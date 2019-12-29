Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. Breathe You In Audiobook download free | Breathe You In Audiobook for tablet For years, Amy Underwood has been racked by guilt over her sister’s fatal overdose. With one last shot at redemption, she is determined to open a drug treatment center—even if it means her shameful secret will be exposed. But when she sneaks into the biggest political event of the year in search of funding, she quickly discovers that in the world of fast- paced politics there is always a price—and this one could cost her everything. Running for a second term, the young governor of New York, Roman Reese, finds that his privileged past and dark childhood could not only threaten the blue- collar vote—but his reputation and livelihood as a politician. So when he meets a sexy woman with big ambitions, he quickly strikes a deal: He’ll see that Amy’s clinic obtains funding, and she’ll play the down-to-earth girlfriend to help his electability. They’ll keep the relationship strictly business, scripted to the last detail, and end it when the polls close. But secrecy and desire have a way of binding hearts. As Election Day draws closer, so do Amy and Roman—until the discovery of one final deceit threatens to tear them apart for good.
  Written By: Joya Ryan. Narrated By: Cristina Panfilio Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: March 2014 Duration: 7 hours 58 minutes
