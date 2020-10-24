Integ by var exchange

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
න 𝐼𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑇𝑒𝑐ℎ𝑛𝑖𝑞𝑢𝑒𝑠 Métodos y Técnicas de integración G. Edgar Mata Ortiz
Contenido Introducción Las técnicas de integración permiten resolver problemas que no pueden ser abordados mediante las fó...
Las técnicas de integración Son un conjunto de artificios matemáticos que se aplican cuando no es posible realizar una int...
Cambio de variable Es un técnica que, mediante una sustitución adecuada, convierte una integral para la que no disponemos ...
En primer lugar, podemos observar que no existe ninguna fórmula que pueda aplicarse, directamente, a esta integración. Eje...
Vamos a utilizar la técnica de cambio de variable, estableciendo que: Ejemplo: න 𝑥 𝑥 − 4 𝑑𝑥 = 𝑢 = 𝑥 − 4
Después de elegir el cambio de variable, se despeja equis y se calcula el diferencial de equis derivando respecto a la nue...
Sustituimos, en la integral original, los valores obtenidos. Ejemplo: න 𝑥 𝑥 − 4 𝑑𝑥 = 𝑢 = 𝑥 − 4 ∴ 𝑥 = 𝑢 + 4 𝑑𝑥 𝑑𝑢 = 1 ∴ 𝑑𝑥 ...
Sustituimos, en la integral original, los valores obtenidos. Ejemplo: න 𝑥 𝑥 − 4 𝑑𝑥 = න(𝑢 + 4) 𝑢 + 4 − 4 𝑑𝑢 = න(𝑢 + 4) 𝑢 𝑑𝑢...
Efectuando operaciones Solución: න(𝑢 + 4) 𝑢 𝑑𝑢 = න(𝑢 + 4)𝑢 1 2 𝑑𝑢 = න 𝑢 3 2 + 4𝑢 1 2 𝑑𝑢 = න 𝑢 3 2 𝑑𝑢 + න 4𝑢 1 2 𝑑𝑢 Al real...
Solución: = න 𝑢 3 2 𝑑𝑢 + න 4𝑢 1 2 𝑑𝑢 = 𝑢 5 2 5 2 + 4 𝑢 3 2 3 2 + 𝐶 න(𝑢 + 4)𝑢 1 2 𝑑𝑢 = න 𝑢 3 2 + 4𝑢 1 2 𝑑𝑢
Solución: = න 𝑢 3 2 𝑑𝑢 + න 4𝑢 1 2 𝑑𝑢 = 2 5 𝑢 5 2 + 8 3 𝑢 3 2 + 𝐶 න(𝑢 + 4)𝑢 1 2 𝑑𝑢 = න 𝑢 3 2 + 4𝑢 1 2 𝑑𝑢
Variable original: න 𝑥 𝑥 − 4 𝑑𝑥 = 2 5 𝑥 − 4 5 2 + 8 3 𝑥 − 4 3 2 + 𝐶 = 2 5 𝑥 − 4 4 2 𝑥 − 4 1 2 + 8 3 𝑥 − 4 2 2 𝑥 − 4 1 2 + ...
Solución del problema: න 𝑥 𝑥 − 4 𝑑𝑥 = 2 5 𝑥 − 4 2 𝑥 − 4 + 8 3 𝑥 − 4 𝑥 − 4 + 𝐶 La solución debe expresarse en términos de l...
Ejercicio 1: En este ejercicio podemos observar que, al igual que en el ejemplo, no es posible integrar mediante las fórmu...
GraciasPor su atención
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Integ by var exchange

24 views

Published on

Integración por cambio de variable
Integration by Change of variable

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Integ by var exchange

  1. 1. න 𝐼𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑇𝑒𝑐ℎ𝑛𝑖𝑞𝑢𝑒𝑠 Métodos y Técnicas de integración G. Edgar Mata Ortiz
  2. 2. Contenido Introducción Las técnicas de integración permiten resolver problemas que no pueden ser abordados mediante las fórmulas directas. Ejemplo 1 En el primer ejemplo encontramos que no existe una fórmula que pueda aplicarse al problema Ejercicio 1 La elección del cambio de variable es una habilidad que se desarrolla con la práctica, por ello, es necesario resolver más de un ejemplo para aprender la técnica
  3. 3. Las técnicas de integración Son un conjunto de artificios matemáticos que se aplican cuando no es posible realizar una integración directamente, ya sea porque al diferencial le faltan variables o le sobran.
  4. 4. Cambio de variable Es un técnica que, mediante una sustitución adecuada, convierte una integral para la que no disponemos de fórmulas, en uno que puede integrarse directamente
  5. 5. En primer lugar, podemos observar que no existe ninguna fórmula que pueda aplicarse, directamente, a esta integración. Ejemplo: න 𝑥 𝑥 − 4 𝑑𝑥 =
  6. 6. Vamos a utilizar la técnica de cambio de variable, estableciendo que: Ejemplo: න 𝑥 𝑥 − 4 𝑑𝑥 = 𝑢 = 𝑥 − 4
  7. 7. Después de elegir el cambio de variable, se despeja equis y se calcula el diferencial de equis derivando respecto a la nueva variable (se deriva x respecto a u). Ejemplo: න 𝑥 𝑥 − 4 𝑑𝑥 = 𝑢 = 𝑥 − 4 ∴ 𝑥 = 𝑢 + 4 𝑑𝑥 𝑑𝑢 = 1 ∴ 𝑑𝑥 = 𝑑𝑢
  8. 8. Sustituimos, en la integral original, los valores obtenidos. Ejemplo: න 𝑥 𝑥 − 4 𝑑𝑥 = 𝑢 = 𝑥 − 4 ∴ 𝑥 = 𝑢 + 4 𝑑𝑥 𝑑𝑢 = 1 ∴ 𝑑𝑥 = 𝑑𝑢 න(𝑢 + 4) 𝑢 + 4 − 4 𝑑𝑢 =
  9. 9. Sustituimos, en la integral original, los valores obtenidos. Ejemplo: න 𝑥 𝑥 − 4 𝑑𝑥 = න(𝑢 + 4) 𝑢 + 4 − 4 𝑑𝑢 = න(𝑢 + 4) 𝑢 𝑑𝑢 =
  10. 10. Efectuando operaciones Solución: න(𝑢 + 4) 𝑢 𝑑𝑢 = න(𝑢 + 4)𝑢 1 2 𝑑𝑢 = න 𝑢 3 2 + 4𝑢 1 2 𝑑𝑢 = න 𝑢 3 2 𝑑𝑢 + න 4𝑢 1 2 𝑑𝑢 Al realizar el cambio de variable y efectuar algunas operaciones algebraicas hemos obtenido una integral que puede resolverse mediante las fórmulas básicas.
  11. 11. Solución: = න 𝑢 3 2 𝑑𝑢 + න 4𝑢 1 2 𝑑𝑢 = 𝑢 5 2 5 2 + 4 𝑢 3 2 3 2 + 𝐶 න(𝑢 + 4)𝑢 1 2 𝑑𝑢 = න 𝑢 3 2 + 4𝑢 1 2 𝑑𝑢
  12. 12. Solución: = න 𝑢 3 2 𝑑𝑢 + න 4𝑢 1 2 𝑑𝑢 = 2 5 𝑢 5 2 + 8 3 𝑢 3 2 + 𝐶 න(𝑢 + 4)𝑢 1 2 𝑑𝑢 = න 𝑢 3 2 + 4𝑢 1 2 𝑑𝑢
  13. 13. Variable original: න 𝑥 𝑥 − 4 𝑑𝑥 = 2 5 𝑥 − 4 5 2 + 8 3 𝑥 − 4 3 2 + 𝐶 = 2 5 𝑥 − 4 4 2 𝑥 − 4 1 2 + 8 3 𝑥 − 4 2 2 𝑥 − 4 1 2 + 𝐶 = 2 5 𝑥 − 4 2 𝑥 − 4 + 8 3 𝑥 − 4 1 𝑥 − 4 + 𝐶 = 2 5 𝑥 − 4 2 𝑥 − 4 + 8 3 𝑥 − 4 𝑥 − 4 + 𝐶
  14. 14. Solución del problema: න 𝑥 𝑥 − 4 𝑑𝑥 = 2 5 𝑥 − 4 2 𝑥 − 4 + 8 3 𝑥 − 4 𝑥 − 4 + 𝐶 La solución debe expresarse en términos de la variable original (x), para que tenga sentido; no olvidemos que el cambio de variable que se realiza es arbitrario, un artificio matemático para poder resolver el problema.
  15. 15. Ejercicio 1: En este ejercicio podemos observar que, al igual que en el ejemplo, no es posible integrar mediante las fórmulas directas. Se aplica la técnica de Cambio de variable de modo que la raíz cúbica se elimine. No existe ninguna fórmula que pueda aplicarse directamente. න 𝑥2 3 1 + 2𝑥 𝑑𝑥 =
  16. 16. GraciasPor su atención

×