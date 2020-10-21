Successfully reported this slideshow.
Liberte Consulting Pte Ltd
About us •Liberte consulting is a top-notch company providing HR consultancy and outsourcing services to various businesse...
Why Choose us for Payroll Outsourcing No fixed overheads No fixed commitments Instant access to expertise Reliability....
Pros of Payroll Outsourcing •Enhanced Confidentiality •Access to Expertise • Non-Reliance •Improved Processes •Reduced Exp...
HR Management The human resource services offered by many organisations deal with the basics of creating value, the value ...
Add: 160 Robinson Road, #04-09 SBF Centre, Singapore 068914 Phone: +65 6909 2084 Email: enquiry@liberteconsulting.com.sg Website: https://www.liberteconsulting.com.sg/
You need to have appropriate HR management in your own company. In order to keep the workers with you, they will not have the time for the special tasks that you need to do. Liberte Consulting provides you with human resource consultancy that takes care of all the work required for proper management of employees.

Reach us now
Address: 160 Robinson Road, #04-09 SBF Centre, Singapore 068914
Phone: +65 6909 2084
Email: enquiry@liberteconsulting.com.sg
Website:https://www.liberteconsulting.com.sg/

Published in: Business
Payroll accounting service - Liberte consulting

×