Historia clinica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE MACHALA Calidad, Pertinencia y Calidez FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS QUÍMICA Y DE LA SALUD CARRERA DE ENFERM...
Documentación sanitaria La documentación sanitaria es la información que se genera como consecuencia de la atención recibi...
enfermedad o control de salud en el que se atiende al paciente, ya sea en el hospital o en el centro de atención primaria,...
Fisiológicos: Alimentación (que come diariamente). Hábitos Tóxicos: Alcohol tipos de bebidas que consume, cantidad, bebe f...
4. Auscultación. Mediante la auscultación se escuchan ruidos que se generan en el organismo. Estos pueden ser soplos del c...
VALORACION: TORAX Debemos observar alteraciones y tipos de tórax, si existen alteraciones globales del tórax; paralítico, ...
VALORACION: ABDOMEN Inspección El vientre debe estar ampliamente descubierto y si es posible bien desnudo, para observar e...
La percusión del abdomen, en general, tiene mucho menos importancia que la palpación. Se realiza con el enfermo acostado b...
 Tobillo VALORACION AL PACIENTE QUIRURGICO PREOPERATORIA La valoración preoperatoria consiste en el proceso de valoración...
 Impresión general del enfermo.  Controles de signos vitales (pulso, temperatura, presión arterial, frecuencia respirato...
determinados síntomas (principales quejas expresadas por el paciente y confirmadas por el médico) consulta en determinado ...
7. Funciones cognitivas superiores: memoria, capacidad para concentrar la atención, capacidad para evaluar adecuadamente l...
(Celsius) y 99 °F equivalentes a 37.2 °C en un adulto sano. La temperatura corporal de una persona puede medirse de cualqu...
El pulso es una medición de la frecuencia cardíaca, es decir, la cantidad de veces que el corazón late por minuto. A medid...
Presión arterial La presión arterial, medida con un tensiómetro y un estetoscopio por una enfermera u otro proveedor de at...
● sin moverse, apoye su brazo sobre una mesa o superficie dura que se encuentre a la altura de su corazón; ● envuelva el b...
Trabajos citados 1. Collazo E. La historia clínica en los procesos quirúrgicos. Aspectos bioéticos y fundamentos deontológ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Historia clinica

34 views

Published on

DOCUMENTACIÓN SANITARIA Y TÉCNICAS DE VALORACIÓN DEL PACIENTE QUIRÚRGICO

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Historia clinica

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE MACHALA Calidad, Pertinencia y Calidez FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS QUÍMICA Y DE LA SALUD CARRERA DE ENFERMERÍA CUARTO SEMESTRE – PARALELO B SECCIÓN VESPERTINA ENFERMERIA CLINICO QUIRURGICO I TRABAJO DE INVESTIGACION TEMA DOCUMENTACIÓN SANITARIA Y TÉCNICAS DE VALORACIÓN DEL PACIENTE QUIRÚRGICO ESTUDIANTES EVELYN JAMILETH CEDILLO NUGRA MONICA SHAKIRA CHAMBA ENCALADA MERY YESSENIA JIMA URGILES RICHARD ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ MONTALVO DOCENTE : LIC. SALVATIERRA AVILA LINDA YOVANA, MGS. MACHALA - EL ORO – ECUADOR 2020 – D2
  2. 2. Documentación sanitaria La documentación sanitaria es la información que se genera como consecuencia de la atención recibida en atención primaria, especializada o en otros niveles. Es la combinación de un soporte y la información que este contiene. Hoy en día, en el ámbito de la sanidad, la información y documentación sanitaria se ha convertido en algo de gran relevancia e importancia. La historia clínica es el conjunto de documentos relativos al proceso de asistencia y estado de salud de una persona realizado por un profesional sanitario. Debe contener los antecedentes, la evolución del paciente y las pruebas a las que se le haya sometido. (1) Involucra toda aquella información documentada que se genera de la atención de salud recibida por el paciente, ya sea a nivel primario, especializado u otros. Esta información se puede dividir en dos tipos: la documentación clínica, que es aquella vinculada con la salud del paciente; y la no clínica, que es necesaria para la atención, pero no está relacionada con información sanitaria. (2) HISTORIA CLÍNICA Historia clínica es el conjunto de documentos y registros informáticos que contiene de forma clara y concisa los datos, valoraciones e informaciones generadas en cada uno de los procesos asistenciales a que se somete a un paciente y en los que se recoge su estado de salud, su evolución clínica y la atención recibida. El objetivo de la historia es facilitar la asistencia sanitaria a través de la información actual y de la información recuperada de procesos asistenciales previos. Puede elaborarse en cualquier soporte documental, aunque se prefiere el soporte electrónico. La historia clínica se origina con el primer episodio de
  3. 3. enfermedad o control de salud en el que se atiende al paciente, ya sea en el hospital o en el centro de atención primaria, o en un consultorio médico. La historia clínica está incluida dentro del campo de la semiología clínica. El registro de la historia clínica construye un documento principal en un sistema de información sanitario, imprescindible en su vertiente asistencial, administrativa, y además constituye el registro completo de la atención prestada al paciente durante su enfermedad, de lo que se deriva su trascendencia como documento legal. ESTRUCTURA ● Anamnesis: ● Datos personales ● Motivo de consulta ● Antecedente de enfermedad actual ● Antecedentes personales fisiológicos, patológicos, del medio, hábitos ● Antecedentes Heredo familiares Anamnesis: Es el interrogatorio acerca de las características de la enfermedad y de los antecedentes del paciente. Datos personales: Nombre, apellido, edad, sexo, estado civil, ocupación, etc. Brinda una orientación epidemiológica Motivo de consulta: “lo que el paciente dice”. Dar en pocas palabras una orientación sobre el sistema afectado. Ej. dolor de cabeza, vómitos, dolor de la pierna, etc. Antecedente de enfermedad actual: Breve resumen ordenado cronológicamente de los síntomas que refiere el paciente, comenzando con las primeras manifestaciones de la enfermedad. Anamnesis sistémica: son todos aquellos síntomas que el paciente puede haber presentado en un lapso de 30-90 días previos al motivo de consulta. Antecedentes personales:
  4. 4. Fisiológicos: Alimentación (que come diariamente). Hábitos Tóxicos: Alcohol tipos de bebidas que consume, cantidad, bebe frecuentemente u ocasionalmente, etc. Drogas (legales/ilegales) ¿A qué edad comenzó? ¿Que consume? Del medio:-Vivienda ¿cómo es su casa? ¿Cuenta con agua potable? Escolaridad: conocer el nivel de instrucción del paciente. Antecedentes heredo–familiares: Se incluyen los padres, hermanos e hijos. Debe preguntarse sobre su estado de salud o enfermedad. En caso de que se encuentren fallecidos, es importante preguntar la causa del deceso (3) TECNICAS DE VALORACION FISICA La valoración clínica es un proceso planificado, sistemático y continuo, que los profesionales de enfermería realizan mediante un pensamiento crítico para obtener y organizar la información necesaria al decidir el cuidado que se proporciona. 1. Inspección. Esta parte del examen físico comienza desde el momento que vemos al paciente por primera vez. Al principio la atención se centra en el aspecto general de la persona, su actitud, cómo se desenvuelve, cómo se comunica. Todo esto ocurre mientras se entabla elprimer contacto y luego mientras transcurre la conversación. Posteriormente, cuando se efectúa el examen físico, la observación se dirigirá a aspectos más específicos. 2. Palpación. Usando nuestras manos, haciendo con nuestros dedos, palpando con delicadeza, tenemos la posibilidad de captar una gran cantidad de información: la suavidad de la piel, su humedad y untuosidad, la temperatura, lo blanda o dura que pueda ser una superficie, si se desencadena dolor con la presión que ejercen nuestros dedos, si se palpa algo que se puede delimitar. 3. Percusión. Percutir es dar golpes. Estos a su vez producen sonidos que son audibles y vibraciones que son palpables. Los sonidos pueden ser de distinta intensidad, frecuencia, duración y timbre. La frecuencia o tono) se refiere al número de vibraciones por segundo y determina si un sonido es más agudo o es más grave. El timbre es lo que permite diferenciar la procedencia de un sonido.
  5. 5. 4. Auscultación. Mediante la auscultación se escuchan ruidos que se generan en el organismo. Estos pueden ser soplos del corazón o de diversas arterias, ruidos que provienen del intestino, y una gama de sonidos que se identifican en la auscultación pulmonar. (4) VALORACIÓN: CRÁNEO Y CARA Fijarse en la estructura y simetría, distribución del pelo, cicatrices y bultos. Palpar toda la superficie buscando lesiones, bultos o puntos dolorosos. Cráneo Inspeccionar y palpar el cráneo y cuero cabelludo sin alteraciones: Localizar los senos frontales y maxilares, articulaciones, temporomandibular, parótida. Cara Ojos: Inspeccionar y palpar los parpados, inspeccionar las pupilas, valorar los movimientos oculares. Oídos: Localizar y valorar las estructuras externas del oído. Inspeccionar la zona auricular. Pruebas especiales auditivas. Nariz: Inspeccionar la región nasal. Pruebas especiales nasales Boca: Inspeccionar la región bucal. Valorar los labios. Inspeccionar los dientes, encía y lengua. Inspeccionar mejillas, el fondo de la boca. Cuello: Inspeccionar el Cuello. Valorar las estructuras del cuello. Localizar y palpar la glándula tiroidea, músculo esternocleidomastoideo. Valorar la zona clavicular. Valorar la movilidad del cuello. Localizar y examinar la vena yugular externa. Localizar y palpar la arteria carótida.
  6. 6. VALORACION: TORAX Debemos observar alteraciones y tipos de tórax, si existen alteraciones globales del tórax; paralítico, enfisematoso, raquítico, infundibuliforme, etc. Alteraciones parciales del tórax: abovedamientos o depresiones de un hemitorax. Debemos explorar igualmente las mamas. En la inspección si son simétricas, características de la piel de las mismas, así como cualquier alteración que exista tanto en el pezón, como en la areola. A la palpación debemos dividir en 4 cuadrantes: superior externo, superior interno, inferior interno e inferior externo. Debemos tener presente que conjuntamente con la palpación de las mamas, debemos hacerlo también en las regiones axilares buscando la presencia de adenopatías. La sonoridad a la percusión son obtenidos de tres tipos: el primero, corresponde al claro pulmonar. El segundo, corresponde a la matidez, el cual es resultado de percutir sobre el hígado y el corazón, por último, el sonido timpánico el cual se genera al percutir el estómago. Por ultimo la sonoridad a la percusión puede estar disminuida y como ejemplos de enfermedad tenemos la condensación pulmonar y el derrame pleural; cuando la sonoridad está incrementada debemos descartar la presencia de enfisema y neumotórax Puede estar disminuida y como ejemplos de enfermedad tenemos la condensación pulmonar y el derrame pleural; cuando la sonoridad está incrementada debemos descartar la presencia de enfisema y neumotórax. La auscultación es la última fase de la exploración física del tórax. Ésta se realiza con el estetoscopio, el cual es una herramienta muy útil para estudiar las características del sonido respiratorio y poder clasificarlo en normal y anormal. Al igual que para las otras técnicas de exploración, la auscultación se debe realizar en forma sistemática y comparativa, para ello es necesario recordar las líneas y regiones del tórax. Los ruidos se auscultan en las superficies anterior, lateral y posterior del tórax. Mediante este método se determinaran características del sonido respiratorio: soplos, estertores, resonancia vocal. (5)
  7. 7. VALORACION: ABDOMEN Inspección El vientre debe estar ampliamente descubierto y si es posible bien desnudo, para observar el abdomen en sus relaciones con las regiones vecinas, pero se deben tapar el pecho y las regiones inguinales, mientras no se estén examinando estas, para evitar molestias y respetar el pudor. En ocasiones, también se debe realizar la inspección abdominal con el sujeto de pie y quizás, en oportunidades particulares, en posición sentada u otras especiales. El abdomen debe ser observado de frente y de perfil, para ello se aprovechan todos los ángulos o incidencias de los rayos luminosos sobre la superficie abdominal. El examinador debe realizar la observación, de pie, si el sujeto se acuesta en mesa alta; sentado, si este se acuesta en cama baja. Palpación En el abdomen, la palpación es de suma importancia, porque son muchos y muy útiles los síntomas objetivos que se pueden recoger. A su vez, no es nada fácil, pues todo depende de la habilidad manual del explorador y su preparación (talento y razonamiento) para interpretar las sensaciones percibidas. Auscultación Se realiza para identificar los ruidos normales y patológicos del abdomen. Se aprovecha la misma posición acostada en que se encuentra el sujeto. Se podrá realizar la auscultación inmediata (casi desechada) y la mediata,bien con el estetoscopio simple, de tipo obstétrico, o con el estetoscopio biauricular, de uso común.Oiga los ruidos intestinales (hidroaéreos) con el diafragma del estetoscopio. No es necesario oír en cada cuadrante, si el tono y la frecuencia son normales. Percusión
  8. 8. La percusión del abdomen, en general, tiene mucho menos importancia que la palpación. Se realiza con el enfermo acostado boca arriba y por excepción, en otras posiciones. Con la percusión se trata de identificar los distintos sonidos abdominales, los que dependen normalmente de la naturaleza más o menos só1ida de las vísceras intraabdominales. La técnica seguida es la de Gerhardto dígito-digital. Los golpes de percusión se difunden fácilmente en el abdomen, por tanto, se aconseja que se realicen con extrema suavidad VALORACIÓN DE LAS EXTREMIDADES SUPERIORES Se evaluará en las extremidades superiores: -Simetría; -Deformidades; -Atrofia; -Edema; -Desarrollo muscular y esquelético; -Color de la piel; -Las manos (estas pueden presentarse como las más lesionadas.)  Hombro  Codo  Muñeca  Mano VALORACION DE LAS EXTREMIDADES INFERIORES Inspeccionar el tamaño, la forma, la simetría y los temblores en ambas extremidades. Examinar la temperatura, el color y la pigmentación de la piel, si hay cicatrices, tatuajes, hematomas, contusiones, erupciones cutáneas, si hay presencia de ulceraciones, de inflamación, y la localización de edemas.  Rodilla  Pie
  9. 9.  Tobillo VALORACION AL PACIENTE QUIRURGICO PREOPERATORIA La valoración preoperatoria consiste en el proceso de valoración clínica y paraclínica que precede a una cirugía. Esta evaluación considera la información obtenida de múltiples maneras como la historia clínica, incluyendo la anamnesis y el examen físico entre otros. A partir de esta valoración se seleccionan además los diferentes exámenes complementarios, si correspondieren, así como las eventuales interconsultas con otros especialistas. La consulta preoperatoria debe identificar las pruebas diagnósticas y las estrategias de tratamiento que optimicen el cuidado del paciente, provean información acerca del riesgo a corto y largo plazo y eviten estudios innecesarios. (6) Examen físico  Peso y talla  Signos vitales, presión arterial, pulso, frecuencia respiratoria.  Examen cardiovascular  Examen pleuro-pulmonar  Examen físico detallado de la zona en la cual se desarrollará la cirugía (cirugías previas, cicatrices, infección loco regional, etc) VALORACION POSTOPERATORIA Es el período que transcurre entre el final de una operación y la completa recuperación del paciente, o la recuperación parcial del mismo, con secuelas. Postoperatorio comprende un tiempo fundamental del acto quirúrgico en el cual se produce la recuperación del paciente y el cirujano debe prestar especial atención a la aparición de complicaciones y a su pesquisa precoz. La mayor parte de las infecciones postoperatorias se producen por contaminación en el momento de la cirugía, a través de las vías respiratorias durante la anestesia o por cánulas y catéteres que se colocan en el block quirúrgico. Control clínico:
  10. 10.  Impresión general del enfermo.  Controles de signos vitales (pulso, temperatura, presión arterial, frecuencia respiratoria y diuresis).  Control cardiovascular.  Control respiratorio y pleuropulmonar.  Control abdominal.  Inspección de la herida operatoria.  Control de los miembros inferiores. Deambulación.  Control de drenajes externos (sondas, etc.)  El control paraclínico puede incluir:  Exámenes de laboratorio  Exámenes imagenológicos  Interconsultas  Alta ESTADO MENTAL Evaluación del estado mental El examen del estado mental comprende: la observación del paciente, la entrevista al paciente, la entrevista con los familiares o las personas de su entorno, así como los resultados de las exploraciones complementarias. Requieren evaluación:  Amenaza de suicidio, así como de conductas agresivas contra sí mismo o el entorno  Presencia de síntomas y síndromes psicopatológicos  Asociación de trastornos psiquiátricos con trastornos somáticos, con efectos colaterales de los medicamentos o con intoxicaciones y síndromes de abstinencia. Simultáneamente es necesario adoptar intervenciones terapéuticas de apoyo, así como garantizar la seguridad del paciente y de otras personas relacionadas, inclusive con la aplicación de medidas directas de coerción. El objetivo del examen del estado mental básico es establecer por qué determinado paciente (trastornos psiquiátricos previos, la personalidad, su situación existencial) con
  11. 11. determinados síntomas (principales quejas expresadas por el paciente y confirmadas por el médico) consulta en determinado momento (factores liberadores: psicológicos, sociales, interpersonales, existenciales, somáticos, substancias psicoactivas, etc.). Evaluación básica del estado mental El examen del paciente con síntomas agudos de problemas psiquiátricos se debe iniciar con la evaluación del estado de conciencia, debido a que sus trastornos (cuantitativos y cualitativos) tienen frecuentemente una causa somática (infecciones, trastornos del equilibrio ácido-básico o de los electrólitos, intoxicaciones, síndromes de abstinencia). La evaluación contempla las siguientes cuestiones (7) 1. Estado de conciencia:  Trastornos cuantitativos: reacción alterada a los estímulos  Trastornos cualitativos: orientación alterada (si el paciente no sabe quién es o dónde se encuentra y si está bien orientado en el tiempo). 2. Aspecto general y conducta: evaluación del impulso psicomotor y del funcionamiento de la voluntad: agitación, estupor, estereotipias (repetición casi idéntica de patrones conductuales), actos compulsivos, actos impulsivos. 3. Actitud frente al propio estado mental: conciencia de enfermedad, criticismo, disposición de colaborar con el médico. 4. Estado emocional. Evaluación de:  Ansiedad, miedo, inquietud, tensión  Ánimo  Adecuación de las emociones a las situaciones. 5. Pensamiento:  Trastornos formales del pensamiento: aceleración o enlentecimiento de su velocidad, bloqueo, fuga de ideas, aumento del contenido de ideas, pensamiento disgregado o incoherente, neologismos  Trastornos del contenido del pensamiento: ideas delirantes, delirios →más adelante. 6. Percepción: alucinaciones (percepción de estímulos inexistentes), ilusiones (percepciones deformadas de estímulos existentes).
  12. 12. 7. Funciones cognitivas superiores: memoria, capacidad para concentrar la atención, capacidad para evaluar adecuadamente la realidad, para desarrollar el pensamiento abstracto y la autorreflexión, así como capacidad para controlar los impulsos propios (agresivos, sexuales). 8. Presencia o ausencia de fenómenos psicóticos: debe concluir el examen del estado mental. Alguna información importante que se obtiene de las personas con estos trastornos puede estar deformada debido a la presencia de trastornos en la percepción de la realidad y en la percepción de la propia identidad, por ello puede resultar útil la entrevista de las personas cercanas al paciente. En caso de intranquilidad y agresividad el manejo es distinto al recomendado en personas sin alteraciones psicóticas. Los síntomas psicóticos más importantes son:  Alucinaciones  Ideas delirantes y delirios (trastornos del pensamiento)  Actitud delirante: disposición favorable al pensamiento delirante  Interpretación delirante de la realidad: explicación delirante de ciertos acontecimientos reales  Síntomas catatónicos: a) hipocinéticos: trastornos de la motilidad en forma de inhibición de los movimientos o de su "congelación" inmóvil b) hipercinéticos: aumento de la motilidad o agitación motora desorganizada. SIGNOS VITALES Los signos vitales son mediciones de las funciones más básicas del cuerpo. Los cuatro signos vitales principales que monitorizan de forma rutinaria los profesionales médicos y proveedores de atención médica son los siguientes: Temperatura corporal La temperatura normal del cuerpo varía según el sexo, la actividad reciente, el consumo de alimentos y líquidos, la hora del día y, en las mujeres, la etapa del ciclo menstrual. La temperatura corporal normal puede variar entre 97.8 °F (Fahrenheit) equivalentes a 36.5 °C
  13. 13. (Celsius) y 99 °F equivalentes a 37.2 °C en un adulto sano. La temperatura corporal de una persona puede medirse de cualquiera de las siguientes maneras: ● En la boca. La temperatura se puede tomar en la boca con un termómetro clásico o con un termómetro digital que utiliza una sonda electrónica para medir la temperatura corporal. ● En el recto. La temperatura que se toma por vía rectal (con un termómetro de vidrio o digital) tiende a ser entre 0,5 y 0,7 °F más alta que cuando se toma por vía oral. ● En la axila. Se puede tomar la temperatura debajo del brazo con un termómetro de vidrio o digital. La temperatura que se toma en esta zona suele ser entre 0,3 y 0.4 °F más baja que la que se toma por vía oral. ● En la oreja. Un termómetro especial puede medir rápidamente la temperatura del tímpano para reflejar la temperatura central del cuerpo (la temperatura de los órganos internos). Pulso
  14. 14. El pulso es una medición de la frecuencia cardíaca, es decir, la cantidad de veces que el corazón late por minuto. A medida que el corazón impulsa la sangre a través de las arterias, las arterias se expanden y se contraen con el flujo sanguíneo. Al tomar el pulso no solo se mide la frecuencia cardíaca, sino que también puede indicar: ● El ritmo cardíaco ● La fuerza del pulso El pulso normal de los adultos sanos oscila entre los 60 y 100 latidos por minuto. El pulso puede fluctuar y aumentar con el ejercicio, las enfermedades, las lesiones y las emociones. Las mujeres mayores de 12 años, en general, tienden a tener el pulso más rápido que los hombres. Frecuencia respiratoria La frecuencia respiratoria es la cantidad de respiraciones que una persona hace por minuto. La frecuencia se mide por lo general cuando una persona está en reposo y consiste simplemente en contar la cantidad de respiraciones durante un minuto cada vez que se eleva el pecho. La frecuencia respiratoria puede aumentar con la fiebre, las enfermedades y otras afecciones médicas. Cuando se miden las respiraciones, es importante tener en cuenta también si la persona tiene dificultades para respirar. La frecuencia respiratoria normal de un adulto que esté en reposo oscila entre 12 y 16 respiraciones por minuto.
  15. 15. Presión arterial La presión arterial, medida con un tensiómetro y un estetoscopio por una enfermera u otro proveedor de atención médica, es la fuerza que ejerce la sangre contra las paredes de las arterias. Cada vez que el corazón late, bombea sangre hacia las arterias, lo que produce una presión sanguínea más alta cuando el corazón se contrae. No puede tomarse su propia presión arterial a menos que utilice un tensiómetro electrónico. Los tensiómetros electrónicos también pueden medir el ritmo cardíaco o el pulso. Cuando se mide la presión arterial se registran dos números. El número más elevado, la presión sistólica, es la presión dentro de la arteria cuando el corazón se contrae y bombea sangre a través del cuerpo; mientras que el número más bajo, la presión diastólica, es la presión dentro de la arteria cuando el corazón está en reposo y llenándose con sangre. Tanto la presión sistólica como la diastólica se registran en "mm de Hg" (milímetros de mercurio). Este registro representa cuán alto la presión sanguínea eleva la columna de mercurio en un tensiómetro antiguo (como el manómetro o el esfigmomanómetro de mercurio). Hoy en día, es más probable que el consultorio de su médico esté equipado con un simple tensiómetro para esta medición. (8) Antes de medirse la presión arterial: ● descanse durante tres a cinco minutos sin hablar antes de tomarse la presión; ● siéntese en una silla cómoda, con la espalda apoyada y sin cruzar las piernas ni los tobillos;
  16. 16. ● sin moverse, apoye su brazo sobre una mesa o superficie dura que se encuentre a la altura de su corazón; ● envuelva el brazalete suave y cómodamente alrededor de la parte superior de su brazo. El brazalete debe tener el tamaño necesario para ajustarse suavemente pero dejando suficiente espacio para que un dedo se deslice debajo de este; ● asegúrese de que el borde inferior del brazalete se encuentre al menos una pulgada por encima del pliegue del codo.
  17. 17. Trabajos citados 1. Collazo E. La historia clínica en los procesos quirúrgicos. Aspectos bioéticos y fundamentos deontológicos. Cirugia española. 2008 Noviembre; LXXXIV(5). 2. Maldonado N. Coordinación Zonal de Salud 6. [Online].; 2015 [cited 2021 Enero 10. Available from: file:///C:/Users/Intel/Documents/Downloads/MANUAL-DE- HISTORIA-CLINICA.pdf. 3. Rodriguez P. Principios técnicos para realizar la anamnesis en el paciente adulto. Revista Cubana de Medicina General Integral. 2001 Julio- Agosto; XV(4). 4. Cruz L. Significado de la valoración clínica en estudiantes de licenciatura en enfermería: Una costumbre. Enfermería universitaria. 2018 Enero- Marzo; XV(1). 5. Báez R, Monraz S, Castillo P, Rumbo U. La exploración del tórax: una guía para descifrar sus mensajes. Revista de la Facultad de Medicina (México). 2016 Noviembre- Diciembre|; LIX(6). 6. Contreras M, Rodríguez N, Gavidia C. La evaluación médica preoperatoria como estrategia de atención integral en salud. Revista Latinoamericana de Hipertensión. 2003; 3(3). 7. Villarroel J. IMPACTO EN LA SALUD MENTAL DE LA(DEL) ENFERMERA(O) QUE OTORGA CUIDADOS EN SITUACIONES ESTRESANTES. Ciencia y Enfermeria. 2015 Abril; XXI(1). 8. Semiología de los signos vitales: Una mirada novedosa a un problema vigente. Archivos de Medicina. 2012 Julio- Diciembre.

×