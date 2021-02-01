Stadthaus, 24 murray grove levany lugo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Autor:  Levany Lugo. C.I: 26.344.894 REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITECNICO “SANTIAGO MAR...
Autores y Descripción General Fue diseñado y elaborado colaboración entre los arquitectos Waugh Thistleton, los ingenieros...
Características Generales de la Estructura Este edificio cuenta con 9 pisos, con una altura total de 30m, plantas de 17mx1...
Sistema Portante Empleado en la Estructura El edificio se compone a partir de dos sistemas portantes principales: Concreto...
Sistema Portante Empleado en la Estructura El Stadthaus esta construido con un diseño de paneles de madera principalmente,...
Sistema Portante Empleado en la Estructura Diseñar un edificio, donde las cargas estructurales son llevadas por paneles pe...
Retos de Diseño La forma del diseño fue predeterminada por varios factores. Diferentes Arquitectos, previamente, habían re...
Proceso Constructivo ETAPAS DE LA CONSTRUCCION 1. Cimentación: Se utilizaron pilotes de concreto reforzado dimensionados p...
Proceso Constructivo
Aspectos Principales de la Obra • Tiempo de Construcción: El edificio se construyo en 49 semanas, es decir 23 semanas meno...
Reflexión El edificio Stadthaus en Londres es un ejemplo para la arquitectura que nos muestra una forma innovadora de cons...
Bibliografía  http://www.nzwood.co.nz/case-studies/stadhaus-murray-grove-tower/ (accessed Septiembre 2013)."Stadthaus, 24...
Anexos Plano de Cortes Plantas de los 3 primeros pisos (venta social) Plantas de los 4 últimos pisos (venta particular)
  1. 1. Autor:  Levany Lugo. C.I: 26.344.894 REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITECNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSION PORLAMAR ARQUITECTURA ESTRUCTURA IV STADTHAUS, 24 Murray Grove
  2. 2. Autores y Descripción General Fue diseñado y elaborado colaboración entre los arquitectos Waugh Thistleton, los ingenieros estructurales Techniker, y KLH el fabricante de paneles estructural de madera Stadthaus es el primer edificio de vivienda de alta densidad construido con paneles prefabricados de madera laminada. Es el primer edificio de esta altura construido, no sólo muros y losas sino también escaleras y núcleos de ascensores, enteramente en madera. Con cimientos y un primer piso de concreto por cuestiones de seguridad. Waugh Thistleton “Me siento comprometido en el esfuerzo de construir edificios que reduzcan nuestro impacto en el planeta, no solamente considerando el uso de energía necesaria en la vida del edificio, sino también la energía gastada en producirlo. Hace algunos años venimos investigando el uso de las estructuras de madera sólidas en vivienda para reemplazar el común uso del Lugar: Hackney, Londres Año: 2009 Autores: Waung Thistleton Architects Tipo de Edificio: Edificio Residencial Fotografía: Will Pryce
  3. 3. Características Generales de la Estructura Este edificio cuenta con 9 pisos, con una altura total de 30m, plantas de 17mx17m y con una superficie de 2.980m2. El edificio se eleva sobre una cimentación y un primer piso hecho en concreto reforzado (debido a la desconfianza de las autoridades en la solidez de la madera), y el resto consiste en madera laminada que trabaja como muros de carga, cerramientos y distribución. Al tener gran cantidad de muros portantes el edificio es arriostrado en las dos direcciones y le brinda una mayor rigidez. El ensamblaje del edificio fue un proceso relativamente rápido y fácil, pues simplemente era unir cada panel con el siguiente por medio de ángulos metálicos, teniendo en cuenta no sobrecargar los paneles y cuidando de los puntos críticos con mayor cantidad de pernos. El edificio cuenta con los requerimientos básicos para un edificio de vivienda, tanto como para el tema de la acústica (gracias a el uso de cámaras de aire) como con la seguridad frente a incendios (cada elemento esta diseñado para resistir mínimo 90 minutos en un incendio, gracias a las dos capas de plasterboard y la madera contra laminada).
  4. 4. Sistema Portante Empleado en la Estructura El edificio se compone a partir de dos sistemas portantes principales: Concreto reforzado y paneles de madera laminada. La cimentación y el primer piso están hechos en concreto reforzado superando las normativas de seguridad europea pues soporta un peso mayor al propio del edificio. Los siguientes ocho pisos son construidos enteramente en madera contra laminada que se comportan como muros estructurales y al mismo tiempo como cerramiento, que siguen una geometría que se asemeja al patrón de una “colmena”, es decir es una repetición de módulos en ambos sentidos para garantizar rigidez. El edificio cuenta con una independencia relativa de las partes, es decir que al no existir vigas que conecten obligatoriamente los elementos estructurales, es posible quitar algún muro y cambiarlo en caso de daño sin que el piso o techo sufran algún efecto grave.
  5. 5. Sistema Portante Empleado en la Estructura El Stadthaus esta construido con un diseño de paneles de madera principalmente, formado por tiras en capas perpendiculares de abeto articulado que son secadas al horno y después, pegadas bajo una presión de 60 ton/m2. Esta presión logra reducir humedad e incrementa fuerza. Ya que estas laminas son prefabricadas, se hacen a un tamaño máximo de 2.95m x 16.5m y con espesor máximo de 32 cm para la facilidad de transporte y montaje. Los paneles de madera, pueden además ser desmontados fácilmente y usando como fuente de energía al final de la vida útil del edificio. Así que los argumentos entregados al cliente y las autoridades locales para la utilización de la madera tenían tanto una consideración ambiental como económicas en relación al costo y el programa de construcción.
  6. 6. Sistema Portante Empleado en la Estructura Diseñar un edificio, donde las cargas estructurales son llevadas por paneles permite varias ventajas. Cualquier pared interna puede hacerse cargo de tomar cargas y liberar a otros muros para agrandar las superficies de los locales o las aberturas. El detalle de los muros de fachada de este edificio es el mismo de afuera hacia adentro, empieza con una lamina de madera de 11.7cm, después tiene una dilatación de 4cm con un material de aislamiento acústico, seguido por otra lamina de madera de 12.8cm. Seguido de esto y ya en el interior de espacio, se encuentra dilatación de 5cm con material de aislamiento acústico, compactado por 2 capas de El piso del Stadhaus esta conformado por una capa de madera laminada de 14.6cm como base del entrepiso. Sobre esta hay una capa de material de aislamiento de 2.5cm cerrada por una pantalla de 5.5cm y finalmente una lamina de madera de 1.5cm como acabado El techo esta conformado por el entrepiso en madera laminada, sigue un vacío de 7.5cm para minimizar el ruido del piso superior, un aislamiento de 5cm, terminando con una capa de plasterboard como acabado final
  7. 7. Retos de Diseño La forma del diseño fue predeterminada por varios factores. Diferentes Arquitectos, previamente, habían recibido dos negativas de planificación sobre el sitio y por consiguiente los parámetros aceptables para la aprobación del edificio fueron claramente definidos. Los retos al los que se afronto este proyecto al estar hecho casi en su totalidad de madera fue el tema de fuerza, movimiento, acústica y el fuego. • Fuerza: todo se centra en la idea de “el todo es tan fuerte como su parte mas débil” es por que se dio gran importancia a la unión de cada parte con platina metálicas y pernos. • Acústica: para este tema se deja una cámara de aire entre lamina y lamina de madera. Las dimensiones de este espacio cambian para los techos, pisos y paredes dependiendo del análisis acústico previamente hecho. • Movimiento: para controlar el movimiento de la estructura se dispusieron los paneles de tal manera que se creara una especie de colmena en cada piso, logrando rigidez. • Fuego: las capas de las laminas de madera al estar pegadas con sus fibras a 90 grados de la siguiente, hace la lamina considerablemente mas
  8. 8. Proceso Constructivo ETAPAS DE LA CONSTRUCCION 1. Cimentación: Se utilizaron pilotes de concreto reforzado dimensionados para sostener el peso de un edificio de iguales dimensiones pero construido en concreto. 2. Estructura del primer piso: Fue Construida convencionalm ente a partir de una combinación de pantallas y muros estructurales en concreto reforzado. 3. Puntos Fijos: Los núcleos de escaleras y ascensor se realiza en madera laminada y ayudan a la rigidizacion vertical. 4. Entrepisos y Pantallas: Se construyen los pisos con soporte de pantallas que sirven como divisiones en madera laminada. Los elementos se unen por medio de platinas metálicas en forma de L de 60cm. 5. Fachada: Cubierta por 5.000 paneles de madera laminada, elaborados con eternit, para protegerla de la temperatura y la humedad. 6. Acabados: El edificio se cubre por dentro con un material de aislamiento y drywall para mejorar la acústica, para proteger del fuego y para ocultar la estructura revolucionaria.
  9. 9. Proceso Constructivo
  10. 10. Aspectos Principales de la Obra • Tiempo de Construcción: El edificio se construyo en 49 semanas, es decir 23 semanas menos de lo que se demoraría si se hubiera construido en concreto. Cada semana se construía un nuevo piso, y sólo trabajaban 4 personas 3 días por semana • Impacto ecológico de los materiales utilizados: La madera es uno de los pocos materiales que absorbe y conserva el carbono a lo largo de su vida útil. El edificio guardará 186000kg de carbono mientras que el edificio en concreto hubiera producido 310000kg. De igual forma, como la madera se producía en Austria, la suma de carbono generado por la energía utilizada y el transporte es de 10000kg, los cuales serán compensados por el edificio en tan sólo 21 años. • Costo Proyecto: En la actualidad la construcción de un edificio en madera cuesta casi un 10-20% más de lo que costaría hacerlo en concreto; sin embargo hay algunos compensaciones que se dan a lo largo del proceso constructivo: Los paneles al ser levantados inmediatamente no deben ser almacenados, no se generan muchos desperdicios y no existen problemas con las lluvias. El tiempo de levantamiento de la estructura se reduce en un 30% y la simplicidad • Contaminación (Auditiva, ambiental, visual): La generación de desperdicios en el edificio fue mínima ya que la construcción fue limpia y seca y los sobrantes de los materiales se reutilizaban en la producción. Al no ser necesario una gran maquinaria hubo poca contaminación auditiva y visual durante el proceso constructivo
  11. 11. Reflexión El edificio Stadthaus en Londres es un ejemplo para la arquitectura que nos muestra una forma innovadora de construir con madera, con la estrategia de muros en capas, con pisos flotantes y cielorrasos suspendido, supero por mucho las exigencias en atenuación de sonidos especificado en las reglas para edificios residenciales, dejando de lado un pocos los sistemas portantes convencionales y logra revolucionar un poco el método de construcción para edificios dedicados a la vivienda. El edificio fue un reto tanto para los diseñadores, como ingenieros pues logra a partir de láminas de madera laminada construir el edificio con esa altura creado con este material; los métodos arquitectónicos y de ingeniería en la construcción de madera promovidos por Waugh Thistleton y Techniker son aceptados ahora internacionalmente. Tanto así que en las reglas en Europa nos dicen que no hay ningún precedente para esta obra. Sin embargo el cual no sólo beneficia al medio ambiente sino que brinda otras
  12. 12. Bibliografía  http://www.nzwood.co.nz/case-studies/stadhaus-murray-grove-tower/ (accessed Septiembre 2013)."Stadthaus, 24 Murray Grove – Waugh Thistleton Architects."Plataforma Arquitectura. Julio 14, 2009.  http://techniker.oi-dev.org/assets/264739566/52/ Tall%20Timber%20Buildings%20Feb10.pdf  http://www.klhuk.com/media/8338/bd_31aug2007.pdf (accessed September 2013). "Tall Timber Buildings. The Stadthous, Hoxton, London." Techniker.  http://www.klhuk.com/portfolio/residential/stadthaus,-murray-grove.aspx (accessed Septiembre 2013). Lanchas, David. "Edificaciones de madera en altura." Arquitectura y Madera (Publiditec) 18-24. Nevado, Miguel. "Stadthaus NI: Una torre de viviendas de 8 plantas en Londres de madera contra laminada." AITIM. Junio 2008.  https://www.plataformaarquitectura.cl/cl/02-22097/stadthaus-24-murray-grove-waugh-thistleton- architects?ad_source=myarchdaily&ad_medium=bookmark-show&ad_content=current-user  Fotografías : Will Pryce
  13. 13. Anexos Plano de Cortes Plantas de los 3 primeros pisos (venta social) Plantas de los 4 últimos pisos (venta particular)

