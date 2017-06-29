Revista barry.sla completa

METODOS DE ESTUDIO Es posible que a lo largo de vuestra carrera como docentes hayáis trabajado en vuestras sesiones lectiv...
10 TECNICAS DE ESTUDIO PARA MEJORAR EL APRENDIZAJE 1.-Subrayar Subrayar la parte más importante del temario es una de las ...
2.-Fichas de estudio: crear fichas de estudio puede ayudarte a asimilar mejor algunos datos muy concretos, fechas, o vocab...
  1. 1. METODOS DE ESTUDIO Es posible que a lo largo de vuestra carrera como docentes hayáis trabajado en vuestras sesiones lectivas con las Técnicas de Estudio. Aquellos que leéis con asiduidad este blog sabéis que para mí tienen una importancia capital porque suponen un enorme beneficio para los alumnos en lo que al proceso de enseñanza- aprendizaje se refiere. pero no obtienen los resultados necesarios porque carecen de la técnica que les permita la consecución de sus objetivos. Los docentes nos pasamos buena parte de las sesiones lectivas transmitiendo toda clase de conocimientos, pero no siempre enseñamos cómo estudiar dichos conocimientos. De lo que se trata es de saber encontrar el equilibro entre la transmisión del conocimiento y la comprensión de dicho conocimiento. Sólo así nuestras clases serán definitivamente útiles y productivas. Metafóricamente hablando, soy consciente de que es mucho más fácil dar de comer que enseñar a cultivar, que es mucho más fácil explicar que enseñar a estudiar. LOS CUARTO PILARES DE LAS TECNICAS DE ESTUDIO 1.-Lectura. Uno de los errores que en muchas ocasiones comenten los docentes es confundir saber leer con saber entender. 2.-Subrayado. Aprender a subrayar un texto es algo que lleva su tiempo. Pero lo importante es que se puede enseñar a subrayar como se enseña a leer. Lamentablemente, los currículos de las asignaturas están en muchas ocasiones tan cargados de contenidos que nos vemos obligados a prescindir de estas Técnicas de Estudio durante el curso. Personalmente creo que es un error, porque en muchas ocasiones los contenidos que inculcamos a nuestros alumnos no acaban de asimilarse precisamente por no trabajar aspectos tan esenciales como una lectura comprensiva. 3.- Esquema. El esquema es otro de los pilares fundamentales a la hora de enseñar las Técnicas de Estudio. Saber realizar un esquema implica para el alumno una cierta garantía por lo que a la comprensión de textos se refiere. 4.-Resumen. Posiblemente sea el resumen la Técnica más compleja de las cuatro que para mí conforman las Técnicas de Estudio. PARA QUE SIRVEN LAS TECNICAS DE ESTUDIO Las Técnicas de Estudio sirven para entender y comprender aquello que leemos. Además, nos sirven para optimizar el tiempo de estudio. De hecho, si analizamos el concepto “Técnicas de Estudio” observaremos que la palabra Técnica se refiere a la pericia y a la habilidad en algo, concretamente en el Estudio. Por su parte, el Estudio es el esfuerzo que se realiza para la consecución de un objetivo. Y ahí radica la importancia de las Técnicas de Estudio. Muchos alumnos se esfuerzan en el estudio de las correspondientes asignaturas,
  2. 2. 10 TECNICAS DE ESTUDIO PARA MEJORAR EL APRENDIZAJE 1.-Subrayar Subrayar la parte más importante del temario es una de las técnicas de estudio más sencillas y conocidas. Se trata simplemente de destacar las partes más significativas del texto usando distintos colores. 2.-Realiza tus propios Apuntes Realizar apuntes es una de las técnicas de estudio más extendidas junto con subrayar. Se trata de resumir lo más destacable con nuestras propias palabras para así recordarlo más fácilmente. 3.-Mapas Mentales Otro clásico. Crear un mapa mental es la mejor manera para resumir y organizar nuestras ideas. Un buen mapa mental puede ahorrarnos muchas horas de estudio y consolidar nuestros conocimientos de cara al examen. 4-Fichas de Estudio El uso de fichas de estudio es un método de aprendizaje especialmente eficaz a la hora de asimilar datos concretos, fechas, números o vocabulario. 5.-Ejercicios/Casos prácticos En ocasiones es difícil asimilar la teoría de algunas materias de estudio. 7.-Brainstorming Otra de las técnicas de estudio que podemos realizar en grupo. El brainstorming consiste en una reunión de un grupo de personas que realiza una lluvia de ideas sobre un determinado tema. 8.- Reglas Mnemotécnicas Las reglas mnemotécnicas son especialmente útiles a la hora de memorizar listas y conjuntos. 9.-Organizar el Estudio Una de las técnicas de estudio más efectivas pero que a menudo pasamos por alto consiste “simplemente” en organizar nuestro estudio. 10.-Dibujos Muchas personas cuentan con una buena memoria visual, por lo que son capaces de memorizar mejor los conceptos cuando están asociados a imágenes o dibujos. 6.-Tests Los tests son una excelente manera de repasar en los días u horas previas a un examen. Con los tests podemos comprobar que áreas llevamos mejor y cuáles peor, para así centrar los esfuerzos donde sea necesario.
  3. 3. 2.-Fichas de estudio: crear fichas de estudio puede ayudarte a asimilar mejor algunos datos muy concretos, fechas, o vocabulario, por ejemplo. 3.-Crear tests: con los tests, puedes comprobar fácilmente qué temas llevas mejor y peor. Puedes compartir exámenes con tus compañeros para poneros a prueba mutuamente. ALGUNOS OTROS METODOS DE ESTUDIO 1.-Mapas mentales: crear un mapa mental puede ser una buena forma para resumir y tener las ideas bien organizadas. LO MAS IMPORTANTE PARA LOS METODOS DE ESTUDIO ES LA LECTURA Y LA COMPRENCION PUES YA QUE CON ESO SE TE QUEDA MUCHA INFORMACION GRAVADA En el estudio es importante que consideremos la técnica de la lectura como una parte fundamental en nuestro desarrollo, ya que nos brinda una mejor capacidad y rendimiento; porque nos permite: conocer, pensar, resolver problemas, mejorar nuestros hábitos, tener mayor capacidad en proceso de adquisición de conocimientos. La lectura es una parte importante en nuestra existencia, ya que entre el 80% y 90% de los conocimientos son adquiridos por medio de esta técnica que con el pasar del tiempo llega a convertirse en un hábito. Tipos de lectura: a) Lectura de estudio: Este tipo de lectura es la que realizamos de una manera ordenada y sistemática sobre algún tema de estudio. b) Lectura de consulta: Este tipo de lectura es una búsqueda de información, es decir, no solo debemos basarnos en el texto que tenemos, ya que 4.-Establecer un calendario: organizar el estudio es una de las formas más útiles para aprender mejor. Elabora un calendario y divide las horas que vas a dedicar para estudiar. 5.-Recursos visuales: si tienes una buena memoria visual, realizar dibujos o asociar conceptos con imágenes puede ser una muy buena idea.

