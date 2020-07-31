ETHNIC GROUPS IN THE PHILIPPINES

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Luzon Visayas Mindanao
Iba-iba ang pangkat etniko sa Pilipinas na may sariling kultura, wika, pamumuhayat pag-uugali.
Tagalog-Ilocano-Pangasinense-Kapampangan-Aeta-Igorot-Bontoc-Ibanag
 Ang pinakamalaking bahagdan ng mga Pilipino na mula sa Metro Manila, Gitnang Luzon at ilang bahagi ng Rehiyon IV- A & B....
 Sila ay naninirahan sa Rehiyon ng Ilokos at ilang bahagi ng Rehiyon ng Lambak ng Cagayan. Kilala sa pagiging matipid o d...
 Matatagpuan sa Rehiyon V kabilang ang Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte at Sur, Masbate. Paborito nilang pag...
 Naninirahan sa Pampanga at sa ilang bahagi ng Gitnang Luzon na kilala dahil sa kanilang husay sa pagluluto.
 Nakatira sa kabundukan ng Zambales at mayroong simpleng pamumuhay. Gumagamit ng sibat, itak at pana sa paghuli ng makaka...
 Sila ay masisilayan sa Rehiyon ng Cordillera at kilala sa kanilang nilikhang Banaue Rice Terraces. Maituturing na maka- ...
 Ang mga taong mula sa bundok na nagsasagawa ng headhunting upang mapangalagaan ang kanilang karangalan. Matatagpuan sila...
 Naninirahan sa Batanes at kadalasan ay gumagamit ng vakul. Naiiba ang kanilang tahanan dahil ito ay gawang bato mula sa ...
 Isa sa pinakamalaking minor group na lumalagi sa Rehiyon II at nagpupunyagi sa kanilang kultura gamit ang Kuribaw, tulal...
 Naninirahan sa Mindoro at nahahati sa walong grupo. Namana nila ang pagkakaroon ng kapayapaan at pagsuko sa mga matataas...
Cebuano-Waray-Hiligaynon-Ilonggo-Ati-Sulod
 Pangunahing matatagpuan sa Cebu at itinuturing na malikhain at may pag-ibig sa sining. Tanyag din dahil sa kanilang kaka...
 Masisilayan ang pangkat na ito sa Samar at Leyte. Kilala sila bilang matatapang at walang inuurungan na kahit anong laba...
 Sila ay mula sa Panay, Iloilo Guimaras, at Negros na ang wika ay Hiligaynon. Malambing ang kanilang pananalita at may pa...
 Katulad din sila ng mga Ita ngunit sila naman ay matatagpuan sa kabundukan ng Aklan, Capiz, Antique at Iloilo. Pangangas...
 Ang wikang sinasalita ay Kinaray-a at nagmula sa Panay. Pagsasaka at industriya ng bulak ang kanilang piangkakakitaan.
 Bantog sa kanilang sayaw na Binanog na kung saan ay may paggaya sa paglipad ng agila kasabay ang paggamit ng agung. Nama...
Badjao-Yakan-B’laan-Maranao-T’boli-Tausug-Cuyunon-Bagobo
 Binansagan bilang Sea Gypsies o mga manlalayag ng dagat na nakaraniwang nakatira sa bangkang naglalagayag o nakatirik sa...
 Sila ay nakatira sa Basilan at pinaniniwalaang pinakaunang nanirahan dito na pinamumunuan ng imam. Gumagamit ng textile ...
 Masisilayan ang kanilang magagandang kasuotan na hinabing tinalak. Tatak nila ang maraming isinusuot na makukulay na kwi...
 Naninirahan sa Timog Cotabato at Davao del Sur na bantog sa paglikha ng mga kasuotan mula sa abaka, mga ornamentong bass...
 Ito ay ang unang grupo na nakatagpo ng mga Kastila sa Mindanao na matatagpuan sa Davao. Naglalagay ng kulay mais na buho...
 Matatagpuan sa Sulu at kilala bilang taong matatapang at di umuurong sa anumang labanan. Kinikilala rin bilang people of...
 Hinango mula sa lawa ng Lanao del Sur at Lanao del Norte ang kanilang pangalan. Kilala sa paggamit ng malaong at payong ...
Affirming – walang polisiya, batas, doktrina at regulasyon na magsasabing may nakakataas ng dahil sa relihiyon, etniko, o ...
Concerned – magawa ng mga katutubo ang kanilang mga desisyon ayon sa kanilang interes at kagustuhan. Recognizing – igalang...
MAGKAROON NG KARAPATANG PANGLAHAT AT KALAYAAN NA NAAYON SA UNITED NATIONS DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS AND INTERNATIONAL HU...
MATAMASA ANG PANTAY NA PAGTRATO SA MGA KATUTUBO NA MALAYO SA DISKRIMINASYON AT HINDI BASEHAN ANG KANILANG IDENTIDIDAD.
MAGKAROON NG SELF-DETERMINATION NA KUNG SAAN AY MALAYANG MAKAPILI SA KANILANG POLITIKAL NA ESTADO AT MAPAUNLAD ANG KANILAN...
KARAPATAN NA MAGKAROON NG NASYONALIDAD, INTEGRIDAD SA PAG-IISIP, PISIKAL AT SA BUHAY. HIGIT LALO, ANG KALAYAAN AT SEGURIDA...
WALANG SINUMAN ANG MAARING MAGSAGAWA NG GENOCIDE, MAGPAALIS SA KANILANG TERITORYO, IPAGBAWAL ANG KANILANG KULTURA, AT MAGS...
ITINATADHA NG BATAS ANG PAGKILALA, PAGGALA AT PAGPAPAUNLAD NG NG KARAPATAN NG MGA PANGKAT ETNIKO SA PILIPINAS AT PAGLIKHA ...
KARAPATAN SA LUPANG ANCESTRAL NA MAY KINALAMAN SA KANILANG KULTURAL, SPIRITWAL AT PISIKAL NA KANILANG GINAGAMIT AT PAGMAMA...
ANG PAGMAMAY-ARI NG KOMUNIDAD NG ISANG PANGKAT ETNIKO AY HINDI MAAARING IPAGBILI, SIRAIN AT WALANG HIYAIN NINUMAN.
ANG MGA LUPAIN NG MGA KATUTUBO AY DAPAT NA BIGYAN NG PROTEKSYON AT KILALANIN.
WALANG SINUMAN ANG MAAARING MAGPAALIS SA KANILANG LUPAIN NANG WALA SILANG PERMISO. KUNG SAKALING MAGKAROON NG RELOKASYON, ...
• KARAPATAN SA MALINIS NA TUBIG AT HANGIN • KARAPATAN SA PAGBIBIGAY LUNAS SA PROBLEMA BATAY SA NAKAGAWIAN NG GRUPO. • KARA...
KUNG MAY KARAPATAN, MAY TUNGKULIN
ETHNIC GROUPS IN THE PHILIPPINES
ETHNIC GROUPS IN THE PHILIPPINES
ETHNIC GROUPS IN THE PHILIPPINES
ETHNIC GROUPS IN THE PHILIPPINES
ETHNIC GROUPS IN THE PHILIPPINES
ETHNIC GROUPS IN THE PHILIPPINES

Know the ethic groups in the Philippines and their unique and ambivalent features that made them special people.

ETHNIC GROUPS IN THE PHILIPPINES

