Payroll accounting service - Liberte consulting

You need to have appropriate HR management in your own company. In order to keep the workers with you, they will not have the time for the special tasks that you need to do. Liberte Consulting provides you with human resource consultancy that takes care of all the work required for proper management of employees.



Reach us now

Address: 160 Robinson Road, #04-09 SBF Centre, Singapore 068914

Phone: +65 6909 2084

Email: enquiry@liberteconsulting.com.sg

Website:https://www.liberteconsulting.com.sg/



