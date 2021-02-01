2 informe de farmacologia citostaticos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE MACHALA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS QUÍMICAS Y DE LA SALUD CARRERA DE ENFERMERÍA INFORME GRUPAL TEMA: ANTI...
CITOSTÁTICOS PREPARACIÓN Y ADMINISTRACIÓN DE CITOSTÁTICOS Las características carcinogénicas, mutagénicas y teratogénicas ...
 Toxicidad no hematológica Afecta a diferentes sistemas, las náuseas y los vómitos son los principales problemas que requ...
En función de su efecto sobre el tejido subcutáneo se clasifican en: poco irritantes (no originan daño), irritantes (produ...
5. Retirar la vía de administración y elevar durante 48 h la extremidad donde se ha producido la extravasación, a nivel su...
PROCESO DE ATENCIÓN EN ENFERMERÍA CITOSTÁTICOS VALORACIÓN INTERVENCIÓN EDUCACIÓN AL PACIENTE/ FAMILIA EVALUACIÓN  Valorar...
 Interrogar al paciente sobre la existencia de infecciones intercurrentes (estados  gripales, por ejemplo).  Indagar so...
ADMINISTRACION SEGURA DE ANTINEOPLASICOS Los fármacos antineoplásicos son una modalidad de tratamiento contra el cáncer; d...
ERRORES DE MEDICACIÓN RELACIONADOS CON FÁRMACOS ANTINEOPLÁSICOS. Se entiende por error de medicación en el tratamiento con...
Podemos administrar dosis menores debido a:  Confusión en las unidades de medida.  Intercambio de dosis entre dos medica...
 Falta de conocimientos y/o experiencia del personal.  Errores humanos. Favorecidos por la escasez de recursos humanos, ...
este proceso ha de estar aprobado institucionalmente y ha de orientarse para la prevención de errores.  En cada fase del ...
REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS 1. Castells-Molina S, Hernández-Pérez M. Farmacología en enfermería. 3ra Edición. España. 2012....
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE MACHALA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS QUÍMICAS Y DE LA SALUD CARRERA DE ENFERMERÍA INFORME GRUPAL TEMA: ANTINEOPLASICOS CITOSTÁTICOS PREPARACIÓN Y ADMINISTRACIÓN SEGURA ASIGNATURA: FARMACOLOGÍA CLÍNICA ESTUDIANTES: BATALLAS MOROCHO CÉSAR GABRIEL CAMACHO LALANGUI KELVIN STEVEN ESPINOZA ALBÁN VALERIA ESTEFANÍA JIMA URGILES MERY JESSENIA LALANGUI BUSTAMANTE HEIDY JAMILETH REINOSO MIRANDA MARIA GUADALUPE DOCENTE: DRA. BÁRBARA SD BETANCOURT QUINTERO, MGS CURSO: CUARTO SEMESTRE “B” AÑO LECTIVO: 2020 – D2
  2. 2. CITOSTÁTICOS PREPARACIÓN Y ADMINISTRACIÓN DE CITOSTÁTICOS Las características carcinogénicas, mutagénicas y teratogénicas de los citostáticos conllevan un riesgo inherente para el personal de enfermería, el paciente y el medio ambiente. Se requiere, por tanto, una especial precaución en su preparación. Para garantizar la seguridad se necesita básicamente un área aislada, una cabina de flujo laminar vertical de clase IIB, guantes, bata, mascarilla y gorro, también se dispondrá de filtros o agujas de venteo y jeringas luer-lock. Todo esto irá acompañado de estrictas condiciones de trabajo para mantener la asepsia durante la reconstitución y dilución. La administración se deberá realizar bajo medidas de protección (guantes y bata) y los sistemas de infusión purgarse previamente con suero limpio, sin fármaco, para evitar salpicaduras y contaminación. Las excretas de los pacientes tratados con citostáticos pueden contener restos de los mismos; por tanto, deberán manipularse con guantes y eliminadas con abundante agua y lejía, a través del inodoro (1). TOXICIDAD Y TERAPIA DE SOPORTE La mayoría de los fármacos antineoplásicos no actúan de forma selectiva sobre las células tumorales, lo que explica su toxicidad en diferentes sistemas y órganos y requieren terapia de soporte para su prevención y tratamiento. La toxicidad podemos dividirla en dos grandes grupos: toxicidad hematológica y no hematológica (1).  Toxicidad hematológica Afecta a diferentes líneas celulares de la médula ósea o de la sangre periférica, e incluye básicamente leucopenia, neutropenia, linfopenia, plaquetopenia y anemia. El paciente oncohematológico es susceptible de presentar infecciones que pondrían en peligro su vida, por lo que es fundamental su prevención o tratamiento temprano con antibioterapia. El filgrastim y el pegfilgrastim son fármacos estimuladores de colonias de granulocitos que disminuyen el período de neutropenia o evitan su aparición. La anemia puede aparecer algunas semanas después de la administración de quimioterapia y puede tratarse o prevenirse con eritropoyetina y darbepoetina.
  3. 3.  Toxicidad no hematológica Afecta a diferentes sistemas, las náuseas y los vómitos son los principales problemas que requieren un tratamiento antiemético adecuado para su control. La elección del tratamiento antiemético dependerá del grupo al que pertenezca el antineoplásico, así como de la dosis administrada. Como antieméticos se emplean fármacos antiserotoninérgicos (ondansetrón, granisetrón y tropisetrón), metoclopramida, corticoides (dexametasona, metilprednisolona) y un antagonista de receptores de neurocinina 1/sustancia P como el aprepitant. Como tratamiento complementario pueden utilizarse las fenotiacinas (clorpromazina), butirofenonas (haloperidol) y benzodiacepinas (lorazepam) (1). PREVENCIÓN Y TRATAMIENTO DE LAS EXTRAVASACIONES DE CITOSTÁTICOS La extravasación se define como la salida de líquido intravenoso hacia los tejidos adyacentes. Esto puede ser debido a factores intrínsecos del propio vaso o al desplazamiento de la cánula fuera de la vena.
  4. 4. En función de su efecto sobre el tejido subcutáneo se clasifican en: poco irritantes (no originan daño), irritantes (producen irritación local, quemazón o inflamación y escasa necrosis) y vesicantes (producen ulceración local y/o necrosis tisular). Para prevenir la extravasación se deben tomar las siguientes precauciones: 1. Utilizar una vía venosa central en pacientes politratados, con venas difíciles o más de seis ciclos, o perfusión continúa durante más de 24 h. 2. Advertir al enfermo de que cualquier dolor o sensación de quemazón en la zona de inyección debe ser comunicado de inmediato a la enfermera. 3. Comprobar que la vía está en perfecto estado antes de administrar el citostático, administrando al menos 15 ml de suero fisiológico. 4. En caso de tener que administrar varios citostáticos, el vesicante se inyectará en último lugar. La vía deberá lavarse con 10-20 ml de suero fisiológico después de la administración de cada citostático y antes del siguiente. 5. Comprobar regularmente que no hay extravasación. 6. Lavar posteriormente el sistema y la vena con 10- 20 ml de suero fisiológico. 7. En caso de duda consultar al médico o a la unidad de citostáticos (servicio de farmacia). Si se produce una extravasación, seguir los pasos siguientes: 1. Detener inmediatamente la administración, sin retirar la aguja e inmovilizar la extremidad. 2. Extraer 3-5 ml de sangre para eliminar parte del fármaco extravasado. 3. Si se produce una ampolla subcutánea, extraer líquido con una jeringa y aguja de insulina. 4. Aplicar medidas generales (infiltrar 50-100 mg de hidrocortisona y/o aplicar pomada de hidrocortisona al 1%) o el antídoto específico, según el citostático implicado.
  5. 5. 5. Retirar la vía de administración y elevar durante 48 h la extremidad donde se ha producido la extravasación, a nivel superior al corazón, para mejorar el retorno venoso. 6. No aplicar nunca presión ni vendajes sobre la zona afectada. 7. Avisar al médico responsable y en casos graves a un cirujano plástico (1).
  6. 6. PROCESO DE ATENCIÓN EN ENFERMERÍA CITOSTÁTICOS VALORACIÓN INTERVENCIÓN EDUCACIÓN AL PACIENTE/ FAMILIA EVALUACIÓN  Valorar la alteración de la percepción sensitiva o enfermedades vasculares periféricas del paciente.  Valorar el sitio de la punción  Los cambios de temperatura y presencia de frío  Las características de la piel en cuanto a: – Temperatura – Integridad – Presencia de edema – Cambios en la coloración – Presencia de hematomas, coloración violácea y eritema – Sensación de quemazón y ardor.  Verificar que se haya realizado control hematológico y de la función renal, para valorar si el paciente está apto para recibir el tratamiento.  Canalizar la vena seleccionada, si la vía a utilizar es la endovenosa.  Seguir estrictamente las normas de venopunción  No utilizar vías endovenosas ya existentes a no ser que se asegure previamente de su correcto funcionamiento y permeabilidad  Realizar una nueva punción venosa para estar seguros de la inserción correcta del catéter  Seleccionar cuidadosamente las venas distales, permite sucesivas punciones, más que las venas principales·  Evitar punciones en el área de la muñeca y los dedos.  Preparar el medicamento, cumpliendo con todas las normas de asepsia y antisepsia,  teniendo en cuenta que estos pacientes generalmente se encuentran  inmunodeprimidos.  Cumplir con todas las medidas de protección durante la preparación del medicamento.  Cambiar guantes y bata, en caso de derrame del medicamento y proceder a limpiar, según lo establecido para el producto.  Brindar toda la información sobre el tratamiento que el paciente o sus familiares necesiten o deseen saber.  Señalar los efectos adversos que pudieran aparecer a corto o largo plazo y que deben informar al médico.  Orientar que, durante la administración endovenosa, el paciente debe avisar si siente dolor o ardor en la zona de administración.  Alertar sobre la necesidad de no abandonar el tratamiento.  Evaluar la aparición de efectos adversos.  Verificar que se realicen los chequeos periódicos.  Vigilar el estado del paciente.  Analizar el plan de acciones de enfermería para el cuidado del paciente, según las alteraciones que se vayan presentando en el mismo (2) (3) (4).
  7. 7.  Interrogar al paciente sobre la existencia de infecciones intercurrentes (estados  gripales, por ejemplo).  Indagar sobre el conocimiento que tiene el paciente sobre su enfermedad y el  tratamiento que se le va a aplicar.  Evaluar estado de hidratación.  Brindar apoyo psicológico, preparando al paciente antes de comenzar el tratamiento.  Valorar dificultades para la vía de administración  Proteger de la luz los frascos que contengan medicamentos fotosensibles.  Administrar el medicamento a la dosis y horario establecidos.  Garantizar la permeabilidad de la vena canalizada, evitando así la extravasación del  medicamento y el daño tisular.  Administrar lentamente si se utiliza la vía endovenosa directa, evaluando la aparición de cualquier cambio en el paciente.  Mantener vigilancia sobre los parámetros vitales del paciente.  Preparar y administrar antieméticos, según indicación médica, manteniendo estrecha  vigilancia sobre el estado de hidratación del paciente en caso de vómitos.  Detener la administración del medicamento en caso de extravasación, sin retirar la aguja o trocar, extraer sangre para retirar parte del medicamento extravasado y, en caso de formación de ampolla, extraer la máxima cantidad de líquido de la misma.  Administrar de 100 a 200 cc de solución isotónica (suero salino fisiológico al 0,9 % o dextrosa al 5 %) al finalizar el tratamiento, con el objetivo de dejar la vena libre de restos de medicamento.  Retirar la aguja y presionar durante unos segundos el lugar de administración, al finalizar el tratamiento
  8. 8. ADMINISTRACION SEGURA DE ANTINEOPLASICOS Los fármacos antineoplásicos son una modalidad de tratamiento contra el cáncer; dichos tratamientos engloban una gran variedad de fármacos. Su objetivo es destruir las células que componen el tumor para así poder reducir la enfermedad. Aunque, habitualmente, se utilicen de igual forma los términos quimioterapia, cistostático-citotóxico y antineoplásico, es preferible que utilicemos el término ANTINEOPLÁSICO para referirnos a todos aquellos fármacos que se emplean, específicamente, en el tratamiento del cáncer (5). El tratamiento contra el cáncer entraña una importante complejidad debido a las siguientes causas:  Se manejan fármacos con un estrecho margen terapéutico.  Existen numerosos protocolos para tratar los distintos tipos de tumores más frecuentes.  Existen, de forma conjunta, protocolos de investigación con modificación de las dosis.  La dosis de un mismo fármaco varía cuando se utiliza para distintos tumores.  La dosis y el número de ciclos se determina de forma individualizada según las características del paciente y su estado.  Cuando el fármaco va a ser utilizado en uso compasivo, es decir, cuando el uso que le vamos a dar a dicho fármaco no es el establecido, la dosis que hay que utilizar no está claramente definida.  Los riesgos de errores de medicación se caracterizan por ser de gravedad, potencialmente, alta.  Las respuestas adversas son desproporcionadas en relación a cualquier otra familia de fármacos. Todas estas razones, unidas a la presión asistencial propia de la mayoría de los hospitales, hacen que se incremente el riesgo de cometer errores. Debido a que los medicamentos antineoplásicos se consideran medicamentos de alto riesgo, la prevención de errores durante su manejo es fundamental, ya que si son utilizados de forma incorrecta tienen una probabilidad muy elevada de producir un EA en el paciente.
  9. 9. ERRORES DE MEDICACIÓN RELACIONADOS CON FÁRMACOS ANTINEOPLÁSICOS. Se entiende por error de medicación en el tratamiento con antineoplásicos a cualquier error, potencial o real, en el que el antineoplásico o la medicación adyuvante se prescribe, transcribe, prepara, dispensa o administra a una dosis diferente a la apropiada para ese paciente, en una fecha incorrecta, por una vía incorrecta y/o con una técnica de administración incorrecta, incluyendo el vehículo, la duración, la velocidad, la concentración, la compatibilidad y la estabilidad en la solución, el orden de administración, o la propia técnica de administración. También, se incluye la omisión involuntaria de algún medicamento en la prescripción, transcripción y administración. 1. Error debido a dosis incorrecta. Los errores debido a una dosis incorrecta pueden ser de varios tipos, bien porque la dosis sea superior a la prescrita o bien porque sea inferior. 1.1 Dosis mayor: La consecuencia de administrar un exceso de dosis puede producir una toxicidad grave o incluso la muerte del paciente. Las causas más frecuentes de que esto ocurra suelen ser debido a una mala interpretación de los datos:  Confusión en las unidades de medida  Desplazamiento por error de una coma.  Intercambio de dosis entre dos medicamentos del mismo protocolo.  Aumento de ceros.  Frecuencia de administración errónea.  Administrar la dosis acumulada en vez de la diaria.  Administración de dosis extra. 1.2 Dosis menor: El hecho de utilizar un tratamiento antineoplásico de una intensidad inferior a la que requiere el paciente puede tener también consecuencias negativas ya que, en la mayoría de las ocasiones, la respuesta terapéutica va unida a la intensidad de la dosis administrada.
  10. 10. Podemos administrar dosis menores debido a:  Confusión en las unidades de medida.  Intercambio de dosis entre dos medicamentos de un mismo protocolo.  Omisión de ceros.  Frecuencia de administración errónea. 2. Error debido al mal uso del fármaco El mal uso de un fármaco puede deberse a que la técnica de administración no sea la correcta y esto comprometa la respuesta del fármaco o bien, porque se realice una dosificación incorrecta de la fluidoterapia asociada, hidratación, antieméticos, factores de crecimiento hematopoyéticos o corticoides. Un ejemplo de este tipo de error, sería la administración de cisplatino sin protección contra la luz, ya que es un fármaco fotosensible y, por lo tanto, dejaría de tener efecto (3). 3. Error por equivocación de paciente Es importantísimo identificar al paciente antes de administrarle ningún fármaco. A continuación se describe un ejemplo de un error de este tipo: En un hospital de día oncohematológico, un paciente fue llamado con nombre y apellidos para que fuera a la sala de tratamientos. Casualmente, acudió un paciente distinto que tenía los mismos apellidos y que estaba citado para revisión pero no para tratamiento. La enfermera confió en que era el paciente correcto y no comprobó de nuevo su identidad, verificó la medicación con la hoja de tratamiento y se lo administró. Tuvo que ser monitorizado. 4. Error por medicamento erróneo Este tipo de error puede producirse cuando existen dos fármacos antineoplásicos con nombres parecidos, es el caso del Cisplatino y el Carboplatino, el Carbotaxol y el Carboplatino, etc. El error se comete en farmacia a la hora de la preparación y en la planta se le administra al paciente sin comprobar antes si es el medicamento correcto. 5. Factores que facilitan los errores de medicamentos antineoplásicos La mayoría de los errores de medicación cometidos durante el manejo de fármacos antineoplásicos son debidos a:
  11. 11.  Falta de conocimientos y/o experiencia del personal.  Errores humanos. Favorecidos por la escasez de recursos humanos, el aumento de la actividad asistencial y la creciente complejidad del sistema.  Complejidad del circuito. La utilización de antineoplásicos implica a un gran número de profesionales desde que el médico prescribe hasta que la enfermera lo administra, esto hace que sea más fácil cometer errores.  Factores relacionados con las características de los fármacos. Estos fármacos poseen un margen terapéutico muy estrecho y, además, es preciso calcular la dosis de forma individualizada para cada paciente. SEGURIDAD DEL PACIENTE EN TRATAMIENTO CON ANTINEOPLASICOS Es a partir del año 1997, cuando las autoridades comienzan a llevar a cabo reuniones de expertos para analizar el problema de los errores de medicación con fármacos antineoplásicos y para proponer medidas para prevenirlos. Se crea también, durante este año, la Sociedad Internacional de Farmacéuticos Oncológicos (ISOPP) que tiene como misión fomentar y mejorar la práctica de la farmacia oncológica a nivel mundial y así mejorar el cuidado del paciente oncológico. Betsy Lehman, en noviembre de 1994, murió a causa de una sobredosis de Ciclofosfamida en el hospital estadounidense de “Dana Farber Cancer Institute”. La causa del error fue debida a una orden médica ambigua; el médico prescribió “4g/m2 por cuatro días” con lo que los profesionales interpretaron que había que administrar “4 g/m2 al día durante cuatro días”, cuando en realidad lo que quería decir la orden médica era que había que administrar “1g/m2 al día durante 4 días”, para hacer un total de 4 g/m2 en 4 días (5). MEDIDAS PROPUESTAS PARA LA PREVENCIÓN DE ERRORES El grupo español para el desarrollo de la farmacia oncológica (GEDEFO) desarrolló, en 2001, un documento de consenso en el que participaron 199 profesionales y, mediante el cual, se pretendió analizar la problemática de los errores de medicación en quimioterapia y proponer unas recomendaciones para su prevención. En dicho documento expresan los siguientes puntos:  Cada institución debe establecer un procedimiento de trabajo en el que se defina el proceso de prescripción, validación farmacéutica, preparación, dispensación y administración de quimioterapia, así como las responsabilidades en cada fase. Todo
  12. 12. este proceso ha de estar aprobado institucionalmente y ha de orientarse para la prevención de errores.  En cada fase del proceso será necesario un profesional cuyo perfil será definido, garantizándose el nivel de formación y adiestramiento necesario para el puesto.  Debe garantizarse que exista una coherencia entre el volumen de trabajo y el personal asignado a cada fase. Además de la estandarización de los protocolos antineoplásicos, una práctica que favorece la seguridad en la terapia antineoplásica es el establecer puntos de control o chequeo a lo largo del sistema, la mayor parte de las veces son imperceptibles y se hacen de forma automática incrementando así la seguridad. Las comprobaciones durante la prescripción son:  Identificación del paciente, datos antropométricos y analíticos.  Indicación según diagnóstico y situación tumoral.  Nº de ciclo y periodicidad, calculando el intervalo entre ciclos.  Valoración de la toxicidad, según el resultado analítico, lo que nos lleva a mantener el mismo tratamiento o a modificar dosis, periodicidad o medicación de soporte.  Verificación del beneficio clínico. Si hay respuesta, cuanta supervivencia libre de progresión, etc. Según esto se mantendrá el tratamiento, se cambiará o se suspenderá. Durante el proceso de administración, la enfermera deberá comprobar los siguientes ítems:  Datos del paciente: nombre y apellidos, nº de historia y fecha de nacimiento. Nunca por número de cama o sillón.  No alergias medicamentosas, ni intolerancias.  La medicación que se va a administrar se corresponde con la del paciente; nombre del fármaco o fármacos, dosis, aspecto del fármaco, etc.  Vía de administración (ya que existen antineoplásicos que se administran por vía intratecal o intramuscular y no endovenosa).  Tiempo de administración y forma mediante la cual se administra, por ejemplo perfusión por bomba, en Y con sueroterapia, etc. (5)
  13. 13. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS 1. Castells-Molina S, Hernández-Pérez M. Farmacología en enfermería. 3ra Edición. España. 2012. Capítulo 56, Antineoplásicos; 487-495. Disponible en: https://booksmedicos.org/farmacologia-en-enfermeria-silvia-castells-3aedicion/ 2. Vergel-Rivera G, Tasé-Martínez M, Groning-Roque E. Farmacología Proceso de Atención de Enfermería. Editorial Ciencias Médicas. 2009. Disponible en: file:///C:/Users/PcSTUDIO/Downloads/Farmacologia_Proceso_de_Atencion_en_E nfe.pdf 3. Verdezoto-Zurita K, Oyola Pata D. Rol de enfermería asistencial en el manejo de citostáticos en el área de oncología del Hospital “Dr. Abel Gilbert Pontón”. 2019 [Internet] 2015 [Citado el 29 de Enero del 2021]. Disponible en: http://repositorio.ug.edu.ec/bitstream/redug/41753/1/1310-TESIS-VERDESOTO- OYOLA.pdf 4. Díaz S, Recalde S, Barbona L. Cuidados de enfermería en la administración de citostáticos. Prevención de extravasación por citostáticos iv. COLUMNA DE ENFERMERIA [Internet] 2013 [Citado el 29 de Enero del 2021]. Disponible en: http://brutus.facol.com/plataforma/assets/uploads/base/publicados/258ade58e8ddf6 42bb37f3954ebea9f4.pdf 5. Jara Cortabitarte Cruz. Errores de medicación con fármacos antineoplásicos. Universidad de Cantabria [Internet] 2018 [Citado el 29 de Enero del 2021]. Disponible en: https://repositorio.unican.es/xmlui/bitstream/handle/10902/2995/CortabitarteCruzJ. pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y.

