103107204 梁嘉棠 銀髮族手遊商品開發

銀髮族手遊商品開發 期中簡報 班級：設計3B 姓名：梁嘉棠 學號： 103107204
資料搜集 台灣現在已漸漸步入高齡化社會，老年人口越來越多，為了幫助老人 能夠快速適應科技不斷變遷的現代社會，市場上已經出現許多專門設 計給銀髮族使用的產品，如一些APP的開發是專門為銀髮族設計簡單 清晰的操作介面，使銀髮族可輕鬆上手。
設計理念 很多退休後的銀髮族，在日常生活中較不常去思考複雜的問題，以致 於腦力漸漸退化，為了幫助他們的大腦能多思考，所以設計了結合益 智遊戲與過去的街機小蜜蜂所開發的APP遊戲，此遊戲的操作並不複 雜，利用遊戲吸引他們產生興趣，使他們能夠藉由遊...
操作流程 • 遊戲的玩法與街機小蜜蜂類似，但不需操控左右移動，而是藉由顏 色的變化做反應即可。 • 在操作上只需觸動位於螢幕下方的左右兩個按鍵，當遊戲開使時， 會出現目標物，目標物上會有一種顏色，玩家必須先由第一個按鈕 來挑選與目標物相同色，再...
草圖
