Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
7 Daily Habits To Boost Your Focus & Productivity Brazil Business Strategist Roberto Lico licoreis@licoreis.com.br
We have prepared 07 Daily Habits to help you to improve your focus and productivity
Habit 1: Set Daily Goals One of the main reasons why so many people are unfocused and struggle with being productive is be...
Habit 2: Meditate Meditation has been one of the habits that helped people to massively improve focus. And you don’t have ...
Habit 3: Schedule Your Days & Weeks Meditation has been one of the habits that helped people to massively improve focus. A...
Habit 5: Work On Your Priorities In The Morning In the morning, your brain doesn’t have that many experiences to process y...
Habit 6: Put Away Your Smartphone Your smartphone is your number one productivity killer. So, especially when you are work...
Habit 7: Review Your Day One of the simplest but most effective productivity habits is to review your days and weeks. By l...
LRCL – Business Services Consulting Roberto Lico – licoreis@licoreis.com.br
LRCL – Business Services Consulting Information – licoreis@licoreis.com.br We provide a whole range of Business and Legal ...
07 Daily Habits to Boost your Focus & Productivity
07 Daily Habits to Boost your Focus & Productivity
07 Daily Habits to Boost your Focus & Productivity
07 Daily Habits to Boost your Focus & Productivity
07 Daily Habits to Boost your Focus & Productivity
07 Daily Habits to Boost your Focus & Productivity
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

07 Daily Habits to Boost your Focus & Productivity

40 views

Published on

It is a short presentation about daily habits to improve our focus and productivity.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

07 Daily Habits to Boost your Focus & Productivity

  1. 1. 7 Daily Habits To Boost Your Focus & Productivity Brazil Business Strategist Roberto Lico licoreis@licoreis.com.br
  2. 2. We have prepared 07 Daily Habits to help you to improve your focus and productivity
  3. 3. Habit 1: Set Daily Goals One of the main reasons why so many people are unfocused and struggle with being productive is because they don’t know exactly what to do right now, today. If you lack clarity about what it is that you should be doing today, your mind will start making other plans. Therefore, always set 1–5 daily goals. Create the clarity of knowing exactly what it is that you should be doing today.
  4. 4. Habit 2: Meditate Meditation has been one of the habits that helped people to massively improve focus. And you don’t have to be a highly spiritual person in order to take advantage of the benefits of meditation. By meditating for about 10 minutes per day, we can make better decisions, focus with more intensity, have a calmer, decluttered mind, feel less stressed and overall just feel great. Scientific data actually backs up the benefits of having a meditation practice.
  5. 5. Habit 3: Schedule Your Days & Weeks Meditation has been one of the habits that helped people to massively improve focus. And you don’t have to be a highly spiritual person in order to take advantage of the benefits of meditation. By meditating for about 10 minutes per day, we can make better decisions, focus with more intensity, have a calmer, decluttered mind, feel less stressed and overall just feel great. Scientific data actually backs up the benefits of having a meditation practice.
  6. 6. Habit 5: Work On Your Priorities In The Morning In the morning, your brain doesn’t have that many experiences to process yet. Aka, you’ll have less mental ‘clutter’. This means that more of your mental resources will be available to focus completely on your task at hand.
  7. 7. Habit 6: Put Away Your Smartphone Your smartphone is your number one productivity killer. So, especially when you are working on your highest priorities early in the day, put it away. Put it out of sight, on silent mode and make sure it can no longer distract you. Really, the notifications from messages, email, and social media destroy your ability to focus.
  8. 8. Habit 7: Review Your Day One of the simplest but most effective productivity habits is to review your days and weeks. By looking at what went well and what didn’t go well, you can streamline your work process and analyze which habits and activities you should do more or less of.
  9. 9. LRCL – Business Services Consulting Roberto Lico – licoreis@licoreis.com.br
  10. 10. LRCL – Business Services Consulting Information – licoreis@licoreis.com.br We provide a whole range of Business and Legal Online Support about Brazil:  Management and Business Strategy  English Business Classes and Support  Technical Translations  On-line Lectures  On-line Business Consulting  Country Business Profile

×