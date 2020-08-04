Power motivacion universidad de salamanca

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESTRATEGIAS de enseñanza y evaluación para mejorar la MOTIVACIÓN de los alumnos Carles Monereo Font Departamento de Psicol...
Motivos para motivar Concepciones dominantes sobre la motivación en la universidad La motivación desde el punto de vista d...
UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Motivos para motivar Alto absentismo y abandono Poco interés intrínseco d...
UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Concepciones dominantes “A la universidad motivado se viene…” “Querer es ...
UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Motivación desde la Psicología 1) FACTORES RELATIVOS A LOS PROPIOS ALUMNO...
UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Alumno motivado FACTOR VARIABLE EJEMPLO Finalidad del estudio Atribución ...
UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Contenido motivante FACTOR VARIABLE EJEMPLO Opcionalidad Agrupamiento Fun...
UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 FACTOR VARIABLE EJEMPLO Atribución del éxito Positivas Negativas Variable...
UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Métodos para motivar Alumno No relevancia personal Relevancia personal D ...
UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Métodos para motivar Reproducir/ Aprobar Comprender/ Resolver Fiscalizar/...
UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Dossier Apuntes ACTIVIDAD OPCIONAL: Obtención de notable a MH REALIZACIÓN...
UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Cooperación: ejemplo Grupo cooperativo ALUMNO 1 Lee Parafrasea Resume ALU...
UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Prácticas profesionales: Portafolio
UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Prácticas profesionales: Portafolio
UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Prácticas profesionales: Portafolio
UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Prácticas profesionales: Portafolio
UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Prácticas profesionales: Portafolio
UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Prácticas profesionales: Portafolio
UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Motivar el cambio docente Análisis de competencias profesionales a partir...
UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Documentación Monereo, C. y Pozo, J.L. (2003) La Universidad ante nueva c...
  1. 1. ESTRATEGIAS de enseñanza y evaluación para mejorar la MOTIVACIÓN de los alumnos Carles Monereo Font Departamento de Psicología Básica, Evolutiva y de la Educación Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona http://seneca.uab.es/monereo/ UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005
  2. 2. Motivos para motivar Concepciones dominantes sobre la motivación en la universidad La motivación desde el punto de vista de la Psicología Métodos para motivar a los alumnos universitarios Motivar el cambio docente UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 CONTENIDOS
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Motivos para motivar Alto absentismo y abandono Poco interés intrínseco de los estudiantes EEES requiere actividad autónoma del alumno La importancia de la clase presencial
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Concepciones dominantes “A la universidad motivado se viene…” “Querer es poder” “Aprender requiere esfuerzo y eso no es divertido” “Motivar supone bajar el nivel de exigencia” “Motivar significa dar toda la iniciativa al alumno”
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Motivación desde la Psicología 1) FACTORES RELATIVOS A LOS PROPIOS ALUMNOS (ALUMNO MOTIVADO) 2) FACTORES RELATIVOS A LA MATERIA (CONTENIDO MOTIVANTE) 3) FACTORES RELATIVOS AL PROFESOR (DOCENTE MOTIVADOR)
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Alumno motivado FACTOR VARIABLE EJEMPLO Finalidad del estudio Atribución del éxito Autoeficacia/ Autoconcepto Valor subjetivo materia Intrínseca Extrínseca Aprender, disfrutar... Aprobar, trabajar... Aspectos controlables Aspectos incontrolables Expectativas positivas Expectativas negativas Relevancia asignatura Irrelevancia asignatura Esfuerzo, estrategias Inteligencia, suerte Persistencia Deserción Ajuste a metas No ajuste a metas
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Contenido motivante FACTOR VARIABLE EJEMPLO Opcionalidad Agrupamiento Funcionalidad y autenticidad Competencias en condiciones reales Conceptos en condiciones ficticias Problema profesional Problema académico Itinerarios alternativos Itinerario único Según nota deseada No elección Resolución Individual Resolución en equipo Distribución roles o funciones Lectura de textos
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 FACTOR VARIABLE EJEMPLO Atribución del éxito Positivas Negativas Variables personales Variables externas Preparación clases Esfuerzo, motivación alumnos Docente motivador Expectativas Mensajes relativos a sus posibilidades Mensajes relativos a sus limitaciones Interés e implicación Disfrutar enseñando Probar innovaciones Mal menorAguantar enseñando Función tutorial Apoyo y supervisión Fiscalización y sanción Explicitar condiciones evaluación Ocultar condiciones evaluación
  9. 9. UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Métodos para motivar Alumno No relevancia personal Relevancia personal D o c e n t e Fiscalizar/Sancionar Apoyar/Supervisar Contenido Auténtico Opcional Ficticio Obligatorio 1 2 3 4
  10. 10. UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Métodos para motivar Reproducir/ Aprobar Comprender/ Resolver Fiscalizar/Sancionar Profesional/ Opcional Académico/ Obligatorio Dossier Apuntes Apoyar/Supervisar Incidente s Prácticas profesionale s Análisis de casos Dramatizaciones Tareas cooperativa s Ejercicios académicos Simulacione s Lecturas con ejemplos
  11. 11. UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Dossier Apuntes ACTIVIDAD OPCIONAL: Obtención de notable a MH REALIZACIÓN GRUPAL: Entre 3 y 5 estudiantes SEGUIMIENTO: Entregas obligatorias; co-evaluación CRITERIOS: 1) ORGANIZACIÓN: Estructura del profesor vs personalizada 2) AMPLIACIÓN: Lecturas propuestas vs iniciativa propia 3) REFLEXIÓN: Descripción vs argumentación 4) ANOTACIÓN: Literal/Exhaustiva vs Personal/Selectiva SOPORTE: Libre (papel, webquest, power point, trivial...)
  12. 12. UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Cooperación: ejemplo Grupo cooperativo ALUMNO 1 Lee Parafrasea Resume ALUMNO 2 Identifica y comenta cuestiones ALUMNO 3ALUMNO 4 Responde cuestiones Anticipa y busca datos Artículos Cuestiones
  13. 13. UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Prácticas profesionales: Portafolio
  14. 14. UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Prácticas profesionales: Portafolio
  15. 15. UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Prácticas profesionales: Portafolio
  16. 16. UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Prácticas profesionales: Portafolio
  17. 17. UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Prácticas profesionales: Portafolio
  18. 18. UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Prácticas profesionales: Portafolio
  19. 19. UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Motivar el cambio docente Análisis de competencias profesionales a partir problemas prototípicos de la profesión Creación de unidades de innovación en cada centro. Favorecer la coordinación, el trabajo colegiado, la docencia compartida, etc. Programas de promoción de la calidad docente: -Ayudas a la investigación didáctica -Impacto para la promoción individual -Estímulos (reconocimiento, sabáticos, etc.)
  20. 20. UNIVERSIDAD DE SALAMANCA 18 de noviembre de 2005 Documentación Monereo, C. y Pozo, J.L. (2003) La Universidad ante nueva cultura educativa. Barcelona Síntesis/ICE UAB. Huertas, J.A. (1997) Motivación y aprendizaje. Buenos Aires: Aiqué. González, A. (2005), Motivación académica. Madrid: Pirámide.

