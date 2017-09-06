PROCEDIMIENTO PARA CALIFICACIÓN DE ORIGEN Y PÉRDIDA DE CAPACIDAD LABORAL Todo Colombiano ó todo ciudadano, en el marco de ...
desempeñarse en un trabajo habitual. Articulo 2 del Decreto 917 de 1999 (Manual Único para la Calificación de la Invalidez...
denominado “Determinación de la pérdida de capacidad laboral y grado de invalidez” : El procedimiento es el siguiente: Cor...
dicho trámite. Aunque los recursos no tienen formalidades, el interesado debe señalar los motivos de inconformidad y acred...
3. ¿Como se establece el origen de las enfermedades profesionales? REPORTE DE ATEP CONCEPTO DE EPS Y/O ARP INTERESADO NO C...
PROCESO TÉCNICO DE CALIFICACIÓN DE ORIGEN PACIENTE CON SOSPECHA DE ENFERMEDAD OCUPACIONAL VERIFICACIÓN DEL DIAGNÓSTICO CLÍ...
Se tiene como guía el Decreto 1832 de 1994 que establece la actual tabla de enfermedades profesionales (42 enfermedades pr...
TERMINADO EL TRATAMIENTO Y LA REHABILITACIÓN INTERESADO HACE SOLICITUD ESCRITA ARP CALIFICA JUNTA REGIONAL DE CALIFICACIÓN...
En el caso de accidente de trabajo y enfermedad Profesional la entidades administradoras de riesgos profesionales llevarán...
Ø Establecimiento del Diagnóstico clínico de carácter técnico- científico: Este diagnóstico se soporta en la historia clín...
grupo al que pertenece. Representa la socialización de la deficiencia y su discapacidad por cuanto refleja las consecuenci...
Presunción de legalidad Decreto 1832 de 1994. Tabla de enfermedades profesionales que se amplia a 42. Ley 962 de 08/07/200...
  1. 1. PROCEDIMIENTO PARA CALIFICACIÓN DE ORIGEN Y PÉRDIDA DE CAPACIDAD LABORAL Todo Colombiano ó todo ciudadano, en el marco de los derechos a la seguridad social, esté o no afiliado, tiene derecho a acceder a que le califiquen el origen de los accidentes y/ enfermedades, así mismo tienen derecho a que le califiquen la pérdida de capacidad laboral. El Decreto 2463 de 2001, establece que en los casos que el trabajador no esté afiliado a la Seguridad Social, el empleador debe asumir el costo de los honorarios de las Juntas de Calificación. El tema viene siendo legislado y modificado desde 1950 con el Código Sustantivo del Trabajo, la Ley 100 de 1993, el Decreto 1295 de 1994, Manual único de calificación de invalidez (Decreto 917 de 1999). Ley 772 de 2002, el Decreto 2463 de 2001 y demás decretos y sentencias de la corte suprema de justicia”. Para hablar de procedimiento de calificación de origen y de pérdida de capacidad laboral es importante tener claridad de algunos conceptos básicos, para obtener un encuadre adecuado del tema. Accidente Trabajo: Todo suceso repentino que sobrevenga por causa o con ocasión del trabajo, y que produzca en el trabajador una lesión orgánica, una perturbación funcional, una invalidez o la muerte (Decreto 1295de 1994 Art.9.) El accidente de trabajo es con ocasión, cuando el trabajador se encuentra realizando sus labores propias, habituales u ordinarias y en ejercicio o desarrollo de su labor se accidenta, existiendo una relación directa con el trabajo. El accidente de trabajo es por causa, cuando el trabajador se encuentra realizando labores ocasionales, transitorias, accidentales, pasajeras, existiendo una relación indirecta con el trabajo. Enfermedad Profesional: Todo estado patológico permanente o temporal que sobrevenga como consecuencia obligada y directa de la clase de trabajo que desempeña el trabajador, o del medio en que se ha visto obligado a trabajar, y que haya sido determinada como enfermedad profesional por el gobierno nacional. (Decreto 1295 DE 1994, Art.11). Capacidad Laboral: El conjunto de las habilidades, destrezas, aptitudes y/o potencialidades de orden físico, mental y social, que le permiten
  2. 2. desempeñarse en un trabajo habitual. Articulo 2 del Decreto 917 de 1999 (Manual Único para la Calificación de la Invalidez). Trabajo Habitual: Se entiende como trabajo habitual aquel oficio, labor u ocupación que desempeña el individuo con su capacidad laboral, entrenamiento y/o formación técnica o profesional, recibiendo una remuneración equivalente a un salario o renta, y por el cual cotiza al Sistema Integral de Seguridad Social. Artículo 2, decreto 917 de 1999 (Manual Único para la Calificación de la Invalidez). Incapacidad temporal: Se entiende por aquella que según el cuadro agudo de la enfermedad o lesión que presente el afiliado al Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales, le impida desempeñar su capacidad laboral por un tiempo determinado (Artículo 2 de la Ley 776 del 2002) Incapacidad permanente parcial: Se considera con incapacidad permanente parcial a la persona que por cualquier causa, de cualquier origen, presente una pérdida de la capacidad laboral igual o superior al 5% e inferior al 50%. (Artículo 5º de la Ley 776 de 2002 y Artíiculo 2 decreto 917 de 1999 - Manual Único para la Calificación de la Invalidez), la cual tiene indemnización cuando es de origen profesional. Invalidez: Se considera con invalidez la persona que por cualquier causa, de cualquier origen, no provocada intencionalmente, hubiese perdido el 50% o más de su capacidad laboral. Artículo 5º de la Ley 776 de 2002 y Artículo 2 ,decreto 917 de 1999 (Manual Único para la Calificación de la Invalidez). Preguntas y respuestas: 1. ¿Qué quiere decir calificación de origen? Hace referencia a la determinación de la situación que conlleva al accidente, a la enfermedad o la muerte, y se clasifica en origen profesional cuando la situación que padece el individuo es por causa de su trabajo y de origen común cuando ocurren por causas que no tienen nada que ver con la labor que desempeña. 2 . ¿Cual es el procedimiento o trámite a seguir en la determinación de origen del accidente, la enfermedad o la muerte? Frente a este tema, se han venido modificando leyes y decretos siendo válido hoy en día lo previsto en la Ley 962 de 2005, de racionalización de trámites administrativos, en lo correspondiente al capítulo VII, artículo 52
  3. 3. denominado “Determinación de la pérdida de capacidad laboral y grado de invalidez” : El procedimiento es el siguiente: Corresponde al Instituto de Seguros Sociales, a las administradoras de riesgos profesionales, ARP, a las compañías de seguros que asumen el riego de invalidez y muerte y a las entidades promotoras de servicios de salud EPS, determinar en primera oportunidad la pérdida de capacidad laboral y calificar el grado de invalidez y el origen de las contingencias. El procedimiento a seguir en la calificación de origen lo determina el Decreto 2463 de 2001, en donde establece un plazo de 30 días calendario para notificar la calificación por parte de la EPS al empleador, trabajador e interesados. Una vez notificado el trabajador, si no está conforme puede reclamar su derecho a ser calificado en segunda instancia por parte de la Junta Regional de Calificación de Invalidez (JRCI). Respecto a los términos para que el trabajador exprese su no conformidad y reclame el origen no se ha reglamentado. Sin embargo una vez radicados los documentos para la calificación, la JRCI tiene un término de seis (6) días para realizar la calificación y notificarla al trabajador. De acuerdo con el Manual de procedimientos para el funcionamiento de las Juntas de Calificación de Invalidez (Ministerio de Protección Social), el dictamen de calificación se notificará personalmente a los interesados en la respectiva audiencia, entregando copia del mismo; en el evento que el interesado no se haga presente, le será remitida copia por correo certificado dentro de los dos (2) días siguientes a la fecha de celebración de la audiencia y simultáneamente se fijará en cartelera los resultados del dictamen, durante diez (10) días hábiles, indicando la fecha de fijación y retiro del aviso. El dictamen se entiende notificado cuando se entrega copia del mismo al interesado o cuando, ante su ausencia en al audiencia, se desfija el aviso que contiene los resultados del dictamen. Se considera parte interesada, la correspondiente administradora de pensiones y/o riesgo profesionales, la entidad promotora de salud, el empleador, el trabajador y cualquier persona o entidad que tenga interés en el resultado del dictamen. De conformidad con lo previsto en los artículos 33 y 34 del Decreto 2463 de 2001, contra el dictamen emitido por la JRCI procede el recurso de reposición y/o apelación los cuales serán presentados por las partes interesadas ante la Junta que los profirió, teniendo un plazo de diez (10) días hábiles posteriores a la notificación. El recurso de apelación surte efecto en la eventualidad de que continué la inconformidad sobre el resultado de la reposición emitida por la Junta, pasando automáticamente el caso a la Junta Nacional de Calificación de Invalidez. En este caso la Junta Regional cuenta con dos (2) días para enviar la documentación a la Junta Nacional e informará a los interesados sobre
  4. 4. dicho trámite. Aunque los recursos no tienen formalidades, el interesado debe señalar los motivos de inconformidad y acreditar las pruebas que se pretendan hacer valer, condición sin la cual los recursos pueden ser rechazados. La Junta Nacional de Calificación de Invalidez una vez recibido el recurso, tiene dos (2) días para hacer reparto, seis (6) días para registrar proyecto de dictamen y ocho (8) días para realizar la audiencia. Conforme al artículo 40° del Decreto 2463/2001, ante los dictámenes de la Junta Nacional no procede recurso alguno. Los costos de los honorarios de las Juntas deben ser asumidos por la entidad aseguradora, conforme al artículo 50 del Decreto 2463/2001 y a la Sentencia de la Suprema Corte de Justicia C -164 del 23 de febrero de 2000, del Magistrado José Gregorio Hernández Galindo. Los costos para el caso de accidente de trabajo los asume la ARP, a la que se encontraba afiliado el trabajador en la fecha de ocurrencia del accidente. Y para enfermedad profesional, la última ARP a la que se encontraba afiliado el trabajador o fondo de pensiones al cual se encuentre o se encontraba afiliado el trabajador y podrá repetir el costo de los mismos contra la persona o entidad que resulte responsable del pago de la prestación correspondiente, de conformidad con el concepto emitido por las Juntas de Calificación de Invalidez. Si continua el desacuerdo, el interesado puede llevar el caso a la justicia laboral ordinaria y hasta la Corte Suprema de Justicia. Lo anterior aplica para los afiliados al Sistema Integral de Seguridad Social, siendo diferente para los regímenes exceptuados de la ley 100 de 1993 como son Magisterio, ECOPETROL, Fuerzas Militares o Policía Nacional.
  5. 5. 3. ¿Como se establece el origen de las enfermedades profesionales? REPORTE DE ATEP CONCEPTO DE EPS Y/O ARP INTERESADO NO CONFORME O NO LE RESPONDEN JUNTA REGIONAL DE CALIFICACIÓN DE INVALIDEZ (JRCI) INTERESADO NO CONFORME SOLICITA RECURSO DE REPOSICIÓN JUNTA REGIONAL DE CALIFICACIÓN DE INVALIDEZ (JRCI) INTERESADO NO CONFORME SOLICITA RECURSO DE APELACIÓN JUNTA NACIONAL DE CALIFICACIÓN DE INVALIDEZ 6 Días notificar 10 días. (motivos-pruebas) a la JRCI quienes envían automáticamente a la Junta INTERESADO NO CONFORME NO PROCEDE RECURSO DIRIME LA JUSTICIA LABORAL ORDINARIA 6 días: estudiar, evaluar y citar 30 días plazo para emitir concepto, con copia empleador, trabajador, ARP o EPS SEGUNDAINSTANCIAPRIMERAINSTANCIA TRÁMITE O PROCEDIMIENTO DE CALIFICACIÓN DE ORÍGEN
  6. 6. PROCESO TÉCNICO DE CALIFICACIÓN DE ORIGEN PACIENTE CON SOSPECHA DE ENFERMEDAD OCUPACIONAL VERIFICACIÓN DEL DIAGNÓSTICO CLÍNICO SE VERIFICA EL DIAGNÓSTICO CONFIRMACIÓN QUE LA PATOLOGÍA PUEDE DERIVARSE DEL TRABAJO NO SE CONFIRMA ASOCIACIÓN SE CONFIRMA ASOCIACIÓN PONDERACIÓN DEL RIESGO INTRALABORAL VS. EXTRALABORAL PRIMA RIESGO INTRALABORAL EVALUACIÓN DE OTROS FACTORES DE RIESGO COMUNES CONCLUIR QUE LA PATOLOGÍA ES COMÚN NO SE EVIDENCIA LA ENFERMEDAD SE CIERRA EL CASO PONDERACIÓN DE LOS FACTORES DE RIESGO EN LAS MATRICES DE TOMA DE DECISIONES, COMPARAR CUAL TIENE MAYOR PESO. ORIGEN COMÚN ORIGEN PROFESIONAL
  7. 7. Se tiene como guía el Decreto 1832 de 1994 que establece la actual tabla de enfermedades profesionales (42 enfermedades profesionales) y la relación de causalidad. La existencia simultánea de una enfermedad de origen profesional con otra de origen común, no negará la existencia de cada uno de los eventos. (Articulo 9º). Eventos simultáneos Resolución 2569 de 1999. 4. ¿Cómo se establece la relación de causalidad de una enfermedad profesional? 1. La presencia de un factor de riesgo causal-ocupacional en el sitio de trabajo en que estuvo expuesto el trabajador. 2. La presencia de una enfermedad diagnosticada médicamente, relacionada causalmente con este factor de riesgo. 5. Cuáles son los criterios para determinar que el origen de una enfermedad es común? 1. Será de origen común cuando no exista relación de causa efecto entre los factores de riesgo presentes en el sitio de trabajo, actual o anteriores, con la enfermedad diagnosticada. 2. Que en el examen médico preocupacional practicado por la empresa, se haya detectado y registrado el diagnóstico de la enfermedad en cuestión. 3. Que la exposición fue insuficiente para causar la enfermedad, de acuerdo con las mediciones ambientales o evaluaciones de indicadores biológicos específicos. 6. ¿A qué se refiere calificación de la pérdida de capacidad laboral? Es determinar el porcentaje de pérdida de la capacidad que tiene el individuo para desempeñar una labor, lo cual puede ser incapacidad permanente parcial o invalidez, en ambos casos como consecuencia conduce a un reconocimiento económico. El artículo 7° de la Ley 776/2002 estipula que “Todo afiliado al Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales a quien se le defina una incapacidad permanente parcial, tendrá derecho a que se le reconozca una indemnización en proporción al daño sufrido, a cargo de la entidad administradora de riesgos profesionales, en una suma no inferior a dos (2) salarios base de liquidación, ni superior a veinticuatro (24) veces su salario base de liquidación”. 7. ¿Cuál es el procedimiento o trámite para la calificación de pérdida de capacidad laboral?
  8. 8. TERMINADO EL TRATAMIENTO Y LA REHABILITACIÓN INTERESADO HACE SOLICITUD ESCRITA ARP CALIFICA JUNTA REGIONAL DE CALIFICACIÓN DE INVALIDEZ (JRCI) INTERESADO NO CONFORME SOLICITA RECURSO DE REPOSICIÓN JUNTA REGIONAL DE CALIFICACIÓN DE INVALIDEZ (JRCI) INTERESADO NO CONFORME SOLICITA RECURSO DE APELACIÓN JUNTA NACIONAL DE CALIFICACIÓN DE INVALIDEZ 5 días Reclamar a la ARP - 10 días enviar expediente 6 Días notificar 10 días. (motivos-pruebas) a la JRCI quienes envían automáticamente a la Junta INTERESADO NO CONFORME NO PROCEDE RECURSO DIRIME LA JUSTICIA LABORAL ORDINARIA 6 días: estudiar, evaluar y citar 30 días plazo para emitir concepto SEGUNDAINSTANCIA PRIMERAINSTANCIA PROCEDIMIENTO O TRÁMITE PARA LA CALIFICACIÓN DE PÉRDIDA DE CAPACIDAD LABORAL
  9. 9. En el caso de accidente de trabajo y enfermedad Profesional la entidades administradoras de riesgos profesionales llevarán a cabo el trámite de determinación de la incapacidad permanente parcial en primera instancia, y comunicarán su decisión en un término máximo de treinta (30) días, siempre y cuando se haya terminado el proceso de rehabilitación integral y/ o haya culminado el tiempo de incapacidad temporal según lo establecido en las normas vigentes. Es importante la expedición de certificación por parte de la IPS de terminación del proceso de rehabilitación, para acceder a la evaluación de la pérdida de capacidad laboral. Si el trabajador no está de acuerdo con la calificación podrá presentar su inconformidad dentro de los siguientes cinco (5) días a la notificación y su caso será calificado en segunda instancia por la junta Regional de Calificación de Invalidez. Los demás procedimientos aplican de acuerdo con el procedimiento de calificación de origen ya mencionado. Si la pérdida de capacidad es calificada entre el 5% y el 49.9%, tiene derecho a una indemnización, pero si es calificada con más del 50% tiene derecho a ser pensionada por invalidez de origen ocupacional. 8. ¿Qué es la fecha de estructuración o declaratoria de la pérdida de la capacidad laboral? Cuando se califica la pérdida de capacidad laboral se requiere establecer fecha de estructuración o declaratoria de la pérdida de la capacidad laboral. Es la fecha en que se genera en el individuo una pérdida en su capacidad laboral en forma permanente y definitiva. Para cualquier contingencia. (Artículo 3, decreto 917 de 1999 - Manual Único para la Calificación de la Invalidez. 9. ¿Qué es el dictamen de calificación? Para efectos de la calificación de la invalidez, los calificadores se orientarán por los requisitos y procedimientos establecidos en el decreto 917 de 1999 o Manual Único de calificación de invalidez para emitir un dictamen. El dictamen es entonces el documento que, con carácter probatorio, contiene el concepto experto que los calificadores emiten sobre el grado de la incapacidad permanente parcial, la invalidez o la muerte de un afiliado. El formato del dictamen fue establecido a través de la Resolución 01971 de 1999. 10. ¿Cuáles son los requisitos técnicos para emitir un dictamen de calificación? Ø Revisión de los hechos: Se revisa la información sobre situación que es objeto de evaluación, en la cual se relacionan los hechos ocurridos que dieron lugar al accidente, la enfermedad o la muerte, indicando las circunstancias de modo, tiempo y lugar dentro de las cuales sucedieron.
  10. 10. Ø Establecimiento del Diagnóstico clínico de carácter técnico- científico: Este diagnóstico se soporta en la historia clínica, la historia ocupacional y con las ayudas de diagnóstico requeridas de acuerdo con la especificidad del problema. Ø Determinar la pérdida de la capacidad laboral de manera integral: Mediante la cuantificación de deficiencia, discapacidades y minusvalías, explicadas más adelante. Ø Registro del dictamen: Se realiza en los formularios e instructivos que para ese efecto expide el Ministerio de la Protección Social. Actualmente el formato de dictamen utilizado por todas las instancias calificadoras fue adoptado a través de la Resolución 01971 de 1999. 11. Cuáles son los criterios para la calificación integral del estado de la pérdida de capacidad laboral? Se deben tener en cuenta la evaluación de los componentes funcionales a nivel biológico, psíquico y social del ser humano, entendidos en términos de las consecuencias de la enfermedad, el accidente o la edad. Estos son las deficiencias, las discapacidades y las minusvalías. 12. ¿Qué se entiende por deficiencia? Se entiende por deficiencia, toda pérdida o anormalidad de una estructura o función psicológica, fisiológica o anatómica, que pueden ser temporales o permanentes, entre las que se incluyen la existencia o aparición de una anomalía, defecto o pérdida producida en un miembro, órgano, tejido u otra estructura del cuerpo humano, así como también los sistemas propios de la función mental. Representa la exteriorización de un estado patológico y en principio refleja perturbaciones a nivel del órgano. 13. ¿Qué se entiende por discapacidad? Se entiende por Discapacidad toda restricción o ausencia de la capacidad de realizar una actividad en la forma o dentro del margen que se considera normal para un ser humano, producida por una deficiencia y se caracteriza por excesos o insuficiencias en el desempeño y comportamiento en una actividad normal o rutinaria, los cuales pueden ser temporales o permanentes, reversibles o irreversibles, y progresivos o regresivos. Representa la objetivación de la deficiencia y por tanto, refleja alteraciones al nivel de la persona. Las discapacidades que se evalúan son: de la conducta, de la comunicación, cuidado de la persona, locomoción, disposición del cuerpo, destreza y situación. 14. ¿Qué se entiende por minusvalía? Se entiende por Minusvalía toda situación desventajosa para un individuo determinado, consecuencia de una deficiencia o una discapacidad que lo limita o impide para el desempeño de un rol, que es normal en su caso en función de la edad, sexo, factores sociales, culturales y ocupacionales. Se caracteriza por la diferencia entre el rendimiento y las expectativas del individuo mismo o del
  11. 11. grupo al que pertenece. Representa la socialización de la deficiencia y su discapacidad por cuanto refleja las consecuencias culturales, sociales, económicas, ambientales y ocupacionales, que para el individuo se derivan de la presencia de las mismas y alteran su entorno. Las minusvalías son: de orientación, independencia física, desplazamiento, ocupacional, integración social, autosuficiencia económica, en función de la edad. 14. ¿Cuál es la distribución porcentual de los criterios para la calificación total de la invalidez? Para realizar la calificación integral de la invalidez, se otorga un puntaje a cada uno de los criterios, cuya sumatoria equivale al 100% del total de la pérdida de la capacidad laboral, dentro de los siguientes rangos máximos de puntaje: Deficiencia 50%, discapacidad 20% y minusvalía 30%. 16. ¿Qué contiene el formulario de dictamen para calificación de la pérdida de la capacidad laboral y determinación de invalidez? Ø Información general del dictamen. Ø Información general de la entidad calificadora. Ø Datos personales del calificado. Ø Antecedentes laborales del calificado. Ø Antecedentes de exposición laboral. Ø Fundamento de la calificación (relación de documentos probatorios). Ø Diagnóstico que motivó la consulta . Ø Exámenes e ínterconsultas pertinentes para calificar. Ø Descripción del dictamen: Descripción de deficiencias, discapacidades y minusvalías. Ø Porcentaje de pérdida de capacidad laboral. Ø Estado de pérdida de capacidad laboral: menor del 5%, incapacidad permanente parcial, invalidez. Ø Fecha de estructuración de la perdida de capacidad laboral. Ø Calificación de origen: Común o profesional. Ø Responsable de la calificación de origen. Ø Descripción de mecanismos para que los interesados puedan ejercer los recursos legales establecidos en las normas vigentes, con el objeto de garantizar una controversia objetiva de su contenido en caso de desacuerdo, tanto en lo substancial como en lo procedimental. BIBLIOGRAFÍA Decreto 1295 de 1994. Código Sustantivo del Trabajo En el artículo 201 del C.S.T. 18 enfermedades profesionales. En el artículo 202 C.S.T. se consagra la presunción de enfermedad profesional. Decreto 778 de 1987. Amplía y modifica la tabla de enfermedades profesionales de 18 a 40. Responsabilidad objetiva.
  12. 12. Presunción de legalidad Decreto 1832 de 1994. Tabla de enfermedades profesionales que se amplia a 42. Ley 962 de 08/07/2005 Por la cual se dictan disposiciones sobre racionalización de trámites y procedimientos administrativos de los organismos y entidades del estado y de los particulares que ejercen funciones públicas o prestan servicios públicos. Capítulo VII. De las regulaciones, procedimientos y trámites del sector de Protección Social: Artículo 52. Determinación de la pérdida de capacidad laboral y grado de invalidez, donde se modifica el artículo 41 de la Ley 100 de 1993. Decreto 917 de 1999. Manual Único de calificación de invalidez. Artículos del 1 al 9. Decreto 2463 de 2001. Por el cual se reglamenta la integración, financiación y funcionamiento de las Juntas de Calificación de Invalidez. Resolución 2569 de 1999. Articulo 9º. Eventos simultáneos: Comunicaciones del Ministerio de Protección SOCIAL: Respuesta a solicitud de información sobre suministro de información sobre los derechos a la cobertura por enfermedad profesional y sobre los términos y disposiciones en calificación de la pérdida de capacidad laboral, a la Señora de Ana Cristina Forigua Nova el 7 de abril de 2006 por parte del Dr. Juan Carlos Llano Rondón Director General de Riesgos Profesionales. Respuesta a derecho de petición sobre suministro de información relacionada con determinación de origen de accidente de trabajo el 31 de mayo de 2006 por el Dr. Jairo Enrique Lasso Director (E) de Riesgos Profesionales. Sentencia C-425/05. Referido a expediente D-5416. Demanda de inconstitucionalidad contra el Parágrafo 1° del artículo 1 de la Ley 776 de 2002, Magistrado ponente: Dr. Jaime Araujo Rentería. Revisión realizada por: Jeannette Durán Salazar Especialista en Salud Ocupacional y Magíster en educación.

