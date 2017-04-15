MOOCs FOR LEARNING ENGLISH the Herzen State Pedagogical University of Russia, St. Petersburg the Faculty of Philology the ...
The project was developed by fifteen 1st and 2nd year students of the Faculty for philology (ссылка на страницу our team) ...
getting the feedback from classmates and the teacher, improving, proofreading and editing teachers’ notes and students’ no...
для сайта и пособия на анг
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

для сайта и пособия на анг

59 views

Published on

ппп

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
59
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

для сайта и пособия на анг

  1. 1. MOOCs FOR LEARNING ENGLISH the Herzen State Pedagogical University of Russia, St. Petersburg the Faculty of Philology the Modern European Languages Department, the Institute of Foreign Languages The innovative educational ESP online project Electronic Educational Resource Breakthrough Technologies for Learning English: Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) The innovative educational ESP online project: is research in the field of humanitarian and social sciences, and namely, in the field of TESP (Teaching English as a Foreign Language); was conducted as a part of a blended English learning course for 1st and 2nd year students of the Faculty of Philology; was developed in the course of 7 months beginning September 2016; has various handouts and lesson's plans based on different MOOCs; has electronic resources website and the printed edition getting finalized for possible publishing; was first presented at the 21st Herzen University's exhibition of scientific achievements on April 18-20, 2017.
  2. 2. The project was developed by fifteen 1st and 2nd year students of the Faculty for philology (ссылка на страницу our team) Principal investigator: Alyona Baranova, 1st year student, the Faculty of Philology Science advisor and tutor: Lidiia Agafonova, Assosiate Professor, the Modern European Languages Department, the Institute of Foreign Languages STAGES OF THE RESEARCH PROJECT getting to know what a MOOC is, searching for a MOOC of interest on various MOOCs platforms recommended by the tutor, choosing one MOOC on a specific MOOCs platform, learning autonomously and studying the material of interest in the amount of four to six academic hours, deciding what materials of this MOOC would be useful and interesting for students of philology, learning the copyright issues, developing your own lesson plan (for a short up-to-40-minutes lesson) to teach classmates the chosen MOOC materials studied autonomously including teachers’ notes and students’ notes and obeying the MOOC’s copyright issues, developing your own tasks and activities for a lesson mentioned above, took on the role of a professor and passing your knowledge to the classmates by conducting an English lesson,
  3. 3. getting the feedback from classmates and the teacher, improving, proofreading and editing teachers’ notes and students’ notes, developing the research project’s website, developing the printed edition of the educational resource and facilitating it for possible publishing, presenting about the research project at the 21st Herzen University's exhibition of scientific achievements on April 18-20, 2017. WHY THE RESEARCH PROJECT HAS BEEN CONDUCTED We believe that nowadays, massive open online courses (MOOCs) hold potential for being innovative as they're a part of a growing global trend of developing an open source space for education and learning. We were eager to explore the MOOCs’ potential to assist us with learning and teaching English, especially English for specific, professional and academic purposes. We wanted to develop our abilities to study and learn on our own enhance our professional competence and improve our communicative and integrated skills in English.

×