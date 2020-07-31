Successfully reported this slideshow.
Investigacion grupal mumg

19 views

Published on

Roles para investigación grupal

Published in: Education
Investigacion grupal mumg

  1. 1. Trabajo en grupo
  2. 2. En cada grupo. Numerarse de 1 a 4. Para asignación de roles.
  3. 3. Asignación de roles 1. Diseña Blog 2. Ordena información 3. Investiga 4. Investiga
  4. 4. 3 y 4 Lectura e investigación ● Investigan el tema, buscan citas y referencias APA 7ma. edición. (libros, blogs, videos) ● Trasladan información a 2 para que lo ordene (drive, drop box, instagram, whatsapp, zoom).
  5. 5. 2 Ordena información Con la información trasladada. Verifica indicaciones, Ordena la información (trabaja en drive o, docs, libre office) Busca imágenes adecuadas. Traslada información a 1 (en drive, correo, whatsapp, etc.)
  6. 6. 1. Diseña Blog Traslada la información. Incluye en Blog (WIX, Weebly, Sites, Bloggert) la información, citas, referencias imágenes de acuerdo al ordenamiento y diseño. Da acceso a la infografìa a sus compaleros para recibir sugerencias. 1. Todos presentan el link del Blog. 2. Todos exponen el dìa asignado.

