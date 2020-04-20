Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Integral Calculus http://licmata-math.blogspot.mx/ Exercise 3.1. Volume of Solids of Revolution Nombre: __________________...
Integral Calculus http://licmata-math.blogspot.mx/ 4. Escribe la ecuación del área en función de equis 5. Anota la integra...
Integral Calculus http://licmata-math.blogspot.mx/ 9. Escribe el desarrollo del procedimiento empleado para calcular el vo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Exercise 3 1 - solids of revolution 2020

15 views

Published on

Exercise about integration application
Ejercicio acerca de aplicaciones de la integral

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Exercise 3 1 - solids of revolution 2020

  1. 1. Integral Calculus http://licmata-math.blogspot.mx/ Exercise 3.1. Volume of Solids of Revolution Nombre: _______________________________________________________________ NL: ______ NE: ______ Grupo: ________ Fecha: __________ Calificación: __________ Resuelve los siguientes problemas y traza las gráficas correspondientes. Puedes guiarte con el documento que se encuentra en la siguiente dirección: https://www.mhe.es/universidad/ciencias_matematicas/smith/home/VOL1_Unidad%205_.pdf Utiliza los ejemplos 2.3 al 2.7 para contestar las siguientes preguntas. 1. Anota la ecuación del segmento de recta que se va a utilizar. 2. Traza la gráfica del segmento de recta, en el plano cartesiano, que se va a utilizar en el intervalo señalado 3. Traza la gráfica que representa el volumen que se desea calcular
  2. 2. Integral Calculus http://licmata-math.blogspot.mx/ 4. Escribe la ecuación del área en función de equis 5. Anota la integral que servirá para calcular el volumen indicado 6. Escribe el desarrollo del procedimiento empleado para calcular el volumen y el resultado 7. Si el intervalo de integración cambia a: 𝟐 ≤ 𝒙 ≤ 𝟏𝟎, ¿cómo queda la integral? 8. Traza la gráfica considerando el nuevo intervalo de integración
  3. 3. Integral Calculus http://licmata-math.blogspot.mx/ 9. Escribe el desarrollo del procedimiento empleado para calcular el volumen, con el nuevo intervalo de integración, y el resultado 10. Explica brevemente el procedimiento que se sigue para calcular el volumen haciendo una comparación con el cálculo del área estudiado previamente.

×