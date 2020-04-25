Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ROYAL CLEAN CHARAK RAY libra.charak@gmail.com
Online Business or e-business is any kind of business or commercial transaction that includes sharing information across t...
ROYAL-CLEAN SERVICES Is Offering Cleaning Services In india
ROYAL-CLEAN ROYAL-CLEAN is a cleaning powerhouse that focuses on providing cleaning solutions in Texas for clients in the ...
“At ROYAL-CLEAN , we believe that the intent of cleaning is not just to clean, but to feel happiness living within that pa...
Individuals looking for cleaning services in INDIA can find the same when they partner with ROYAL-CLEAN. The cleaning firm...
About ROYAL-CLEAN ROYAL-CLEAN is a renowned services company that’s known for its excellent cleaning services. The company...
CONCLUSION ROYAL-CLEAN has since its inception been known to offer some of the best commercial cleaning services in INDIA....
THANK YOU…
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ROYAL CLEAN SERVICES.

28 views

Published on

ROYAL CLEAN, CLEANING SERVICES, E- BUSINESS, E-CLEAN, E-WASH, E- COMMERCE, ONLINE BUSINESS, COMMERCIAL TRANSACTION, ABOUT ROYAL CLEAN, etc.

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

ROYAL CLEAN SERVICES.

  1. 1. ROYAL CLEAN CHARAK RAY libra.charak@gmail.com
  2. 2. Online Business or e-business is any kind of business or commercial transaction that includes sharing information across the internet. As low investment is required and it is convenient to form so it is profitable to start a business. Example: Uber, Amazon
  3. 3. ROYAL-CLEAN SERVICES Is Offering Cleaning Services In india
  4. 4. ROYAL-CLEAN ROYAL-CLEAN is a cleaning powerhouse that focuses on providing cleaning solutions in Texas for clients in the commercial and residential sectors. Founded to make a difference in the cleaning sector, the company has grown to be a trusted service provider associated with high-quality service delivery at affordable pricing. ROYAL-CLEAN Cleaning works on both large and small cleaning assignments, where they provide customized cleaning services. Their cleaning crew is good at handling varying cleaning demands, and through constant improvement of the company’s services, clients can rest assured that the firm will go beyond the typical norm to offer best-in-class cleaning solutions.
  5. 5. “At ROYAL-CLEAN , we believe that the intent of cleaning is not just to clean, but to feel happiness living within that particular environment. We know that cleanliness and happiness go hand-in-hand, and this is why we seek to ensure that we help you with the cleaning bit. While cleaning can be done in an easy way ,so that it can ever be as effective as a professional cleaning service. That said, having been in the cleaning business for a while now, we’ve mastered the art of excellent service delivery that we provide to all our clients. We utilize advanced and environment-friendly cleaning approaches, and we promise nothing short of brilliance when you seek our cleaning services.
  6. 6. Individuals looking for cleaning services in INDIA can find the same when they partner with ROYAL-CLEAN. The cleaning firm has been famed for its well- executed cleaning services that are suitable for clients in the residential and commercial segments. Among the services they offer include home cleaning, office cleaning, carpet cleaning, janitorial services, window cleaning, furniture cleaning, and much more. Carried out by their team of well-trained cleaners, ROYAL-CLEAN leaves no chances for errors and tardiness, making them the right company for anyone looking to get the best when it comes to cleaning.
  7. 7. About ROYAL-CLEAN ROYAL-CLEAN is a renowned services company that’s known for its excellent cleaning services. The company handles a variety of cleaning projects and is always ready to deliver quality cleaning services at all times.
  8. 8. CONCLUSION ROYAL-CLEAN has since its inception been known to offer some of the best commercial cleaning services in INDIA. The company’s commercial services cover a variety of areas such as post-construction cleanups, burnishing floor, janitorial services, power & pressure washing, office cleaning, floor stripping & waxing, etc. ROYAL-CLEAN works with commercial clients from all industries, with the objective always being satisfaction.
  9. 9. THANK YOU…

×