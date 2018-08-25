This companion Study Guide for Essentials of Maternity, Newborn, and Women s Health Nursing reinforces key concepts covered in the textbook and includes a variety of question types and exercises that make it easy to remember essential information and build critical-thinking skills.Each chapter is broken down into three sections:* Section I: Assessing Your Understanding presents a variety of labeling, sequencing, matching, short-answer, true and false, and fill-in-the-blank questions to test comprehension of key concepts.* Section II: Applying Your Knowledge consists of case studies and exercises to enhance critical-thinking skills.* Section III: Practicing for NCLEX helps students prepare for the exam with a variety of NCLEX-style review questions.



Author : Ricci

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Ricci ( 6✮ )

Link Download : http://bit.ly/2BHTM3U

