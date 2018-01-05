Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Unit 13 – Proposals
Endure Proposal The format of what I am going to create is a magazine. I am going to create a new form of a front cover an...
AMP Proposal The format of what I am going to create is a magazine. I am going to create a new form of a front cover and d...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unit 13 proposals

23 views

Published on

unit 13 proposals

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unit 13 proposals

  1. 1. Unit 13 – Proposals
  2. 2. Endure Proposal The format of what I am going to create is a magazine. I am going to create a new form of a front cover and double page spread (DPS) as part of a larger marketing project for Endure. My working title is Endure which means something is going to go on for a long time. This is because the magazine will be very professional and will be able to keep up or even dominate the market. The font style is very big and bold to show off the logo of the magazine. Also it is going to be black grey and yellow so people know it's my magazine. The title of my magazine will be placed on the top left hand corner of my magazine on the front colour and the colours will be black, grey and yellow. The genre is rap as this is one of he most popular genre. In the market, my magazine will complete with NME and Q because they are also formed from this genre. The name of sub genre entitled ‘Endure’ magazine will be full of pictures, news, articles, albums gig reports and song lyrics. Mainly because this is what the public are interested in. The magazine will also feature artists that are New up and coming who may only have small record labels. This is to publicise them and music is always changing and moving forward. The colour red was chosen for Endure because it is a bold colour and it appeals to both genders and all ages. The colour red connotes love and happiness which will have a positive effect on my magazine when people see and read it.
  3. 3. AMP Proposal The format of what I am going to create is a magazine. I am going to create a new form of a front cover and double page spread (DPS) as part of a larger marketing project for AMP. My working title is AMP which is short for amplify. This is because the magazine is loud and outgoing just like the connotations of an amplifier. The font style is very big and bold to show off the logo of the magazine and create a brand image. Also it is going to be blue and red so people know it's my magazine. The title of my magazine will be placed on the top left hand corner of my magazine. The genre is rap as this is the most listened to genre. In the market, my magazine will complete with NME and Q because they are also formed from this genre. The name of sub genre entitled 'AMP' magazine will be full of pictures, news, articles, albums gig reports and song lyrics. Mainly because this is what the public are interested in. The magazine will also feature artists that are New up and coming who may only have small record labels. This is to publicise them and music is always changing and moving forward. The denotation of the colour scheme for the magazine front cover will be red and blue. The colour red was chosen for AMP because it is a bold colour and it appeals to both genders and all ages. The colour red connotes love and happiness which will have a positive effect on my magazine when people see and read it.

×