Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
1.
best classic romance books : The Gift |
Romance
Listen to The Gift and best classic romance books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any best classic
romance books FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
best classic romance books : The Gift |
Romance
The Schwartz family is happy to be spending Christmas on their new farm in Hart County. But when Susanna
Schwartz hears gunshots that cause her buggy to overturn, and then her little sister falls through a wooden bridge into
an icy creek, it becomes clear from these dangerous "accidents" that someone wants the family gone. Neil Vance has
been heartbroken ever since his parents lost their family farm. He knows it's not the Schwartz family's fault, but he
can't help but be resentful ... until he meets Susanna. She is kindhearted and bold, and Neil can't stop thinking about
her pretty green eyes. While Neil believes the accidents are just chance, Susanna's father is convinced that the Vance
family is responsible. Yet Susanna can't imagine Neil would do anything to harm her. She's fallen in love with him and
knows he is a good man. But her family is ready to pack up and move, and time is running out to uncover the truth
before someone gets hurt ... or worse.
3.
best classic romance books : The Gift |
Romance
Written By: Shelley Shepard Gray.
Narrated By: Tavia Gilbert
Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks
Date: November 2017
Duration: 6 hours 13 minutes
4.
best classic romance books : The Gift |
Romance
Download Full Version The Gift
Audio
OR
Get now
Be the first to comment