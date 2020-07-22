Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Aproximación a escenarios educativos La educación digital Nombre completo: Leydy Magali Trejo Chávez Fecha de elaboración:...
Definición  Es un sistema dinámico que se encuentra en continua evolución, el cual nos obliga a estar pendientes de los a...
Datos estadísticos  Según datos del Instituto Nacional de Estadística, Geografía e Informática (INEGI), de los mexicanos ...
Estándares de la educación digital para los estudiantes:  Aprendiz empoderado: El estudiante aprovecha el uso de la tecno...
El impacto de la tecnología en la educación actualmente. La incorporación de las nuevas tecnologías en el aula ha cambiado...
1. El 84% de la sociedad percibe un aumento en la creatividad y capacidad de razonamiento de sus alumnos, una mejora de su...
4. Proceso educativo: Actualmente se tiene que hacer uso de las nuevas tecnologías para favorecer la formación al ofrecer ...
Conclusión En conclusión el impacto que se muestra por parte de la tecnología en la educación en los últimos años, ha camb...
Referencias  Franco J. (2008) Educación y tecnología: solución radical : historia, teoría y evolución. 1era edición. Sigl...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Educacion digital

45 views

Published on

Impacto de la tecnología en la educación

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Educacion digital

  1. 1. Aproximación a escenarios educativos La educación digital Nombre completo: Leydy Magali Trejo Chávez Fecha de elaboración: 21 de julio de 2020 Nombre del Asesor: Guillermo Villalobos Medina
  2. 2. Definición  Es un sistema dinámico que se encuentra en continua evolución, el cual nos obliga a estar pendientes de los avances tecnológicos y a visualizar los posibles usos de las nuevas tecnologías en un contexto pedagógico.  La educación digital representa una oportunidad histórica para aumentar la cobertura educativa y la productividad de las naciones. Para lograr estos objetivos los gobiernos deben desarrollar políticas gubernamentales que permitan llevar los beneficios de la educación digital a todos los ciudadanos y poner el potencial de innovación de las nuevas tecnologías al servicio de estrategias de aprendizaje autónomo.
  3. 3. Datos estadísticos  Según datos del Instituto Nacional de Estadística, Geografía e Informática (INEGI), de los mexicanos que asisten actualmente a la escuela, 56% utiliza Internet y 69% usa o ha empleado una computadora en el último año. La importancia del manejo de las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación (TIC) en el contexto actual es crucial para el desempeño económico del país. Si aumenta el acceso a las tecnologías, se espera que crezca la productividad, las horas trabajadas se vuelvan más eficientes, se incrementen los salarios y se fomente el crecimiento económico y la innovación.
  4. 4. Estándares de la educación digital para los estudiantes:  Aprendiz empoderado: El estudiante aprovecha el uso de la tecnología al máximo.  Ciudadano digital: Reconocen lo que implica trabajar en el mundo digital es decir, actúan de manera segura, legal y con ética.  Instructor del conocimiento: Evalúan críticamente la variedad de recursos que se encuentran en las herramienta digitales.  Diseñador innovador: Los estudiantes utilizan la tecnología para identificar y resolver problemas.  Comunicador Creativo: Los estudiantes se comunican y expresan de una manera creativa haciendo uso de plataformas, herramientas, formatos y medios digitales.  Pensador computacional: Se aprovecha el uso de los métodos tecnológicos pare desarrollar y probar soluciones.  Colaborador global: El estudiante colabora con otros para ampliar sus conocimientos mediante las herramientas digitales.
  5. 5. El impacto de la tecnología en la educación actualmente. La incorporación de las nuevas tecnologías en el aula ha cambiado la forma que tradicionalmente se entendía por educación. Las nuevas tecnologías, han permitido eliminar las barreras geográficas cambiando así el modelo tradicional de enseñanza-aprendizaje es decir, ha mejorado la enseñanza creando además otra dinámica y una mayor participación en el proceso de aprendizaje por parte del alumnado.
  6. 6. 1. El 84% de la sociedad percibe un aumento en la creatividad y capacidad de razonamiento de sus alumnos, una mejora de su competencia en habilidades transversales y un incremento en la autonomía de los alumnos a la hora de aprender. 2. El 74 % de los profesores considera que la creciente familiarización con las Tics ayuda a los alumnos aprender a hacer un uso responsable de las nuevas tecnologías. 3. Un 92 % también considera que el uso de nuevas tecnologías en el aula mejora las habilidades técnicas de los alumnos, preparándoles para desenvolverse con más soltura en un mundo cada vez más tecnológico.
  7. 7. 4. Proceso educativo: Actualmente se tiene que hacer uso de las nuevas tecnologías para favorecer la formación al ofrecer herramientas que permitan la aparición de campos virtuales de aprendizaje. 5. Cambios en los objetivos educativos: Los educadores deben preparar a los alumnos para vivir en una sociedad de la información y conocimiento. Para ello, deben potenciar desde muy pronto las habilidades necesarias para que los alumnos aprovechen al máximo las posibilidades de las herramientas digitales. 6. Centros escolares: Necesitan tener el equipamiento necesario, como ordenadores e Internet. Para que el alumno explote al máximo el uso de las herramientas digitales. 7. Contenidos didácticos deben ser creados se de manera interactiva es decir más atractivos y más variados.
  8. 8. Conclusión En conclusión el impacto que se muestra por parte de la tecnología en la educación en los últimos años, ha cambiado por completo la tradicional forma que se tenia de enseñar y aprender. Gracias al uso de la tecnología la educación que tenemos hoy en día es más eficaz, rápida y avanzada. La educación digital incide en mi vida como estudiante de la UVEG de una manera positiva y de gran ayuda, pues he podido aprovechar mejor el tiempo, ya que me ha permitido acceder a la información de forma instantánea e incluso hablar mis compañeros y profesores a través de los foros o las diferentes herramientas que existen en nuestra plataforma digital, además los alumnos que somos receptores del conocimiento, dejamos de ser pasivos pues con el uso de la herramientas digitales somos los protagonista de nuestro propio aprendizaje. “Tenemos que preparar a los estudiantes para su futuro, no para nuestro pasado” Ian Jukes
  9. 9. Referencias  Franco J. (2008) Educación y tecnología: solución radical : historia, teoría y evolución. 1era edición. Siglo XXI editores SA de CV.  Soto A.A. (2008) Educación en tecnología: un reto y una exigencia social. 2da edición. Editorial magisterio Colombia.

×