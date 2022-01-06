THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY

In order to monopoly the market, a brand must be creative in promoting itself. Nowadays there are many creative industries who reveal themselves in the past few years to be a better brand in the market. The term ‘creative industries’ describes businesses with creativity at their heart – for example design, music, publishing, architecture, film and video, crafts, visual arts, fashion, TV and radio, advertising, literature, computer games and the performing arts. The creative industries are critical to the sustainable development agenda. They stimulate innovation and diversification, are an important factor in the burgeoning services sector, support entrepreneurship, and contribute to cultural diversity. ---- Learn More from Our Website: https://liasidik.com Be sure to follow us: https://www.instagram.com/liasidik https://www.facebook.com/liasidik.branding https://twitter.com/liasidik Or contact our team via WhatsApp +62 89 659 108 869 If you have any additional questions, please leave a comment. Thank You!