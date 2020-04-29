Presentasi kelompok 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
KARAKTER WIRAUSAHAWAN Disusun oleh kelompok 2: Dhenok Lilia Purwani (172042) I Gusti Agung Putu Eri Erawan(172045) I Nyoma...
 Berasal dari kata wira dan usaha  Orang yang pandai atau berbakat mengenali produk baru, menentukan cara produksi baru,...
 Pemberani  Percaya diri  Disiplin  Tanggung jawab  Rajin  Kreatif  Sportif  Lapang dada  Jujur  Komunikatif  M...
Karakter Wirausahawan: 1. Pemberani  siap menghadapi tantangan dan segala resikonya.  cepat mengambil keputusan  tidak ...
2. percaya diri  tidak akan merasa minder saat berhadapan dengan orang lain, terutama orang yang lebih sukses darinya. y...
3. Disiplin mempunyai prinsip yang kuat dalam bekerja. patuh pada peraturan,selalu berupaya menjalankan bisnisnya sesuai...
4. Tanggung Jawab  Menyelesaikan pekerjaan yang sudah dimulainya.  Dapat diandalkan.  Selalu berusaha memberikan yang t...
6. Kreatif  Wirausahawan yang kreatif dapat menemukan ide-ide inovasi yang cemerlang.  Tidak mau menjadi follower, tapi ...
7. Sportif ¤ Wirausahawan yang sportif menunjukkan sikap yang kesatria dan tidak takut menghadapi persaingan bisnis. ¤ Sia...
8. Lapang Dada  Dapat menerima segala hal dengan sabar dan ikhlas, terutama saat sedang mengalami masa sulit.  Dengan se...
9. Jujur Bersikap ramah, tersenyum, dapat dipercaya. Wirausahawan tidak akan berniat untuk merugikan konsumen, karyawan, d...
10. Komunikatif  Wirausahawan yang komunikatif atau bersahabat menunjukkan sikap yang terbuka untuk berhubungan dengan or...
12. Rendah Hati Wirausahawan yang rendah hati mau mengakui keunggulan orang lain, tidak segan mengapreasi pencapaian orang...
Tugas ke-2 Tokoh Entrepreneur
Ibu Nurhayati Subakat pendiri sekaligus pemIlik kosmetik merk wardah
 Lahir di kota Padang panjang pada tgl 27 Juli 1950  Pendidikan di Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB) jurusan Farmasi.  S...
 Saat karir meningkat di perusahaan kosmetik terkenal sebagai staf quality control,beliau memilih untuk resign dan mendir...
 Tahun 1995-2003 dengan cepat, Wardah menjadi salah satu pilihan produk kosmetik pilihan muslimah Indonesia. Distribusi p...
Tugas ke-3 Ide kreatif dalam bidang farmasi : "Membuat sabun cuci batangan dari minyak jelantah"
Alat dan Bahan : Bahan : Alat :  Minyak jelantah yang telah dijernihkan  Soda api (beli di toko kimia)  Pandan/sereh 5-...
1. siapkan minyak jelantah 2. saring dengan saringan untuk menghilangkan residu yg masih ada 3. siapkan 3 ruas jahe, yang ...
4. saring lagi minyak jelantah. Kali ini masukkan arang. diamkan semalaman minyak berisi arang ini. 5. saring minyak beris...
 Siapkan alat dan bahan  Siapkan air pandan, dengan cara blender pandan+air lalu saring  Masukkan soda api ke air panda...
Presentasi kelompok 2
Presentasi kelompok 2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentasi kelompok 2

33 views

Published on

ppt kewirausahaan

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentasi kelompok 2

  1. 1. KARAKTER WIRAUSAHAWAN Disusun oleh kelompok 2: Dhenok Lilia Purwani (172042) I Gusti Agung Putu Eri Erawan(172045) I Nyoman Gunatika(172052) Mustamimah Mabruroh(172057) Ni Putu Yuli Artini(172063) 1
  2. 2.  Berasal dari kata wira dan usaha  Orang yang pandai atau berbakat mengenali produk baru, menentukan cara produksi baru, menyusun operasi untuk pengadaan produk baru, memasarkannya, serta mengatur permodalan operasinya. (KBBI)  Entrepreneur (wirausahawan) didefinisikan sebagai seseorang yang berani mengambil risiko dengan menyatukan berbagai fungsi poduksi, termasuk modal, bahan baku, tenaga kerja, dan menerima imbalan dalam bentuk laba dari nilai pasar yang dihasilkannya. (Encyclopedia of Americana)
  3. 3.  Pemberani  Percaya diri  Disiplin  Tanggung jawab  Rajin  Kreatif  Sportif  Lapang dada  Jujur  Komunikatif  Mandiri  Rendah hati
  4. 4. Karakter Wirausahawan: 1. Pemberani  siap menghadapi tantangan dan segala resikonya.  cepat mengambil keputusan  tidak akan menyerah sebelum berjuang  tetap optimis, meski banyak rintangan
  5. 5. 2. percaya diri  tidak akan merasa minder saat berhadapan dengan orang lain, terutama orang yang lebih sukses darinya. yakin dengan kemampuannya dan tetap menjadi diri sendiri.  ketika sedang diremehkan, dia tetap yakin untuk melangkah sesuai dengan visi dan misinya. Karakter wirausahawan
  6. 6. 3. Disiplin mempunyai prinsip yang kuat dalam bekerja. patuh pada peraturan,selalu berupaya menjalankan bisnisnya sesuai dengan target. menghargai waktu dan konsisten mengerjakan tugasnya sesuai rencana bekerja secara profesional
  7. 7. 4. Tanggung Jawab  Menyelesaikan pekerjaan yang sudah dimulainya.  Dapat diandalkan.  Selalu berusaha memberikan yang terbaik untuk segala hal yang dipercayakannya.  Jika melakukan kesalahan atau kegagalan, dia tidak akan menuding orang lain. Tapi dia siap menghadapi resiko yang terjadi. 5. Rajin  Wirausahawan yang rajin selalu punya semangat untuk belajar dan bekerja setiap hari.  Selalu tekun dan berupaya semaksimal mungkin dalam pekerjaannya.  Bersungguh-sungguh dan berkomitmen penuh dalam menjalankan bisnisnya,  Disaat sedang berada pada titik terendah. Dia tidak akan menyerah, meski hasilnya belum kelihatan.
  8. 8. 6. Kreatif  Wirausahawan yang kreatif dapat menemukan ide-ide inovasi yang cemerlang.  Tidak mau menjadi follower, tapi ingin menjadi yang terdepan dan berbeda (mempunyai jiwa kepemimpinan).  Suka berinovasi dalam menjalankan bisnisnya, sehingga bisnisnya dapat terus berkembang mengikuti perubahan zaman.
  9. 9. 7. Sportif ¤ Wirausahawan yang sportif menunjukkan sikap yang kesatria dan tidak takut menghadapi persaingan bisnis. ¤ Siap bersaing secara sehat dan adil dalam bekerja. ¤ Tidak akan menjelek-jelekkan orang lain dan tidak mau melakukan hal- hal yang tidak benar demi meraih kesuksesan.
  10. 10. 8. Lapang Dada  Dapat menerima segala hal dengan sabar dan ikhlas, terutama saat sedang mengalami masa sulit.  Dengan senang hati menerima setiap masukan, saat orang lain memberikan kritikan.  Saat pendapatnya tidak diterima, dia tidak marah- marah dan mengeluarkan caci-maki pada orang lain.
  11. 11. 9. Jujur Bersikap ramah, tersenyum, dapat dipercaya. Wirausahawan tidak akan berniat untuk merugikan konsumen, karyawan, dan rekan bisnisnya. Kejujuran ini membuat reputasinya bagus, sehingga citra bisnisnya ikut terangkat. Jujur sering disebut sebagai modal utama dalam berbisnis.
  12. 12. 10. Komunikatif  Wirausahawan yang komunikatif atau bersahabat menunjukkan sikap yang terbuka untuk berhubungan dengan orang lain.  Dapat menjalin komunikasi yang baik dengan siapa saja.  Mudah dihubungi dan mudah dipahami  Hal ini sangat penting untuk menjaga kesatuan tim dalam bekerja, saat memasarkan produknya kepada konsumen, dan saat menjalin relasi bisnis dengan pihak lain. 11. Mandiri  Wirausahawan yang mandiri siap bergantung pada dirinya sendiri.  Punya kemampuan inisiatif dalam mengambil keputusan dengan cepat dan bertindak secara bertanggung jawab.  Terutama bagi yang menjalankan usaha seorang diri, kemandirian harus dimiliki agar tidak mudah bergantung pada orang lain.
  13. 13. 12. Rendah Hati Wirausahawan yang rendah hati mau mengakui keunggulan orang lain, tidak segan mengapreasi pencapaian orang lain. Saat sedang sukses, tidak merasa sombong dan meremehkan orang lain.
  14. 14. Tugas ke-2 Tokoh Entrepreneur
  15. 15. Ibu Nurhayati Subakat pendiri sekaligus pemIlik kosmetik merk wardah
  16. 16.  Lahir di kota Padang panjang pada tgl 27 Juli 1950  Pendidikan di Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB) jurusan Farmasi.  Setelah lulus, beliau pulang ke kampung halamannya dan bekerja di Rumah Sakit Kota Padang sebagai apoteker.  Pindah ke Jakarta dan bekerja di perusahaan kosmetik terkenal sebagai staf quality control.
  17. 17.  Saat karir meningkat di perusahaan kosmetik terkenal sebagai staf quality control,beliau memilih untuk resign dan mendirikan usaha sendiri.  Bu Nurhayati memproduksi sampo bermerk Putri yang diproduksi di rumah beliau sendiri bersama karyawan pertamanya yang tak lain adalah pembantunya sendiri.  Usaha rumahan ini berkembang pesat dan berhasil mendirikan pabrik sendiri dengan mengklaim nama perusahaan PT Pusaka Tradisi Ibu. 5thn kemudian terjadi kebakaran.  Membangun kembali pabriknya,membuat inovasi baru,meluncurkan produk baru yang dikenal dengan nama Wardah pada tahun 1995
  18. 18.  Tahun 1995-2003 dengan cepat, Wardah menjadi salah satu pilihan produk kosmetik pilihan muslimah Indonesia. Distribusi produk Wardah pun tidak hanya sebatas nasional saja, tetapi juga merambah ke internasional, yaitu Malaysia  Akhirnya pada tahun 2011 nama PT Pusaka Tradisi Ibu berubah menjadi PT Paragon Technology and Innovation (PTI) yang menaungi ribuan item kosmetik dengan pertumbuhan usaha yang sangat tinggi,dikembangkan lagi produk untuk perawatan wajah, tubuh, dan yang paling terbaru, yaitu produk perawatan rambut/sampo oleh Wardah.
  19. 19. Tugas ke-3 Ide kreatif dalam bidang farmasi : "Membuat sabun cuci batangan dari minyak jelantah"
  20. 20. Alat dan Bahan : Bahan : Alat :  Minyak jelantah yang telah dijernihkan  Soda api (beli di toko kimia)  Pandan/sereh 5-7 lembar, rajang supaya mudah diblender  Air APD :  Masker  Kacamata pelindung  Sarung tangan  Pengaduk kayu  Spatula (untuk membersihkan sisa adonan)  Gelas takar  Timbangan (lebih baik memakai timbangan digital  Wadah stainless steel atau wadah plastik yang tahan panas (jangan memakai wadah dari aluminium). Wadah ini dipakai untuk mengaduk adonan  Cetakan. Jika tidak punya cetakan silikon atau akrilik, bisa memakai cetakan puding,  Lap untuk membersikan sisa-sisa minyak dan koran bekas untuk alas kerja
  21. 21. 1. siapkan minyak jelantah 2. saring dengan saringan untuk menghilangkan residu yg masih ada 3. siapkan 3 ruas jahe, yang telah bersih dan dilap kering. Didihkan minyak, masukkan jahe ke dalam minyak jelantah. Setelah 3 menit, matikan api. Biarkan jahe di dalam minyak sampai minyak dingin. Jahe cukup kuat menyerap bau minyak jelantah, tapi saat menjadi sabun, bau jahe ini tidak akan terasa
  22. 22. 4. saring lagi minyak jelantah. Kali ini masukkan arang. diamkan semalaman minyak berisi arang ini. 5. saring minyak berisi arang dengan saringan yang dilapisi kain halus. Lakukan 3 kali penyaringan, sampai minyak bersih dan warnanya lebih muda dari sebelumnya. Tidak sampai jernih tetapi sudah berbeda jauh dengan warna minyak awalnya.(Proses sedimentasi ini akan lebih baik jika dilakukan 3 kali untuk mendapatkan minyak yang lebih jernih) 6. Minyak siap digunakan.
  23. 23.  Siapkan alat dan bahan  Siapkan air pandan, dengan cara blender pandan+air lalu saring  Masukkan soda api ke air pandan  Aduk soda api sampai benar- benar larut lalu biarkan dingin  Timbang minyak jelantah yang telah di saring.  Masukkan minyak jelantah ke dalam larutan soda api,aduk sampai kental.(jika pengaduk diangkat, akan meninggalkan jejak pada adonan)  Tuang ke dalam cetakan yang telah disiapkan. Diamkan semalam.  Potong sabun menjadi ukuran yang diinginkan, lalu angin-anginkan di tempat yang berventilasi bagus.  Setelah 3-4 minggu, sabun bisa digunakan. Lebih bagus lagi kalau didiamkan sampai 2-3 bulan.

×