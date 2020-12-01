Cramer method sd2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Determinants and Cramer’s Rule G. Edgar Mata Ortiz
Ecuaciones Lineales Métodos de solución y comprobación El método por Determinantes Determinantes y regla de Cramer Conteni...
Las ecuaciones lineales Una ecuación lineal se caracteriza porque sus incógnitas están elevadas a una potencia unitaria. N...
Solución de un sistema de ecuaciones lineales La solución de un sistema de ecuaciones lineales está formada por los valore...
Solución de un sistema de ecuaciones lineales Se puede comprobar si la solución obtenida es correcta sustituyendo los valo...
Solución de un sistema de ecuaciones lineales No todos los sistemas de ecuaciones tiene solución, y cuando la tienen, no s...
Solución de un sistema de ecuaciones lineales Existen diferentes métodos de solución de sistemas de ecuaciones lineales: M...
Solución de un sistema de ecuaciones lineales Sin importar cuál método se elija para resolver un sistema de ecuaciones, la...
El método de Cramer Este método tiene la ventaja de ser puramente mecánico, por lo que resulta muy sencillo de recordar y,...
Ejemplo: Resolver el siguiente sistema de ecuaciones por el método de Cramer
Observarás que el proceso de resolución del ejemplo se llevó a cabo en Excel
Inicio del proceso: El Determinante Principal Tal como sucede en los métodos lineales, vamos a omitir las incógnitas y tom...
Calcular el valor del Determinante Principal Existen varias formas de calcular el determinante principal, una de ellas con...
Calcular el valor del Determinante Principal Ahora se multiplica en diagonal, como se muestra en la figura, y se anotan lo...
Calcular el valor del Determinante Principal Es importante ser ordenado al trabajar con determinantes para evitar errores ...
Calcular el valor del Determinante Principal Estos resultados se escriben a la derecha del determinante, como veremos más ...
Calcular el valor del Determinante Principal Continuando con el procedimiento se multiplica de derecha a izquierda, y se c...
Calcular el valor del Determinante Principal La primera multiplicación arroja un resultado positivo y se cambia a negativo...
Calcular el valor del Determinante Principal En estas tres multiplicaciones de derecha a izquierda se cambia el signo de l...
Procedimiento y presentación del resultado La forma en la que se ha mostrado el procedimiento hasta ahora, tiene la finali...
Obtención de los otros tres determinantes, uno por cada incógnita. El método de Cramer requiere que se desarrolle y calcul...
Obtención de los otros tres determinantes, uno por cada incógnita. Vamos a obtener y calcular el determinante para 𝒙 𝟏. Co...
Cálculo del determinante para equis uno. + 18 - 6 + 9 + 11 - 4 + 5 + 17 - 4 + 6 Determinante para x1 + 18 - 6 Dx1 = + 11 -...
Cálculo del determinante para equis uno. El procedimiento para calcular el valor de cualquier determinante es el mismo, ve...
En este caso, la columna con los coeficientes de x2 será la que se cambiará por los términos independientes. Como se obser...
Al igual que con el determinante principal y el de equis uno, se duplican las primeras dos columnas para facilitar las mul...
Efectúa las multiplicaciones respetando las leyes de los signos, sólo en las últimas tres operaciones cambia el signo del ...
En este caso, la columna con los coeficientes de x3 será la que se cambiará por los términos independientes. En este caso,...
Al igual que con el determinante principal, el de equis uno y el de equis dos, se duplican las primeras dos columnas para ...
Ya se han calculado los valores de los cuatro determinantes: DP, Dx1, Dx2 y Dx3. Cálculo del determinante para equis tres....
Valores de los determinantes Hemos calculado los valores de los cuatro determinantes. Determinante principal + 3 - 6 + 9 +...
Valores de las incógnitas 1 2 3 P P P D Los valores de los cuatro determinantes se sustituyen en las siguientes fórmulas p...
Valores de las incógnitas Sustituciones y resultados 1 2 x2 3 P DP D D x = x1 x = D D DP x = x3 Determinanteprincipal + 3 ...
Comprobación Para comprobar que el resultado es correcto, se sustituyen los valores de las incógnitas en las tres ecuacion...
Podemos observar que, en las tres ecuaciones se obtuvieron identidades, por lo tanto, los resultados con correctos. Compro...
Gracias Por su atención Fuentes de información en línea: http://licmata-math.blogspot.mx/ https://www.facebook.com/licemat...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cramer method sd2020

18 views

Published on

Determinantes y Regla de Cramer
Determinants and Cramer's Rule

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cramer method sd2020

  1. 1. Determinants and Cramer’s Rule G. Edgar Mata Ortiz
  2. 2. Ecuaciones Lineales Métodos de solución y comprobación El método por Determinantes Determinantes y regla de Cramer Contenido . 𝒙 𝒏 = 𝑫 𝒙 𝒏 𝑫 𝑷
  3. 3. Las ecuaciones lineales Una ecuación lineal se caracteriza porque sus incógnitas están elevadas a una potencia unitaria. No contiene funciones trascendentes como logaritmo, seno o coseno, entre otras. Un sistema de ecuaciones lineales consta de dos o más ecuaciones, generalmente con el mismo número de incógnitas.
  4. 4. Solución de un sistema de ecuaciones lineales La solución de un sistema de ecuaciones lineales está formada por los valores de las incógnitas que, al mismo tiempo, hacen verdaderas a todas las ecuaciones que forman el sistema. 𝟑𝒙 − 𝟔𝒚 + 𝟗𝒛 = 𝟏𝟖 𝟐𝒙 − 𝟒𝒚 + 𝟓𝒛 = 𝟏𝟏 −𝟑𝒙 − 𝟒𝒚 + 𝟔𝒛 = 𝟏𝟕 𝒙 = −𝟏 𝒚 = −𝟐 𝒛 = 𝟏 Soluciones
  5. 5. Solución de un sistema de ecuaciones lineales Se puede comprobar si la solución obtenida es correcta sustituyendo los valores obtenidos en todas las ecuaciones: Si se obtienen identidades, la solución es correcta. 𝟑(−𝟏) − 𝟔(−𝟐) + 𝟗(𝟏) = 𝟏𝟖 𝟐(−𝟏) − 𝟒(−𝟐) + 𝟓(𝟏) = 𝟏𝟏 −𝟑(−𝟏) − 𝟒(−𝟐) + 𝟔(𝟏) = 𝟏𝟕 𝟑𝒙 − 𝟔𝒚 + 𝟗𝒛 = 𝟏𝟖 𝟐𝒙 − 𝟒𝒚 + 𝟓𝒛 = 𝟏𝟏 −𝟑𝒙 − 𝟒𝒚 + 𝟔𝒛 = 𝟏𝟕 𝒙 = −𝟏 𝒚 = −𝟐 𝒛 = 𝟏 Soluciones
  6. 6. Solución de un sistema de ecuaciones lineales No todos los sistemas de ecuaciones tiene solución, y cuando la tienen, no siempre es solución única. El sistema no tiene solución única porque las ecuaciones uno y dos son múltiplo una de la otra 𝒙 − 𝟐𝒚 + 𝟑𝒛 = 𝟏𝟎 por dos es igual a: 𝟐𝒙 − 𝟒𝒚 + 𝟔𝒛 = 𝟐𝟎 𝒙 − 𝟐𝒚 + 𝟑𝒛 = 𝟏𝟎 𝟐𝒙 − 𝟒𝒚 + 𝟔𝒛 = 𝟐𝟎 −𝟓𝒙 + 𝟒𝒚 + 𝟔𝒛 = 𝟏𝟕
  7. 7. Solución de un sistema de ecuaciones lineales Existen diferentes métodos de solución de sistemas de ecuaciones lineales: Método Gráfico Métodos Algebraicos Métodos Lineales Métodos Numéricos
  8. 8. Solución de un sistema de ecuaciones lineales Sin importar cuál método se elija para resolver un sistema de ecuaciones, la solución será la misma. A veces es preferible un método de solución, en otras ocasiones no es posible emplear algún método en particular, por ello, es necesario conocer diferentes métodos y elegir el que mejor responde a las necesidades específicas de cada problema. En este material estudiaremos el método de Cramer o método por determinantes. Método Gráfico Métodos Algebraicos Métodos Lineales Métodos Numéricos
  9. 9. El método de Cramer Este método tiene la ventaja de ser puramente mecánico, por lo que resulta muy sencillo de recordar y, lo que es más importante, puede ser programado con gran facilidad para que una computadora lo resuelva, incluso puede elaborarse una hoja de cálculo en Excel que resuelva un sistema y vaya mostrando el procedimiento.
  10. 10. Ejemplo: Resolver el siguiente sistema de ecuaciones por el método de Cramer
  11. 11. Observarás que el proceso de resolución del ejemplo se llevó a cabo en Excel
  12. 12. Inicio del proceso: El Determinante Principal Tal como sucede en los métodos lineales, vamos a omitir las incógnitas y tomaremos solamente sus coeficientes, a este arreglo de números se le llama determinante principal
  13. 13. Calcular el valor del Determinante Principal Existen varias formas de calcular el determinante principal, una de ellas consiste en agregar, a la derecha, las dos primeras columnas del mismo determinante.
  14. 14. Calcular el valor del Determinante Principal Ahora se multiplica en diagonal, como se muestra en la figura, y se anotan los resultados de dichas multiplicaciones. +3 - 6 +9 +3 - 6 DP = +2 - 4 +5 +2 - 4 - 3 - 4 +6 - 3 - 4 -72
  15. 15. Calcular el valor del Determinante Principal Es importante ser ordenado al trabajar con determinantes para evitar errores al efectuar estas multiplicaciones en diagonal +3 - 6 +9 +3 - 6 DP = +2 - 4 +5 +2 - 4 - 3 - 4 +6 - 3 - 4 -72 +90
  16. 16. Calcular el valor del Determinante Principal Estos resultados se escriben a la derecha del determinante, como veremos más adelante +3 - 6 +9 +3 - 6 DP = +2 - 4 +5 +2 - 4 - 3 - 4 +6 - 3 - 4 -72 +90 -72
  17. 17. Calcular el valor del Determinante Principal Continuando con el procedimiento se multiplica de derecha a izquierda, y se cambia el signo del resultado -108
  18. 18. Calcular el valor del Determinante Principal La primera multiplicación arroja un resultado positivo y se cambia a negativo, mientras la segunda multiplicación da negativo y se cambia a positivo -108 +60
  19. 19. Calcular el valor del Determinante Principal En estas tres multiplicaciones de derecha a izquierda se cambia el signo de los resultados. -108 +60 +72
  20. 20. Procedimiento y presentación del resultado La forma en la que se ha mostrado el procedimiento hasta ahora, tiene la finalidad de explicar, pero en realidad se presenta como se muestra: Naturalmente las flechas de color que señalan las multiplicaciones que se va a realizar son opcionales, pero se recomienda emplearlas para facilitar la identificación de los factores de cada producto.
  21. 21. Obtención de los otros tres determinantes, uno por cada incógnita. El método de Cramer requiere que se desarrolle y calcule un determinante para cada incógnita, es decir, habrá un determinante para 𝒙 𝟏, otro para 𝒙 𝟐, y uno más para 𝒙 𝟑. Para resolver un sistema de 3 ecuaciones con 3 incógnitas es necesario construir y calcular el valor de cuatro determinantes. Determinante Principal 𝑫 𝑷 Determinante para 𝒙 𝟏 Determinante para 𝒙 𝟐 Determinante para 𝒙 𝟑
  22. 22. Obtención de los otros tres determinantes, uno por cada incógnita. Vamos a obtener y calcular el determinante para 𝒙 𝟏. Como podrás observar, está basado en el determinante principal, al cuál se le cambia la columna de los coeficientes de 𝒙 𝟏, quedando todos los demás valores sin cambio.
  23. 23. Cálculo del determinante para equis uno. + 18 - 6 + 9 + 11 - 4 + 5 + 17 - 4 + 6 Determinante para x1 + 18 - 6 Dx1 = + 11 - 4 + 17 - 4 Al igual que con el determinante principal, se duplican las primeras dos columnas para facilitar las multiplicaciones en diagonal. Una vez duplicadas las primeras dos columnas se procede a efectuar las multiplicaciones. Es importante tener presente que los resultados de las tres multiplicaciones de “derecha a izquierda” cambian de signo.
  24. 24. Cálculo del determinante para equis uno. El procedimiento para calcular el valor de cualquier determinante es el mismo, veamos el caso de x1. Efectúa las multiplicaciones para practicar el procedimiento y aprender cuáles son los tres resultados que cambian de signo.
  25. 25. En este caso, la columna con los coeficientes de x2 será la que se cambiará por los términos independientes. Como se observa, el determinante principal es modificado, cambiando la columna que contiene los coeficientes de x2. Obtención del determinante para la segunda incógnita.
  26. 26. Al igual que con el determinante principal y el de equis uno, se duplican las primeras dos columnas para facilitar las multiplicaciones en diagonal. Efectúa las multiplicaciones y compara tus resultados con la siguiente diapositiva. Cálculo del determinante para equis dos. + 3 + 18 + 9 + 2 + 11 + 5 - 3 + 17 + 6 Determinante para x2 + 3 + 18 Dx2 = + 2 + 11 - 3 + 17
  27. 27. Efectúa las multiplicaciones respetando las leyes de los signos, sólo en las últimas tres operaciones cambia el signo del resultado. Cálculo del determinante para equis dos. Ahora vamos a calcular el determinante para x2.
  28. 28. En este caso, la columna con los coeficientes de x3 será la que se cambiará por los términos independientes. En este caso, el determinante principal es modificado cambiando la columna que contiene los coeficientes de x3 Obtención del determinante para la tercera incógnita.
  29. 29. Al igual que con el determinante principal, el de equis uno y el de equis dos, se duplican las primeras dos columnas para facilitar las multiplicaciones en diagonal. Al efectuar las multiplicaciones recuerda cuáles resultados cambian de signo. Cálculo del determinante para equis tres. + 3 - 6 + 18 + 2 - 4 + 11 - 3 - 4 + 17 Determinante para x3 + 3 - 6 Dx3 = + 2 - 4 - 3 - 4
  30. 30. Ya se han calculado los valores de los cuatro determinantes: DP, Dx1, Dx2 y Dx3. Cálculo del determinante para equis tres. Ahora vamos a calcular el determinante para x3.
  31. 31. Valores de los determinantes Hemos calculado los valores de los cuatro determinantes. Determinante principal + 3 - 6 + 9 + 3 - 6 DP = + 2 - 4 + 5 + 2 - 4 = - 30 - 3 - 4 + 6 - 3 - 4 Determinante para x1 + 18 - 6 + 9 + 18 - 6 Dx1 = + 11 - 4 + 5 + 11 - 4 = + 30 + 17 - 4 + 6 + 17 - 4 Determinante para x2 + 3 + 18 + 9 + 3 + 18 Dx2 = + 2 + 11 + 5 + 2 + 11 = + 60 - 3 + 17 + 6 - 3 + 17 Determinante para x3 + 3 - 6 + 18 + 3 - 6 Dx3 = + 2 - 4 + 11 + 2 - 4 = - 30 - 3 - 4 + 17 - 3 - 4
  32. 32. Valores de las incógnitas 1 2 3 P P P D Los valores de los cuatro determinantes se sustituyen en las siguientes fórmulas para calcular los valores de las incógnitas. x = Dx1 D x = Dx 2 D x = Dx3
  33. 33. Valores de las incógnitas Sustituciones y resultados 1 2 x2 3 P DP D D x = x1 x = D D DP x = x3 Determinanteprincipal + 3 - 6 + 9 DP = + 2 - 4 + 5 = - 30 - 3 - 4 + 6 Determinante para x1 + 18 - 6 + 9 Dx1 = + 11 - 4 + 5 = + 30 + 17 - 4 + 6 Determinante para x2 + 3 + 18 + 9 Dx2 = + 2 + 11 + 5 = + 60 - 3 + 17 + 6 Determinante para x3 + 3 - 6 + 18 Dx3 = + 2 - 4 + 11 = - 30 - 3 - 4 + 17 2 2 3 3 30 x1 = −30 x1 = −1 x = 60 x = −2 −30 −30 x = +1 −30 x =
  34. 34. Comprobación Para comprobar que el resultado es correcto, se sustituyen los valores de las incógnitas en las tres ecuaciones y debemos obtener tres identidades. 1 1 2 2 3 3 x = 30 x = −1 −30 x = 60 x = −2 −30 x = −30 x = +1 −30 + 3 (-1) - 6 (-2) + 9 (1) = + 18 - 3 + 12 + 9 = + 18 + 18 = + 18 + 2 (-1) - 4 (-2) + 5 (1) = + 11 - 2 + 8 + 5 = + 11 + 11 = + 11 - 3 (-1) - 4 (-2) + 6 (1) = + 17 + 3 + 8 + 6 = + 17 + 17 = + 17
  35. 35. Podemos observar que, en las tres ecuaciones se obtuvieron identidades, por lo tanto, los resultados con correctos. Comprobación Para comprobar que el resultado es correcto, se sustituyen los valores de las incógnitas en las tres ecuaciones y debemos obtener tres identidades. x1 =  x1=−1 2 2 x3 = 30 −30 x = 60 x = −2 −30 −30  x3 =+1 −30 + 3 (-1) - 6 (-2) + 9 (1) = + 18 - 3 + 12 + 9 = + 18 + 18 = + 18 + 2 (-1) - 4 (-2) + 5 (1) = + 11 - 2 + 8 + 5 = + 11 + 11 = + 11 - 3 (-1) - 4 (-2) + 6 (1) = + 17 + 3 + 8 + 6 = + 17 + 17 = + 17
  36. 36. Gracias Por su atención Fuentes de información en línea: http://licmata-math.blogspot.mx/ https://www.facebook.com/licemata https://www.linkedin.com/in/licmata http://www.slideshare.net/licmata Twitter @licemata

×