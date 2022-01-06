Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE ELEMENTS OF EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION lia s. Associates THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY
THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY manajemen kreatif Tidak ada/kurang efektif-nya asosiasi pendukung ▪ Standarisasi kualitas ...
THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 1 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 2 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 3 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 4 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 5 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 6 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 7 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 8 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 9 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 10 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 11 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 12 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 13 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 14 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 15 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 16 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 17 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 18 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 19 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 20 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 21 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 22 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 23 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 24 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 25 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 26 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 27 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 28 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 29 THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY Slide 30
In order to monopoly the market, a brand must be creative in promoting itself. Nowadays there are many creative industries who reveal themselves in the past few years to be a better brand in the market.

The term ‘creative industries’ describes businesses with creativity at their heart – for example design, music, publishing, architecture, film and video, crafts, visual arts, fashion, TV and radio, advertising, literature, computer games and the performing arts.

The creative industries are critical to the sustainable development agenda. They stimulate innovation and diversification, are an important factor in the burgeoning services sector, support entrepreneurship, and contribute to cultural diversity.

----

Learn More from Our Website:
https://liasidik.com

Be sure to follow us:
https://www.instagram.com/liasidik
https://www.facebook.com/liasidik.branding
https://twitter.com/liasidik

Or contact our team via WhatsApp +62 89 659 108 869

If you have any additional questions, please leave a comment.
Thank You!

  THE ELEMENTS OF EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION lia s. Associates THE RISING OF CREATIVE INDUSTRY
In order to monopoly the market, a brand must be creative in promoting itself. Nowadays there are many creative industries who reveal themselves in the past few years to be a better brand in the market. The term 'creative industries' describes businesses with creativity at their heart – for example design, music, publishing, architecture, film and video, crafts, visual arts, fashion, TV and radio, advertising, literature, computer games and the performing arts. The creative industries are critical to the sustainable development agenda. They stimulate innovation and diversification, are an important factor in the burgeoning services sector, support entrepreneurship, and contribute to cultural diversity.

