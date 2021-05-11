Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SÍLABO I. DATOS GENERALES Nombre de la Institución : IESTP “Mario Gutiérrez López” – Orcotuna. Programa de Estudios : Arqu...
V. INDICADORES DE LOGRO  Distingue los entornos y herramientas de los diferentes programas de Ofimática, de acuerdo a la ...
ACTIVIDAD 07– 08: Funciones de Excel  Funciones Matemáticas  Funciones de Textos  Funciones de Fecha y Hora  Funciones...
ACTIVIDAD 18  Exposición de trabajos grupales.  Evaluación finales 03 VII. RECURSOS DIDÁCTICOS Micro computadora, progra...
 Programa Nacional de Informática, Tecnologías de la Información y Comunicaciones - Técnico en Ofimática. Perú: Senati. 2...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
41 views
May. 11, 2021

Silabo 2019 i (herramientas informaticas) (1)

SILABO

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Silabo 2019 i (herramientas informaticas) (1)

  1. 1. SÍLABO I. DATOS GENERALES Nombre de la Institución : IESTP “Mario Gutiérrez López” – Orcotuna. Programa de Estudios : Arquitectura de Plataformas y Servicios de Tecnologías de la Información, Contabilidad, Gestión de Producción de Prendas de Vestir, Mecatrónica Automotriz. Módulo Profesional : Módulo de empleabilidad. Unidad Didáctica : Herramientas Informáticas. Docente a Cargo : Lic. Rubén Héctor Parra Acosta Periodo Académico : 2019 - I. Fecha de Inicio/Finalización : 25.03.2019 / 26.07.2019. (GPPV, CO, MA.) 09.04.2019 / 09.08.2019. (APSTI) Semestre Académico : III (GPPV, CO, MA.); I (APSTI) N° de créditos : 2. N° de horas semana : 3. N° de horas de la U.D. : 54. Correo electrónico : rubens2005i@hotmail.com II. SUMILLA La unidad didáctica de Herramientas Informáticas corresponde al programa de estudios de Arquitectura de Plataformas y Servicios de Tecnologías de la Información, Contabilidad, Gestión de Producción de Prendas de Vestir, Mecatrónica Automotriz. Se relacionan con Competencias para la Empleabilidad vinculadas con expresar y comunicar, trabajar en equipo, trabajar en situaciones cambiantes y retadoras, comprender e interactuar en el medio en el que se desenvuelve, resolver problemas, direccionar la actitud al logro de objetivos superando las dificultades que se presenten, tomar decisiones, evaluar implicancias e impactos de su acción, emprendimiento, manejo de las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación (en adelante, TIC), entre otras. III. UNIDAD DE COMPETENCIA VINCULADA AL MÓDULO 1. Utilizar de manera adecuada las diferentes herramientas informáticas de las TIC para buscar y analizar información, comunicarse con otros y realizar procedimientos o tareas vinculados al área profesional, de acuerdo a los requerimientos de su entorno laboral. 2. Utilizar de manera adecuada las diferentes herramientas informáticas de las TIC para optimizar, automatizar y mejorar los procedimientos o tareas vinculados al área profesional, de acuerdo a los requerimientos de su entorno laboral IV. CAPACIDADES DE LA UNIDAD DIDÁCTICA Capacidad 01: Identificar las aplicaciones y herramientas de los diferentes programas de Ofimática. Capacidad 02: Usar las diferentes aplicaciones y herramientas de los programas de ofimática y los recursos de internet como una fuente de información para la creación de contenidos para mejorar los procedimientos vinculados a su labor profesional, de manera pertinente. DIRECCIÓN REGIONAL DE EDUCACIÓN DE JUNÍN Instituto de Educación Superior Tecnológico Público “Mario Gutiérrez López” Creado con R.M. Nº 0149 – 95 – ED y Revalidado con R.M. Nº 0421 – 06 – ED
  2. 2. V. INDICADORES DE LOGRO  Distingue los entornos y herramientas de los diferentes programas de Ofimática, de acuerdo a la versión disponible y actual.  Describe la utilidad de los diferentes programas de Ofimática, teniendo en cuenta los requerimientos académicos y profesionales.  Demuestra los procedimientos para usar las diversas herramientas de los programas de Ofimática, de acuerdo al requerimiento específico solicitado.  Utiliza los programas de ofimática para optimizar procesos y su desempeño, de acuerdo a los requerimientos del entorno.  Utilizar la computadora para organizar y gestionar archivos personales y laborales con información en sus distintas formas: textuales, gráficas o imágenes proveniente de internet o creados por el usuario por medio de Microsoft Word, PowerPoint y Excel, de manera eficiente.  Produce contenidos web como textos y gráficos para compartir información.  Elabora documentos relacionados con su entorno laboral utilizando el procesador de textos MS Word.  Aplica la computación en la nube con fines colaborativos en el trabajo empresarial. Y construir conocimiento a partir de la información recogida en medios digitales respetando las fuentes VI. ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE ELEMENTOS DE LA CAPACIDAD ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE/SESIONES DE APRENDIZAJE HORAS Capacidad 01: Identificar las aplicaciones y herramientas de los diferentes programas de Ofimática.  Diferenciar las herramientas ofimáticas. ACTIVIDAD 01 - 02: Herramientas Informáticas  Introducción: Historia y evolución.  Generalidades de programas libres y programas comerciales.  Generalidades de programas especializados  Identificación de principales herramientas ofimáticas en el mercado.  Acceso y reconocimiento del entorno de trabajo y herramientas comunes. 06  Elaborar documentos periodísticos. ACTIVIDAD 03 – 04: Características y alcances de los principales programas ofimáticos  Word  PowerPoint  Excel Procedimientos Básicos de Uso de los principales programas ofimáticos  Creación y modificación de documentos de texto, las barras de Menú, Estándar y Formato.  Creación y modificación de hojas de cálculo, generación de fórmulas y gráficos. Creación y modificación de Presentación de diapositivas, operaciones con imágenes, añadir efectos y configuración de la animación. 06  Reconocer el entorno de trabajo y elabora documentos en Microsoft Excel. ACTIVIDAD 05 – 06 - Introducción a Excel  Conceptualización del Excel  Ingreso de Datos  Trabajo del Celdas, Filas, Columnas y Hojas  Formula  Referencias Absolutas, Relativas y Mixtas  Pegado Especial  Formatos  Gráficos  Configuración de Páginas  Impresiones 06
  3. 3. ACTIVIDAD 07– 08: Funciones de Excel  Funciones Matemáticas  Funciones de Textos  Funciones de Fecha y Hora  Funciones de Búsqueda y Referencia  Funciones Estadísticas  Funciones de Base de Datos  Funciones Financieras  Funciones Lógicas 06 ACTIVIDAD 09– 10: Análisis de Datos  Ordenar  Formulario  Filtro  Autofiltro  Filtros Avanzados  Subtotales  Validación  Tablas Dinámicas  Gráficos Dinámicos  Macro 06 Capacidad 02: Usar las diferentes aplicaciones y herramientas de los programas de ofimática y los recursos de internet como una fuente de información para la creación de contenidos para mejorar los procedimientos vinculados a su labor profesional, de manera pertinente.  Reconocer el entorno de trabajo y elabora documentos en Microsoft PowerPoint. ACTIVIDAD 11 – 12: Introducción al PowerPoint  Vistas: Normal. Clasificador de diapositivas. Presentación con diapositivas.  Crear una presentación: Desde una plantilla. En blanco.  Componer una diapositiva: Insertar y dar formato al texto. Insertar imágenes. Insertar formas. Insertar SmartArt. Insertar gráficos. Insertar videos.  Animaciones: Animación de objetos. Transición de diapositivas.  Uso de las notas  Consejos a la hora de presentar  Una opción novedosa: Prezzi 06  Reconocer el entorno de trabajo y elabora documentos en Microsoft Word. ACTIVIDAD 13 – 14: Introducción al Word  Uso de formatos para: Las fuentes. Los párrafos.  Copiar formato  Insertar símbolos  Insertar saltos  Buscar y reemplazar  Trabajar con columnas  Revisión ortográfica y gramática  Inserción de elementos: Tablas. Imágenes. Gráficos. Diagramas y organigramas. WordArt.  Uso de estilos  Tablas de contenido e índices  Referencias y notas al pie  Encabezados y pies de páginas • Manejo de citas bibliográficas 06  Sistematizar procesos ACTIVIDAD 15 – 16: Herramientas en la nube para administrar documentos  Correo  Chat  Google Drive  Plataformas Virtuales Aplicación de la Tecnologías Informáticas de la Comunicación (TIC) 06  Configurar e imprimir documentos ACTIVIDAD 17: Trabajos de investigación  Informe Académico  Presentación de una exposición  Informe Estadístico Referencia Bibliográfica bajo formato APA. 03
  4. 4. ACTIVIDAD 18  Exposición de trabajos grupales.  Evaluación finales 03 VII. RECURSOS DIDÁCTICOS Micro computadora, programas, aplicativos, internet, catálogos, cuadernillo de trabajo, normatividad, videos, plumones delebles, pizarra acrílica. VIII. METODOLOGÍA La metodología está basada en el ABP (aprendizaje basado en problemas) el cual promoverá un aprendizaje activo, autónomo y cooperativo, el cual fomentará en el estudiante el trabajo en equipo por resultados, donde realizarán exposiciones en equipo de análisis de la documentación encontrada y facilitada en el desarrollo de las actividades de aprendizaje y presentación de logotipos y afiches publicitarios. IX. EVALUACIÓN  El sistema de calificación es vigesimal y la nota mínima aprobatoria para la UD (unidad didáctica) es 13.  Se considera aprobado el módulo, siempre que haya aprobado todas las unidades didácticas respectivas y la ejecución de las prácticas pre profesionales que corresponde a cada módulo respectivo.  Los estudiantes podrán rendir evaluaciones de recuperación a fin de lograr la aprobación final de la UD dentro del mismo periodo de estudios, considerando criterios de calidad académica y de acuerdo a los lineamientos establecidos en el reglamento institucional.  La evaluación de recuperación se ejecutará mediante Jurado (Jefe de Área, y dos docentes de la carrera profesional) y será registrada en un Acta de Evaluación de Recuperación ejecutado inmediatamente después de finalizado con las labores académicas.  La evaluación extraordinaria se aplica cuando el estudiante se reincorpora a sus estudios y tiene pendiente entre una (01) a tres (03) UDs para culminar el Plan de Estudios con el que cursó sus estudios, siempre que no hayan transcurrido más de tres (03) años. La Evaluación extraordinaria será registrada en un Acta de Evaluación Extraordinaria.  Las UDs correspondientes a un módulo que no hayan sido aprobadas al final del periodo de estudios deberán volverse a llevar.  Si el estudiante de la carrera profesional desapruebe tres (03) veces la misma UD será separado del IESTP.  El estudiante que acumulara inasistencias injustificadas en número mayor al 30% del total de horas programadas en la UD, será desaprobado en forma automático, sin derecho a recuperación; así como para que el estudiante tenga derecho a exámenes el límite de inasistencia debe ser del 30%. X. FUENTES DE INFORMACIÓN BIBLIOGRAFÍA  U.N.M.S.M. Programa de segunda especialización: “Herramientas Informáticas”, Corporación Empresarial Educativa “San Vicente” E.I.R.L., Lima, Perú 2019
  5. 5.  Programa Nacional de Informática, Tecnologías de la Información y Comunicaciones - Técnico en Ofimática. Perú: Senati. 2018.  UCCI, Manual del participante Microsoft Office 2016, Huancayo, Perú, 2017  UCCI, Manual del participante Técnico en Hardware, Ensamblaje y configuración, Huancayo, Perú, 2017 PÁGINAS WEB  https://www.office.com/  https://filehippo.com/es/  https://play.google.com/store/apps?hl=es  http://www.aulaclic.es/index.htm  https://www.aulafacil.com/  http://sisbib.unmsm.edu.pe/bibvirtual/publicaciones/  http://virtual.senati.edu.pe/pub/CD_TO/89001303_Informatica_Basica.pdf  https://scholar.google.com.pe/  https://rubenhectorparraacosta.jimdo.com/  https://iestpmariogutierrezlopez.jimdo.com/  http://www.minedu.gob.pe/superiortecnologica/  http://jdelacruzpalacios.blogspot.com/  http://www.perulee.pe/enlaces-biblioteca-virtual Lic. Rubén Héctor Parra Acosta DOCENTE Mg. Orlando Walter Camargo Rojas COORDINADOR DE FORMACIÓN TRANSVERSAL/ COMPETENCIAS PARA LA EMPLEABILIDAD Lic. Almando Palacios Maximiliano JEFE DE UNIDAD ACADÉMICA Ing. Fermín David CERRÓN LEÓN DIRECTOR GENERAL

×