3.1 CONCLUSIONES  Se ha efectuado la georreferenciación del proyecto utilizando los métodos por posicionamiento satelital empleando receptores GNSS de doble frecuencia y precisión milimétrica.  Se ha efectuado la georreferenciación por métodos satelitales en el área del proyecto “CREACIÓNDESERVICIO DE AGUAPARARIEGO EN LA LOCALIDADDE RIPÁN,DISTRITODEJIVIA-PROVINCIALAURICOCHAREGIÓNHUÁNUCO”.  Se han colocado 02 puntos de control geodésicos de Apoyo (PFCH), denominados: “PG - 01” y “PG - 02”; los cuales están debidamente monumentados en campo y ubicados de manera estratégica dentro de la zona del proyecto.  Para el caso de la georreferenciación el registro de datos se realizó empleando el Sistema de Posicionamiento Global (GNSS), Método Diferencial Estático post procesado en el Sistema WGS84, tomando como base la Estación de Rastreo Permanente del Instituto Geográfico Nacional de orden “0” (HU03), perteneciente a la Red Geodésica Geocéntrica Nacional (REGGEN). 3.2 RECOMENDACIONES  Se recomienda proteger los puntos geodésicos, evitando en lo posible su destrucción, para ello se pueden colocar paneles, letreros, cercos, etc.; que garanticen su permanencia en el tiempo.  Se recomienda utilizar los puntos geodésicos para futuros trabajos de ampliaciones y/o futuros mejoramientos incluso para cualquier otro proyecto que la municipalidad, decida poner en marcha sobre el área del presente proyecto, así se podrá garantizar la correcta georreferenciación de dichos estudios.  Se recomienda realizar el replanteo, ingresando los factores combinados apropiadamente a las estaciones totales, para poder ajustar las distancias topográficas (ESTACION TOTAL), con respecto a las distancias proyectadas en UTM (GPS DIFERENCIAL) o utilizar los valores transformados que se adjuntan al presente informe.
  21. 21. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 2 0 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos 4 ANEXOS
  22. 22. 21 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 2 1 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com 4.1 FORMULARIO DE INFORMACIÓN DE LA ESTACION GNSS DE RASTREO PERMANENTE “HU03” DEL IGN ACTUALIZADO 16/07/2020
  23. 23. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 2 2 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos
  24. 24. 23 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 2 3 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com
  25. 25. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 2 4 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos
  26. 26. 25 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 2 5 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com
  27. 27. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 2 6 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos 4.2 INFORME DE PROCESAMIENTO DE PUNTOS DE ORDEN “C”
  28. 28. 27 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 2 7 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com GEOREFERENCIACIÓN POR MÉTODOS GLOBALESDE POSICIONAMIENTO POR SATÉLITES
  29. 29. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 2 8 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos CORPORACION JOHELIF DEPARTAMENTODE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA CEL 981520574 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO E-mail: barrios19932016@gmail.com DATOS DEL ARCHIVO DEL PROYECTO SISTEMA DE CORRDENADAS NOMBRE C:UsersUSUARIODocumentsSGO (OFICINA DE GEOMATICA SOUTH) PSPS.sgo NOMBRE World wide/UTM TAMAÑO 33.7 KB DATUM: WGS 1984 MODIFICADO/a 12/08/2020 19:05 p.m.(UTC:-5) ZONA: 18 South ZONA HORARIA Hora est. Pacífico, Sudamérica GEOIDE: peru EGM08
  30. 30. 29 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 2 9 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com INFORME DE PROCESAMIENTO DE LINIAS BASE PG-01 PG-02 De A Tipo de solución Prec. H (Metro) Prec. V. (Metro) Aci. Geod. Dist. Elip (metro) Altura (metro) HC03 PG- 01 Fija 0.010 0.019 259°08′40.82474″ 50173.29808 1682.11025 HC03 PG- 02 Fija 0.012 0.019 258°28′09.94904″ 50916.47219 1685.91049 Procesado Pasado Indicador Fallida 2 2 0 0
  31. 31. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 3 0 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos DESCRIPCIÓN MONOGRAFÍA DEL PUNTO GEODÉSICO PG-01 NOMBRE DEL PUNTO: GRH 2020 – PG 01 LOCALIDAD: RIPAN ESTABLECIDA POR: CORPORACION JOHELIF S.A.C UBICACIÓN: DISTRITO DE JIVIA –LAURICOCHA-HUANUCO ZONA UTM 18 SUR ORDEN “C” LATITUD (S)WGS-84 10°01′03.69948″S LONGITUD (W) WGS-84 076°41′04.09890″W NORTE WGS-84 8892158.96254 ESTE WGS-84 315374.28397 ALT. ORTOMETRICA 3583.660 ALTITUD ELPSOIDAL 3610.62141 ELEVACION GEOIDAL: 3609.62141 ORDEN: APOYO CORQUIS IMAGEN (SATELITAL FOTOGRAFIA DESCRIPCION El Punto GRH 2020 – PG 01 se encuentra, ubicado a un costado de una casa y la parte superior del terreno donde se construirá el canal de riego Ripan, lleva una marca en bajo relieve, para su correcta identificación. MARCA DE LA ESTACION Placa de bronce incrustada en hito de concreto, lleva la siguiente inscripción: “MUN JIVIA PG-01”. REFERENCIA21-k (Huánuco) Escala 1/100 000 DESCRITAPOR: REVISADO POR: JEFE DE PROYECTO FECHA
  32. 32. 31 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 3 1 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com Tito Jaime Barrios Saldaña CORPORATION CIMARQ S.A.C Tito Jaime Barrios Saldaña Agosto-2020 GEOREFERENCIACIÓN POR MÉTODOS GLOBALES DE POSICIONAMIENTO POR SATÉLITES AGOSTO 2020 Enlace del punto de orden 0 a los puntos geodésicos de apoyo PG-01 y PG-02 HC03 – GRH 2020 – PG-01(11:11:17 a.m. - 05: 21:17 p.m.) Observación de línea base: HC03 --- GRH 2020 – PG -.01 Procesados: 13/08/2020 18:04:22 p.m Tipo de solución: Fija Frecuencia utilizada: Sólo L1 Precisión horizontal: 0.00018 m Precisión vertical: 0.00048 m RMS: 0.01999 m PDOP máximo: 1.822 Efemérides utilizadas: Transmisión Modelo de antena: NGS UHF Hora de inicio de procesamiento: 13/08/20250 18:04:22 p.m. (Local:UTC-5hr) Hora de detención de procesamiento: 13/08/2020 19:05:00 p.m.(Local: UTC-5hr) Duración del procesamiento: 01:01:22
  33. 33. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 3 2 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos Intervalo de procesamiento: 5 segundos Componentes de vector (Marca a marca) DE: HC03 cuadricula Local global Este 364560.7281 latitud 09° 55' 57.54026'' Latitud 09° 55' 57.54026'' Norte 8901782.0333 Longitud 76° 14' 07.67827'' Longitud 76° 14' 07.67827'' Elevación 1927.9046 Altura 1927.9046 Altura 1927.9046 A: GRH 2020 PG-01 cuadricula Local global Este 315374.28397 latitud 10°01′03.69948″S Latitud 10°01′03.69948″S Norte 8892158.96254 Longitud 076°41′04.09890″W Longitud 076°41′04.09890″W Elevación 3584.26657 Altura 3584.26657 Altura 3584.26657 Vector ∆ Este -49186.95451 Acimut adelante NS 259°08′40.82474″ ∆x -47879.00858 ∆ Norte -9622.87558 Dist. Elipsoidal 50173.29808 ∆Y -11557.46653 ∆Elevación 1682.17064 ∆ Altura 1682.11025 ∆Z -9559.56821 Errores estándar Errores de Vector: PG -01 ∂∆ Este 0.00060 ∂Acimut NS delantero 0.0019 ∂∆x 0.00073 ∂∆ Norte 0.00071 ∂Dist. Elipsoidal 0.00003 ∂∆Y 0.00153 ∂∆Elevación 0.00156 ∂∆ Altura 0.00152 ∂∆Z 0.00065 Occupaciones De A ID de punto HC03 MDJ 2020-PG 01 Archivo de Datos: C:UsersMASTERDocumentsCGO2Project C:UsersMASTERDocumentsCGO2Project
  34. 34. 33 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 3 3 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com Tipo de receptor NET R8 TRIMBLE,Doble frecuencia GNNS CHC NAV i80 Numero de series del receptor: 4906k34422 1049187 Tipo de antena: Zephyr Geodetic Model 2 (L1,L2) UHF Número de serie de la antena: 14409292554 GT450GT-1 Altura de las antenas (medida): 1.80 1.822 Método de antena: Base del soporte de la antena Base de soporte de la antena Resumen de seguimiento
  35. 35. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 3 4 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos Residuales
  36. 36. 35 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 3 5 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com
  37. 37. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 3 6 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos
  38. 38. 37 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 3 7 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com ESTILO DE PROCESAMIENTO PG-01 Máscara de elevación: 15°00'00.0" Auto iniciar procesamiento: Sí Iniciar numeración automática de ID: AUTO0001 Vectores continuos: No Generar residuales: Sí Modelo de antena: Automático Tipo de efeméride: Automático Frecuencia: Múltiples frecuencias Intervalo de procesamiento: Usar todos los datos Forzar flotante: No Criterios de aceptación Componentes del vector indicador Fallida Precisión horizontal > 0.050m + 1.000 ppm 0.100 m + 1.000 ppm Precisión vertical 0.100 m + 1.000 ppm 0.200 m + 1.000 ppm 13/08/2020 11:59:40 am C:UsersMASTERDocumentsCGO2Project Trimble Busines Center
  39. 39. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 3 8 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos DESCRIPCIÓN MONOGRAFÍA DEL PUNTO GEODÉSICO PG-02 NOMBRE DEL PUNTO: GRH 2020 – PG 02 LOCALIDAD: RIPAN ESTABLECIDAPOR: CORPORACION JOHELIF S.A.C UBICACIÓN: DISTRITO DE JIVIA –LAURICOCHA-HUANUCO ZONA UTM 18 SUR ORDEN “C” LATITUD (S)WGS-84 10°01′27.36714″S LONGITUD (W) WGS-84 076°41′24.27639″W NORTE WGS-84 8891428.63055 ESTE WGS-84 314763.53156 ALT. ORTOMETRICA 3614.43670 ALTITUD ELPSOIDAL 3588.05351 ELEVACION GEOIDAL: 3587.43251 ORDEN: APOYO ORQUIS IMAGEN (SATELITAL FOTOGRAFIA DESCRIPCION El Punto GRH 2020 – PG 02 se encuentra, ubicado a 100 metros de la carretera y la parte superior del terreno donde se construirá el canal de riego Ripan, lleva una marca en bajo relieve, para su correcta identificación. MARCA DE LA ESTACION Placa de bronce incrustada en hito de concreto, lleva la siguiente inscripción: “MUN JIVIA PG-02”. REFERENCIA21-k (Huánuco) Escala 1/100 000 DESCRITAPOR: Tito Jaime Barrios Saldaña REVISADO POR: CORPORATION CIMARQ S.A.C JEFE DE PROYECTO Tito Jaime Barrios Saldaña FECHA Agosto-2020
  40. 40. 39 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 3 9 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com GEOREFERENCIACIÓN POR MÉTODOS GLOBALES DE POSICIONAMIENTO POR SATÉLITES AGOSTO 2020 Enlace del punto de orden 0 a los puntos geodésicos de apoyo PG-02 HC03 – GRH 2020 – PG-02 (12:14:27 p.m. - 04: 14:37 p.m.) Observación de línea base: HC03 --- GRH 2019 – PG -.02 Procesados: 13/08/2020 18:04:22 p.m. Tipo de solución: Fija Frecuencia utilizada: Sólo L1 Precisión horizontal: 0.00018 m Precisión vertical: 0.00048 m RMS: 0.01999 m PDOP máximo: 1.822 Efemérides utilizadas: Transmisión Modelo de antena: NGS UHF Hora de inicio de procesamiento: 13/08/20250 18:04:22 p.m.(Local:UTC-5hr) Hora de detención de procesamiento: 13/08/2020 19:05:00 p.m.(Local: UTC-5hr) Duración del procesamiento: 01:01:22 Intervalo de procesamiento: 5 segundos
  41. 41. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 4 0 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos Componentes de vector (Marca a marca) DE: HC03 cuadricula Local global Este 364560.7281 latitud 09° 55' 57.54026'' Latitud 09° 55' 57.54026'' Norte 8901782.0333 Longitud 76° 14' 07.67827'' Longitud 76° 14' 07.67827'' Elevación 1927.9046 Altura 1927.9046 Altura 1927.9046 A: GRH 2020 PG-02 cuadricula Local global Este 314763.53156 latitud 10°01′27.36714″S Latitud 10°01′27.36714″S Norte 8891428.63055 Longitud 076°41′24.27639″W Longitud 076°41′24.27639″W Elevación 3588.05351 Altura 3588.05351 Altura 3588.05351 Vector ∆ Este -610.75241 Acimut adelante NS 220°11′51.76821″ ∆x -626.58812 ∆ Norte -730.33198 Dist. Elipsoidal 952.57893 ∆Y -22.02380 ∆Elevación 3.78694 ∆ Altura 3.81528 ∆Z -717.15333 Errores estándar Errores de Vector: PG -02 ∂∆ Este 0.00019 ∂Acimut NS delantero 0.0049 ∂∆x 0.00020 ∂∆ Norte 0.00018 ∂Dist. Elipsoidal 0.00001 ∂∆Y 0.00047 ∂∆Elevación 0.00048 ∂∆ Altura 0.00047 ∂∆Z 0.00017 Ocupaciones De A ID de punto HC03 MDJ 2020-PG 02 Archivo de Datos: C:UsersMASTERDocumentsCGO2Project C:UsersMASTERDocumentsCGO2Project
  42. 42. 41 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 4 1 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com Tipo de receptor NET R8 TRIMBLE,Doble frecuencia GNNS CHC NAV i80 Numero de series del receptor: 4906k34422 1039341 Tipo de antena: Zephyr Geodetic Model 2 (L1,L2) UHF Número de serie de la antena: 14409292554 GT450GT-1 Altura de las antenas (medida): 1.80 2.00 Método de antena: Base del soporte de la antena Base de soporte de la antena Resumen de seguimiento
  43. 43. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 4 2 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos Residuales
  44. 44. 43 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 4 3 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com
  45. 45. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 4 4 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos
  46. 46. 45 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 4 5 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com
  47. 47. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 4 6 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos
  48. 48. 47 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 4 7 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com Estilo de procesamiento: Máscara de elevación: 15°00'00.0" Auto iniciar procesamiento: Sí Iniciar numeración automática de ID: AUTO0001 Vectores continuos: No Generar residuales: Sí Modelo de antena: Automático Tipo de efeméride: Automático Frecuencia: Múltiples frecuencias Intervalo de procesamiento: Usar todos los datos Forzar flotante: No Criterios de aceptación Componentes del vector indicador Fallida Precisión horizontal > 0.050m + 1.000 ppm 0.100 m + 1.000 ppm Precisión vertical 0.100 m + 1.000 ppm 0.200 m + 1.000 ppm 13/08/2020 11:59:40 am C:UsersMASTERDocumentsCGO2Project Trimble Busines Center
  49. 49. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 4 8 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos 4.3 DIARIO DE OBSERVACIONES GPS
  50. 50. 49 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 4 9 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com
  51. 51. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 5 0 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos
  52. 52. 51 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 5 1 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com 4.4 TRANSFORMACION DE COORDENADAS LOCALES UTM A TOPOGRAFICAS
  53. 53. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 5 2 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos 4.4.1 PROCEDIMIENTO DECALCULO: Con la finalidad de disponer de valores de coordenadas que puedan ser empleados sin restricción en las etapas de levantamiento y replanteo topográfico, se han realizado las conversiones necesarias a un único sistema topográfico local de representación que incluye las localidades que comprende el proyecto, seleccionando un origen o base de conversiones del sistema. La base u origen común será una de las estaciones de la poligonal principal de apoyo (PUNTO GEODESICO PIVOT), el otro servirá para el control del cierre de la poligonal. Los resultados de las conversiones realizadas se adjuntan en una planilla de coordenadas que contienen las coordenadas UTM y sus correspondientes coordenadas topográficas, así como los valores de conversión empleados (Factor de escala, factor de reducción al nivel medio del mar, y el ángulo de giro respectivo); los mismos que se adjuntan al presente informe. LOCALIDAD DE RIPAN Selección de la base u origen del sistema, para el proyecto se tomó la decisión de ubicar el origen del sistema en el punto GRH 2020 – PG 01, PG- 02 LISTA DE PUNTOS EN COORDENADAS UTM – RIPAN ID Este (metro) Norte (metro) Elevación (metro) Factorde escalade proyección Factorde escalade altura Factorde escala combinada Angulo de convergencia de meridiano PG 01 315374.28397 8892158.96254 3584.26657 1.0004191 0.9994337 0.9998525 PG-02 314763.53156 8891428.63055 3588.05351 1.0004219 0.999433 0.9998546 COORDENADASTRANSFORMADASDESISTEMAUTMATOPOGRAFICAS–RIPAN VIRTICE COORDENADASUTM Factor de escala Factor reduc. Mar Factor combinado COORDENADAS TOPOGRAFICAS NORTE ESTE NORTE ESTE PG 01 315374.28397 8892158.96254 1.0004191 0.9994337 0.9998525 315374.28397 8892158.96254 PG-02 314763.53156 8891428.63055 1.0004219 0.999433 0.9998546 314763.53156 8891428.63055
  54. 54. 53 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 5 3 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com 4.5 CERTIFICADO DE OPERATIVIDAD DEL EQUIPO
  55. 55. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 5 4 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos
  56. 56. 55 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 5 5 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com 4.6 PANEL FOTOGRAFICO
  57. 57. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 5 6 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos PANEL FOTOGRAFICOPG-01 EN LAVISTAFOTOGRAFICA SEPUEDEOBSERVARLA MEZCLA DEL CONCRETO PARA LA MONUMENTACIONDEL PG-01 EN LA VISTA FOTOGRAFICASE PUEDEOBSERVAR LA MEZCLA DEL CONCRETO POR LACOMUNIDAD DE LA LOCALIDAD DE RIPAN PARA LA MONUMENTACIONDEL PG-01
  58. 58. 57 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 5 7 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com EN LA VISTA FOTOGRAFICASE PUEDE OBSERVAR LAPLACA DEBRONCEDE ORDENC DE ACUERDOALAS ESPECIFICACIONES TECNICASDEL IGN PG-01 EN LA VISTA FOTOGRAFICASE PUEDE OBSERVAR LAPLACA DEBRONCEDE ORDENC ANCLADO ENELCONCRETO DEACUERDO ALAS ESPECIFICACIONES TECNICASDELIGN PG-01
  59. 59. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 5 8 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos EN LA VISTA FOTOGRAFICASE PUEDE OBSERVAR LAMONUMENTACIONDE CONCRETO DEL PG-01 EN LA VISTA FOTOGRAFICASE PUEDE OBSERVAR ELPINTADO DEL MONUMENTO DE CONCRETO DEL PG-01
  60. 60. 59 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 5 9 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com EN LA VISTA FOTOGRAFICASE PUEDE OBSERVAR ELPINTADO DEL MONUMENTO DE CONCRETO DEL PG-01 EN LA VISTA FOTOGRAFICASE PUEDE OBSERVAR LA TOMADE DATOS ENCAMPO CON ELGPS DIFERENCIALCHCNAVI80DEL PG-01
  61. 61. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 6 0 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos EN LA VISTA FOTOGRAFICASE PUEDEOBSERVAR LA TOMA DEDATOSEN CAMPO CONEL GPS DIFERENCIAL CHCNAVI80DEL PG-01 EN LA VISTA FOTOGRAFICASE PUEDEOBSERVAR AL PERSONALTECNICOREALIZANDO LATOMA DE DATOSEN CAMPOCONELGPS DIFERENCIAL CHCNAVI80 DEL PG-01
  62. 62. 61 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 6 1 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com PANEL FOTOGRAFICOPG-02 EN LA VISTA FOTOGRAFICASE PUEDE OBSERVAR LAMEZCLADEL CONCRETO PARA LA MONUMENTACIONDELPG-02 EN LA VISTA FOTOGRAFICASE PUEDE OBSERVAR LAMEZCLADEL CONCRETO POR EL PERSONAL DELA LOCALIDAD DE RIPAN PARA LA MONUMENTACIONDEL PG-02
  63. 63. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 6 2 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos EN LA VISTA FOTOGRAFICASE PUEDE OBSERVAR ELENCOFRADOPOREL PERSONAL DE LALOCALIDADDE RIPAN PARA LA MONUMENTACIONDEL PG-02 EN LA VISTA FOTOGRAFICASE PUEDE OBSERVAR ELLLENADO DEL CONCRETOAL MONUMENTO POREL PERSONALDE LA LOCALIDAD DERIPAN DEL PG-02
  64. 64. 63 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 6 3 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com EN LA VISTA FOTOGRAFICASE PUEDEOBSERVAR LA PLACA DEBRONCEDE ORDENC DE ACUERDO ALAS ESPECIFICACIONES DELIGN DELA LOCALIDAD DERIPAN DEL PG-02. EN LA VISTA FOTOGRAFICASE PUEDEOBSERVAR LA PLACA DEBRONCECOLOCADOEN SITUENLA LOCALIDAD DERIPAN DEL PG-02.
  65. 65. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 6 4 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos EN LA VISTA FOTOGRAFICASE PUEDE OBSERVAR ELPINTADO DEL MONUMENTO DEL PG-02. EN LA VISTA FOTOGRAFICASE PUEDE OBSERVAR LATOMA DEDATOSCONEL EQUIPOGPS DIFERENCIALMODELOCHCNAV I80 DELPG-02.
  66. 66. 65 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 6 5 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com EN LA VISTA FOTOGRAFICASE PUEDE OBSERVAR ALPERSONAL TECNICOENSI TU REALIZANDOELTRABAJODEGEODECIA DEL PG-02. EN LA VISTA FOTOGRAFICASE PUEDE OBSERVAR ALPERSONAL TECNICOENSI TU REALIZANDOELTRABAJODEGEODECIA DEL PG-02.
  67. 67. INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 6 6 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com CORPORACIONJOHELIF DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos 4.7 FACTURA: DE LA COMPRA DE FICHA TECNICA ERP HUANUCO
  68. 68. 67 CORPORACIONJOHELIF E.I.R.L DEPARTAMENTO DE TOPOGRAFIA Y GEODECIA levantamientos geodésicos, fotogramétricos y topográficos en general, alquiler de equipos topográficos INGENIERIADEVANGUARDIAA SUSERVICIO 6 7 JR. VISTA ALEGRE MZ. B LT.03-LLICUA AMARILIS – HUANUCO – HUANUCO cel. 981520574 barrios19932016@gmail.com

×